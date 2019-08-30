A gel-infused memory foam mattress topper by request, weighted blankets and more



I tried to look for Labor Day sales on Amazon but since I focus on finding specific products it’s harder to do that. Here’s a link to the daily deals. Thanks to everyone who commented on our last Amazon post! Many of you own the Shark vacuum I included in Wednesday’s post and recommend it, so I ordered that one. I’ll let you know how it is next week. The verdict on the produce keepers is that they do work, some of you have the Rubbermaid ones but two commenters have the Tupperware ones and like those. (Those have 4.5 stars, 75 reviews and an A from Fakespot.) They’re quite expensive on Amazon at nearly $80 for 4 but you can get them nearly half off that new on eBay.

An under $10 pore reducing serum



I was asked to find something to reduce pores. A lot of you purchased and liked the Tree of Life vitamin C serum, which is right around this price point. This 10% Niacinamide and 1% Zinc serum by Korean skincare brand Cos de Baha has 100 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. I was most convinced to feature this by a scientist whose review showed before and after pictures of the reduction of age spots on her face after just one month. Other reviewers call this a “game changer” that “took 10 years off my face.”

A gel-infused memory foam mattress topper under $50



Stephagogo asked for a cooling mattress pad under $55 with decent Fakespot ratings. This two inch gel-infused mattress topper is under $50 for a queen. It has over 5,000 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. People call it “very comfy,” say the smell when you unwrap it goes away quickly, and call it “like sleeping on a cloud.” There are some negative reviews about how comfortable this is, however there’s also a 3 inch version. If you’d like a softer, better mattress pad I would recommend one at a higher price point like this extra thick pillow top one from SoPat. (4.4 stars, 317 reviews and a B from Fakespot.) It’s still affordable at $80 for a queen. Now I want one – and the weighted blanket below.

An all-over affordable ultra rich natural cream that works wonders



I used to live in Arlesheim, Switzerland where Waleda is headquartered. It’s the area were Rudolf Steiner, the founder of Waldorf schools, started his movement in the early part of the 20th century. There are a lot of those round houses in pastel colors. Waleda was founded by Steiner too! They make all-natural products that people love. Waleda skin food is a deeply hydrating plant-based cream with essential oils. You can use on your face, lips and body. It has 4.4 stars, almost 2,000 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say it doesn’t make their face greasy or break out and that it leaves your skin looking so hydrated. Others rave that it’s “magic” on chapped hands. Guess I just found a new cream to try.

A weighted blanket for a good night’s sleep



LaUnica Angelina asked for a weighted blanket. I’m a little lost as to which size and weight to choose but here is a guide for that. You should pick one that’s 10% of your bodyweight. This weighted blanket by Kpblis comes in six different sizes and weights and in 11 different colors and fabrics. It has 741 reviews, 4.5 stars and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers with anxiety and insomnia say it really helps them fall asleep fast, a wife of a soldier with PTSD says it works wonders, and light sleepers say it helps them sleep through the night. It’s also said to not be too hot in the summer while being warm enough to be used in the winter.

A handheld massaging high pressure showerhead



We were also asked to find handheld showerheads so not only do I want to upgrade my bed and blanket now, I want a better shower experience. This handheld showerhead is the number 9 bestseller in showerheads. It has 1,100 reviews, 4.5 stars and an A from Fakespot. Plus it’s just $20! People call it the “best handheld showerhead,” “easy to install,” and rave how well it holds pressure compared to their other showerheads. There’s also a video on the product listing that shows exactly how to install it. As I was looking for products in this category I realized that there are filters for your shower so you’re using better water on your hair and skin! (That link has an A from Fakespot.)

A small room air purifier for cleaner, fresher air



LaUnica Angelina wanted home products to ease asthma symptoms. I found this article on the Mayo Clinic site that recommend just reducing pollutants in the home. This 3-stage compact air purifier by Levoit has 4.4 stars, 220 reviews and a B from Fakespot. It’s under $50 and reviewers say it really reduces odors, that it helps reduce allergens, and that it even eliminates tough chemical smells quickly. One woman says her son stopped coughing every night after they put this in his room.

A soft and comfortable button down dress with pockets



I checked and we haven’t featured this versatile and cute dress by Ouges before. It has buttons (which are just decorative), pockets and comes in short sleeve and long sleeve versions. It’s in sizes small to xx-large and comes in 21 different prints and options. It has 4.3 stars, 710 reviews and a C from Fakespot. (That’s a decent rating for clothing.) Women call it “comfortable,” “such a cute dress” and say that it’s “flattering” and “a substantial material that isn’t too heavy.” This dress sounds perfect for fall.

Please do not feel like you have to buy anything from these links, even if you’ve requested them. I’m always looking for products to feature so it helps us out when you ask for specific items. If you can find things cheaper on eBay, secondhand or locally that’s great too. Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!