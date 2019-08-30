Scarlett Johansson in Celine at the Venice ‘Marriage Story’ premiere: cute or blah?

Here are some photos of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver at the Venice Film Festival. They’re there to support and promote Marriage Story, which is really a story of a marriage and divorce told through the wife’s eyes and the husband’s eyes. Scar and Adam play the husband and wife. It’s getting great reviews out of Venice. The fashion and styling, on the other hand… wow. To be fair, Adam Driver looks great and I love him and I would marry and divorce him twenty times. But Scarlett… my goodness.
I covered some fashion photos from Venice yesterday and I noted that Juliette Binoche was bizarrely doing a “wet look” hairstyle. Now I kind of wonder if there’s one big-name hairstylist on call in Venice and he’s like “DAH-ling the wet look is tres chic, don’t you know anything?” And ScarJo believed him, because she thinks she’s the chicest person ever. When really she just wore a boring AF Celine gown and styled it with “drowned rat” hair. ScarJo also attempted an odd look for the photocall too – the striped midriff-baring shirt and palazzo-Capris, both by Michael Kors. Her makeup and hair look fine for the photocall, it’s just the outfit that sucks.
As for the film, it was written and directed by Noah Baumbach, and the story is loosely based on his marriage to and divorce from Jennifer Jason Leigh. ScarJo also said, in the press conference, that she was “going through a divorce” when she first met with Baumbach about the movie, which means she read the script as she and Romain Dauriac were falling apart. She also said she felt “fated” to do this movie. They all say that! They all say that to get Oscars.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looks great in that dress but her hair and makeup are terrible. Ditto for the tats. Adam has such a unique face and a great smile.
It seems like a variation of a dress she has worn before. This wet hair trend only works at the beach. The ink is horrible, she needed a better artist.
Wow! I didn’t realise she had so many tattoos! And they are generic and boring and unattractive. Poor choices. But I guess it’s her body, her canvas, blah blah blah 🤷🏼♀️
The red dress is both cute and blah. It’s flattering but not exciting or interesting.
The wet hair paired with it is tragic though. Its a custom dress, and there’s about 1-2 hours of makeup there. But you want us to think you just washed and showed up at the event?
Oh my, her tattoos look cheap.
I like the red dress although styling is no bueno.
Nope to the hair but the dress looks great.
The drew is meh, the hair is terrible. The movie looks interesting but I really cannot stand her selfish, overrated a**. I’ll pass.
The hair’s terrible, it makes it look like she’s had Botox….or at least I think it’s the hair.
Did her Bowl of Oatmeal get to come to Venice?
Dress is ok but boring. Hair and make-up though? Awful.
I don’t understand the top/pants combo at the photo call but hair/make-up is fine.
I actually like her top/pants combo much better. While I love a good red dress for some reason it looks like an afterthought.
Why is wet hair suddenly a thing? It’s awful.
Love the colour of the dress. The wet look always seems worse to me with blonde/light coloured hair – just looks dirty.
Could have made the whole outfit better with a statement necklace.
I love the dress, but really dislike her hair. Also, when did she get so many huge tattoos?
I think she looks really good 🤷🏼♀️