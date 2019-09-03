“Justin Bieber gets candid about mental health, drugs & disrespecting women” links

Justin Bieber got very candid about his history of drug & alcohol abuse and his mental health, and how he mistreated women for years. [Pajiba]

Virgo God Keanu Reeves turned 55 years old yesterday. [Dlisted]

Tiger Woods & Rafael Nadal are each other’s biggest fans. [Just Jared]

Lainey’s take on Prince Harry’s Travalyst thing. [LaineyGossip]

The news here is that the Fug Girls follow Candice Bergen on IG. [Go Fug Yourself]

I will not judge Joe Biden if he quits the race. [Jezebel]

Florida Man has a brilliant idea to stop hurricanes. [Towleroad]

Kanye West eats his earwax & I feel sick to my stomach. [OMG Blog]

Katherine Schwarzenegger clapped back at a troll. It’s funny. [The Blemish]