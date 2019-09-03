“Justin Bieber gets candid about mental health, drugs & disrespecting women” links

Justin Bieber got very candid about his history of drug & alcohol abuse and his mental health, and how he mistreated women for years. [Pajiba]
Virgo God Keanu Reeves turned 55 years old yesterday. [Dlisted]
Tiger Woods & Rafael Nadal are each other’s biggest fans. [Just Jared]
Lainey’s take on Prince Harry’s Travalyst thing. [LaineyGossip]
The news here is that the Fug Girls follow Candice Bergen on IG. [Go Fug Yourself]
I will not judge Joe Biden if he quits the race. [Jezebel]
Florida Man has a brilliant idea to stop hurricanes. [Towleroad]
Kanye West eats his earwax & I feel sick to my stomach. [OMG Blog]
Katherine Schwarzenegger clapped back at a troll. It’s funny. [The Blemish]
Looks like Kanye just scratched his earlobe and then took a piece of gum out of his mouth.
i honestly feel bad for hailey baldwin. she is shouldering a huge burden by being everything stable in his life. to be made to feel like you are the only thing holding someone together is really really heavy and unfair and hard to see when you’re extremely young and you’ve been raised with religious views that women are to unconditionally support and serve their husbands. i sincerely wish them the best b/c they have a long hard road in front of them.
“Have you noticed the statistics for child stars and the outcome of their lives?” Truer words never spoken. Good for him for starting to wake up, we can only wish him well now.