“Justin Bieber gets candid about mental health, drugs & disrespecting women” links
  • September 03, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Justin Bieber got very candid about his history of drug & alcohol abuse and his mental health, and how he mistreated women for years. [Pajiba]
Virgo God Keanu Reeves turned 55 years old yesterday. [Dlisted]
Tiger Woods & Rafael Nadal are each other’s biggest fans. [Just Jared]
Lainey’s take on Prince Harry’s Travalyst thing. [LaineyGossip]
The news here is that the Fug Girls follow Candice Bergen on IG. [Go Fug Yourself]
I will not judge Joe Biden if he quits the race. [Jezebel]
Florida Man has a brilliant idea to stop hurricanes. [Towleroad]
Kanye West eats his earwax & I feel sick to my stomach. [OMG Blog]
Katherine Schwarzenegger clapped back at a troll. It’s funny. [The Blemish]

Justin Bieber returning to Hailey Baldwin's apartment

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Justin Bieber gets candid about mental health, drugs & disrespecting women” links”

  1. ME says:
    September 3, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Looks like Kanye just scratched his earlobe and then took a piece of gum out of his mouth.

    Reply
  2. Lizzie says:
    September 3, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    i honestly feel bad for hailey baldwin. she is shouldering a huge burden by being everything stable in his life. to be made to feel like you are the only thing holding someone together is really really heavy and unfair and hard to see when you’re extremely young and you’ve been raised with religious views that women are to unconditionally support and serve their husbands. i sincerely wish them the best b/c they have a long hard road in front of them.

    Reply
  3. jenner says:
    September 3, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    “Have you noticed the statistics for child stars and the outcome of their lives?” Truer words never spoken. Good for him for starting to wake up, we can only wish him well now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment