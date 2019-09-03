Donald Trump’s fired aide said Trump avoids being photographed with ‘fat’ Tiffany

Last week, we learned that Donald Trump had fired his longtime personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout. She looks like Hope Hicks’ sister, which is creepy. Westerhout was fired for cause – she was spilling her guts to journalists and everybody else about Trump and the Trump family. That was all we knew at first… but of course more was revealed after a few days. Because, again, Westerhout was spilling her guts to journalists.

Madeleine Westerhout, who left her White House job suddenly on Thursday as President Trump’s personal assistant, was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight.

The critical comments happened at an off-the-record dinner, according to two people familiar with the matter, that Westerhout and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley held earlier this month with reporters who were covering Trump’s vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Westerhout also jokingly told the journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, said one of the people. “She had a couple drinks and in an uncharacteristically unguarded moment, she opened up to the reporters,” the person said.

Trump on Friday confirmed that Westerhout had been dismissed for talking to reporters about his children, calling the comments “a little bit hurtful.”

“It was too bad,” Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for Camp David, adding that Westerhout was a “very good person” who performed her job well. “I wished her well.” Trump said he would speak by phone with Tiffany when he reached Camp David, disputing that he had ever personally disparaged his daughter. “I love Tiffany,” he said.

Not that Tiffany Trump needs me to defend her, but I think Donald Trump avoids being photographed with Tiffany because A) she’s not Ivanka and B) he sometimes forgets that she exists. It has nothing to do with her weight and she’s not overweight, and even if she was, who cares. Apparently Westerhout also dished about Trump’s feelings about Barron and a lot more. In the wake of Westerhout’s dismissal, Trump has gone out of his way to defend HER and not Tiffany, by the way. He told reporters: “I really think she had a bad night. I think it was unfortunate. She said she was drinking, and the whole thing was very unfortunate.” He also tweeted this bizarre statement:

Well, if he tweets that he loves Tiffany, that means he does not, since everything on his Twitter is a lie. Sorry, Tiff!

9 Responses to “Donald Trump’s fired aide said Trump avoids being photographed with ‘fat’ Tiffany”

  1. ME says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Money is his first love…then Ivanka. Tiffany who lol?

    Reply
  2. Citresse says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:46 am

    lol Trump is no Captain America, it’s a miracle that tub of lard can swing a golf club around his mid section.

    Reply
  3. Bettyrose says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:50 am

    I kinda feel bad for Tiffany, but isn’t she in law school? She has the means to be her own person. Many many kids have survived toxic parents and forged their own way, and the public’s memory is short.

    Reply
    • SamC says:
      September 3, 2019 at 10:52 am

      She supposedly is at Georgetown but she seems to have the lightest load and more free time than any law school student I’ve ever known/seen.

      Reply
  4. EbonyS says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:51 am

    I heard about the Tiffany stuff but nothing about Barron. That’s his youngest, right? What did he say?

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:55 am

    I absolutely believe that Trump thinks Tiffany is fat and unattractive, which is why he doesn’t care about her.

    And we all know that he doesn’t care about Tiffany. Even she knows it. But that still hasn’t stopped her from traveling on the taxpayer’s dime to England, so she could wear a godawful dress to meet the Queen in. Or posing all over the White House for her Instagram. She’s not going to do anything to piss her father off because she doesn’t want to get cut off. That’s why I have zero sympathy for her. She’s a Trump. Never feel bad for these people.

    Reply
  6. Phonycat says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:01 am

    I want to hear the scoop about Baron, and why he isnt being groomed to be the next big game hunter/ errand boy that his other sons are

    Reply

