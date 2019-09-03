Donald Trump’s fired aide said Trump avoids being photographed with ‘fat’ Tiffany

Last week, we learned that Donald Trump had fired his longtime personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout. She looks like Hope Hicks’ sister, which is creepy. Westerhout was fired for cause – she was spilling her guts to journalists and everybody else about Trump and the Trump family. That was all we knew at first… but of course more was revealed after a few days. Because, again, Westerhout was spilling her guts to journalists.

Madeleine Westerhout, who left her White House job suddenly on Thursday as President Trump’s personal assistant, was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight. The critical comments happened at an off-the-record dinner, according to two people familiar with the matter, that Westerhout and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley held earlier this month with reporters who were covering Trump’s vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Westerhout also jokingly told the journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, said one of the people. “She had a couple drinks and in an uncharacteristically unguarded moment, she opened up to the reporters,” the person said. Trump on Friday confirmed that Westerhout had been dismissed for talking to reporters about his children, calling the comments “a little bit hurtful.” “It was too bad,” Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for Camp David, adding that Westerhout was a “very good person” who performed her job well. “I wished her well.” Trump said he would speak by phone with Tiffany when he reached Camp David, disputing that he had ever personally disparaged his daughter. “I love Tiffany,” he said.

[From Politico]

Not that Tiffany Trump needs me to defend her, but I think Donald Trump avoids being photographed with Tiffany because A) she’s not Ivanka and B) he sometimes forgets that she exists. It has nothing to do with her weight and she’s not overweight, and even if she was, who cares. Apparently Westerhout also dished about Trump’s feelings about Barron and a lot more. In the wake of Westerhout’s dismissal, Trump has gone out of his way to defend HER and not Tiffany, by the way. He told reporters: “I really think she had a bad night. I think it was unfortunate. She said she was drinking, and the whole thing was very unfortunate.” He also tweeted this bizarre statement:

While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Well, if he tweets that he loves Tiffany, that means he does not, since everything on his Twitter is a lie. Sorry, Tiff!