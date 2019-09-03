Johnny Depp’s latest messy ‘Dior Sauvage’ ad was pulled for being racist

During the start of the Labor Day weekend/holiday, Johnny Depp was trending on Twitter. I thought it was because of some new mess involving Amber Heard. But no. It was about his latest commercial for Dior. For several years now, Depp has been the face of Dior’s cologne Sauvage, which is just the French word for “savage/wild/untamed.” The commercials have always been questionable, like they seem to follow in the grand tradition of Matthew McConaughey’s Lincoln commercials, trying to be “deep,” but really just stupid and unintentionally hilarious.
Anyway, so a new Dior Sauvage commercial came out and it featured Depp wandering around an arid landscape, picking up a guitar and playing some music, all while a Native-American woman looks around confused, and a Native American man in full dress dances around.
That’s the original commercial which Dior pulled within a day, deleting it from Twitter and from their YouTube channel. Twitter was up in arms, and so were many Native American historians and activists:
“It’s an arrogant appropriation of imagery that is unimaginatively executed,” Hanay Geiogamah, a UCLA professor, playwright and historian who is a member of the Kiowa tribe, told The Washington Post. “What offends me is that they so casually appropriate imagery like that and blend it together for their own purposes.”
Geiogamah noted that “savage” is one of the original slurs used against Native Americans.
“That’s more insulting than anything else,” he said. “This calls attention to the ongoing reality that the ad industry nationally and internationally still thinks they can appropriate American Indian imagery when they see fit. Here they’re doing it in a very high-gloss way, but it misses the mark completely.”
WaPo also notes that Dior did work with some Native Americans in the creation of the commercial – Hanley Frost, “a cultural education coordinator of the Southern Ute tribe in Colorado, blessed the land for the film crew and was filmed in a traditional outfit for one of the videos.” Frost was paid $1000 for his work and he says now that he’s not bothered by the “Sauvage” name. Apparently, Dior also worked with Americans for Indian Opportunity (AIO) to “ensure respect for indigenous cultures, values and heritage.” Which… I understand that Dior – and possibly Depp – thought that they did their due diligence on this and actually attempted to be respectful. But… it’s also a mess which should have gotten shouted down in the meeting, you know? “So then we have a Native American – like, a REAL one, dancing in our commercial for Sauvage, HEAR ME OUT!” No.
I saw this video last week and was aghast. Is this just what brands are doing now, creating racist pieces and ads to get clicks before hurriedly apologizing? It just seems like an expensive and cynical way to do business.
Also, dump Depp. Ugh.
It has to be intentional. This kind of racism and stupidity doesn’t just happen.
Did… did they find a body double? Or is it just that they piled the makeup on and then touched things up in post? Because whoever this is looks FAR too healthy to just be every day Depp. I’d be more likely to believe they grabbed one of the guys playing Captain Jack at Disney to do the add than this actually being JD.
I’m constantly surprised by how many yes-men end up making decisions on ads. It doesn’t surprise me that someone would have such idiotic ideas – the surprise is more that it manages to make it SO FAR down the pipeline without push back. It should have been struck down early on – not released.
WHY WHY WHY is he playing an electric out in the desert? could they at least have gotten that part right and given him an acoustic?…
I’m as confused as the Native-American woman in the video.
So will this post be filled with White women saying “OMG stop being so sensitive !”…just like the Kendal Jenner post? We’ll see…
I drug Dior for ABSOLUTE FILTH on Twitter….
Seriously…I literally GASPED when I saw that BS!!!!!!!!!
When I first saw the add with the dancer I thought it looked great visually, so I perked up…thinking it was going to advertise a show by Ken Burns about native history, culture, etc. It was really jarring when the perfume bottle with ‘sauvage’ popped up.
How many ad execs does it take to stop a racist ad from airing? No one saw anything at Dior or the ad agency?? Any POC on the project team? yikes.
Oh they knew. At this point ANY company that puts out racist sh*t knows EXACTLY what they are doing.
Garbage ad, garbage Depp.
He’s much better suited for a cologne called Filth.
Eau Shampoo.
I can’t stop laughing to be offended. I can’t stand cologne commercials because they’re so consistently completely off the mark. Whatever agency keeps spitting out footage attempting deep, thought-provoking, sensual, sexy or enticing, or any descriptive dancing on the edge needs to realize they’re producing comedies.
Wanna get me to buy my man a scent? Show a man kissing his kids goodnight then taking his wife out. Show me a man changing a diaper like a pro. Want to turn me on? Have a sexy neighbor spend all day fixing MY car instead of his retro sports baby.
What you DON’T do is send frakking Depp to Utah at sunset and try to have me believe he walks the land and keeps his electric guitar under a blanket illustrating local color and craftsmanship. Oh, and then show me a full-on cultural dance indicating some laughable parallel with Depp…seriously people. My stomach hurts. And Depp simply wants to go home where there’s ice and booze and a bag ‘o blow which couldn’t possibly be snorted out on the range lol.
SNL always did the best parodies of cologne commercials, starting with “Hey You” with Gilda Radner.
but Compulsion was a close second, mocking the CK Obsession commercials.
I’m willing to bet that “Americans for Indian Opportunity” isn’t a genuine Native organization, but a front for one person to give white folks a fig leaf for their racism.
Remember that SNL sketch about the bad Kendall Jenner pepsi ad….. that’s what springs to mind when I think of depp here.
Also, alcoholic wife beating.
So gross.
And so many people/companies still falling all over themselves to throw money at him.