Timothee Chalamet went Full Tilda Swinton at the Venice Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet attends the premiere of 'The King' during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido in Venice, Italy, on 02 September 2019. | usage worldwide

Ladies and gentlemen, A KING. Or perhaps THE KING. On Labor Day, Timothee Chalamet was in Venice to promote The King, which is sort of a Generation Z version of Henry V. I truly hope there are 13-15 year old girls reading Shakespeare’s Henry plays just because Timothee Chalamet introduced them to them to the works. I’m including photos of Timothee and his girlfriend/costar Lily-Rose Depp at the photocall and at last night’s premiere.

Timothee has always had his own style and he’s not going to wear a suit and tie just because all of the other dudes are doing it. NO. Timothee likes fashion and so I can just imagine him checking out what Tilda Swinton wears and he was like “I’m going to aim for THAT.” So he contacted Haider Ackermann and they gave him this FULL SWINTON look. Personally, I would have loved it more without the rolled up pants and the boots. Or maybe with the boots, but without the roll-up. Hm. But the jacket is fantastic! We stan a king who dresses like Tilda Swinton. Timothee could do the Orlando remake.

As for Lily-Rose… she wore this Chanel gown which… is fine. It’s actually kind of plain dress, but she loved how it billowed, so she played with the skirt a lot on the carpet. It looked dramatic.

As for the reviews… well, they’re mixed. Some critics are like “Timothee is the most beautiful king to ever brood” and some critics are like “Robert Pattinson gives a bonkers, scene-stealing performance as the Dauphin.”

Timothee Chalamet during the red carpet of film ' The King ' at the 67th Venice Film Festival, Venice, ITALY-02-09-2019

Lily Rose Depp during the red carpet of film ' The King ' at the 67th Venice Film Festival, Venice, ITALY-02-09-2019

Timothee Chalamet, Lily Rose Depp during the red carpet of film ' The King ' at the 67th Venice Film Festival, Venice, ITALY-02-09-2019

Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.

26 Responses to “Timothee Chalamet went Full Tilda Swinton at the Venice Film Festival”

  1. stormsmama says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:43 am

    He looks amazing. Utter perfection

    Reply
  2. lily says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:43 am

    lily looks great in Chanel, she’s got the personality.
    I wish Robert was there :( ((

    Reply
  3. Lala11_7 says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Timothée is sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo……

    Pretty……

    And he can act his TAIL off too!

    Reply
  4. StarGreek says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:51 am

    Am I the only one who cannot stand him? Even if he is the best actor in the world I don’t get what the fuss is about.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:51 am

    The rolled pants. Ridiculous.

    Reply
  6. Pixie says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:55 am

    I just might have to stan. Timothee looks AMAZING, the suit is glorious and there is nothing about the look that doesn’t work from the boots, to the cuffs to the delicate neckline. I really hope men in Hollywood are paying attention, because this boy is single-handedly raising the bar. The reviews have made me a little apprehensive about the movie, but if this cast keeps showing up and showing out on the red carpet, I might have to watch just to give credit where its due.

    Reply
  7. Gingerbread says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:57 am

    I actually love Lily’s dress. She looks fantastic, so does Timothee.

    Reply
  8. ChillyWilly says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:10 am

    Ugh, no. They look like they are going to the world’s most pretentious prom.

    Reply
  9. Life is Cheese says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:28 am

    She looks gorgeous. He looks like a little boy wearing his mother’s clothes.

    Reply
  10. ME says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:40 am

    He’s such a good actor.

    Reply
  11. Megan says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:44 am

    I never want to see a photo of Timothee with Johnny Depp.

    Reply
  12. L84Tea says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Now I want to see this just for Robert Pattinson’s performance.

    Reply
  13. Ashley says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:45 am

    So two reviews constitute mixed?Plus the boots and the cuff feature help make the outfit.

    Reply
  14. lali says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Pattinson’s acting has been getting really good feedback these last years, I think he’ll end up getting a nomination for supporting actor.

    Reply
  16. Lucy says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Look at the little Fabulous Alien guy go!

    Reply
  17. Sof says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Now that you mentioned it, yes, I want to see him in Orlando.
    And I’m glad we are finally getting more interesting looks from men at red carpets.

    Reply
  18. Lizzie says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:53 am

    his face is exquisite.

    Reply
  19. BaronSamedi says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:01 am

    I like the fact that for once HE is the more interesting part of this couple? Lily Rose is very pretty but I think the fact that she looks so much like her mother actually plays against her. It feels like I have ‘seen’ her face so much already I am almost over it? It also feels like there is nothing much going on behind her eyes.

    Reply

