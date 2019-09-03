Timothee Chalamet went Full Tilda Swinton at the Venice Film Festival

Ladies and gentlemen, A KING. Or perhaps THE KING. On Labor Day, Timothee Chalamet was in Venice to promote The King, which is sort of a Generation Z version of Henry V. I truly hope there are 13-15 year old girls reading Shakespeare’s Henry plays just because Timothee Chalamet introduced them to them to the works. I’m including photos of Timothee and his girlfriend/costar Lily-Rose Depp at the photocall and at last night’s premiere.
Timothee has always had his own style and he’s not going to wear a suit and tie just because all of the other dudes are doing it. NO. Timothee likes fashion and so I can just imagine him checking out what Tilda Swinton wears and he was like “I’m going to aim for THAT.” So he contacted Haider Ackermann and they gave him this FULL SWINTON look. Personally, I would have loved it more without the rolled up pants and the boots. Or maybe with the boots, but without the roll-up. Hm. But the jacket is fantastic! We stan a king who dresses like Tilda Swinton. Timothee could do the Orlando remake.
As for Lily-Rose… she wore this Chanel gown which… is fine. It’s actually kind of plain dress, but she loved how it billowed, so she played with the skirt a lot on the carpet. It looked dramatic.
As for the reviews… well, they’re mixed. Some critics are like “Timothee is the most beautiful king to ever brood” and some critics are like “Robert Pattinson gives a bonkers, scene-stealing performance as the Dauphin.”
Timothée Chalamet is great, and grows up, in THE KING. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is bonkers in it. https://t.co/7lbq7Et7VW
— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 2, 2019
I wish I could have recorded the sound my audience made when Pattinson first started speaking in his Fraaanch accent. I think he won everyone over by the end bc he's just so committed to its terribleness.
— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 2, 2019
THE KING is not good. but Robert Pattinson plays a hilariously sociopathic dauphin who looks like Klaus Kinski and talks like a castrated Pepé le Pew and that is *very* good.
my #Venezia76 review: https://t.co/DoCvMumvad pic.twitter.com/sqTf2MVVxF
— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 2, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
He looks amazing. Utter perfection
lily looks great in Chanel, she’s got the personality.
I wish Robert was there ((
she does look gorgeous. and so much like her mum!
Timothée is sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo……
Pretty……
And he can act his TAIL off too!
Am I the only one who cannot stand him? Even if he is the best actor in the world I don’t get what the fuss is about.
The rolled pants. Ridiculous.
from the knees up, this is a great look From the knees down, not so much
Agree. But I really, really like the upper body part. Including that weird belt
I like the rolled pants and boots. Takes the look from a space suit to space pirate. Dashing!
I just might have to stan. Timothee looks AMAZING, the suit is glorious and there is nothing about the look that doesn’t work from the boots, to the cuffs to the delicate neckline. I really hope men in Hollywood are paying attention, because this boy is single-handedly raising the bar. The reviews have made me a little apprehensive about the movie, but if this cast keeps showing up and showing out on the red carpet, I might have to watch just to give credit where its due.
I love him. I was in denial for a while, but I’ve hopped on the Stan train.
Yeah I think the whole look works. I wouldn’t have minded if the boots weren’t black (gray or white maybe?) but I like them with the rolled up pants TBH.
I actually love Lily’s dress. She looks fantastic, so does Timothee.
Ugh, no. They look like they are going to the world’s most pretentious prom.
The Cannes festival is a prom for most of its attendance, so they are on theme.
She looks gorgeous. He looks like a little boy wearing his mother’s clothes.
He’s such a good actor.
I never want to see a photo of Timothee with Johnny Depp.
Now I want to see this just for Robert Pattinson’s performance.
So two reviews constitute mixed?Plus the boots and the cuff feature help make the outfit.
Pattinson’s acting has been getting really good feedback these last years, I think he’ll end up getting a nomination for supporting actor.
Pattinson’s acting has been getting really good feedback these last years, I think he’ll end up getting a nomination for supporting actor.
Look at the little Fabulous Alien guy go!
Now that you mentioned it, yes, I want to see him in Orlando.
And I’m glad we are finally getting more interesting looks from men at red carpets.
his face is exquisite.
I like the fact that for once HE is the more interesting part of this couple? Lily Rose is very pretty but I think the fact that she looks so much like her mother actually plays against her. It feels like I have ‘seen’ her face so much already I am almost over it? It also feels like there is nothing much going on behind her eyes.