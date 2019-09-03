An ice roller to reduce puffiness and treat migraines, a bedside shelf and more



I ordered the Tree of Life Vitamin C serum finally, it was only $10 and it’s ok that I’m getting more serums since I ran out of the retinol part of my three serum Eve Hansen set. It’s amazing, I woke up with smoother skin and I could really tell the difference after just a few days! It definitely lives up to the hype. I also got the Eva Naturals Vitamin C serum as a gift for a friend. I told her she had to report back on it. Oh and the Shark vacuum is excellent! I found it refurbished for $90 (it’s more now) so I saved on that. It was gross how much hair and dirt it picked up. I didn’t think my area rugs were that nasty before using that.

Extra pure virgin coconut oil that has so many uses



This virgin coconut oil by Coco and Company has 4.7 stars, over 3,000 reviews and an A from Fakespot! It’s less than $20 for 8 ounces or you can try 2 ounces for $10. Reviewers love it and say it has “a silky, soft, smooth feel with a satin finish,” that it smells amazing unlike other coconut oils and that a little goes a long way. It can be used for removing makeup, as a conditioner for hair, and as a cream for the face and body. One reviewer says it has “all the nourishing and hydrating benefits of coconut oil without clogging my pores.”

A pore-shrinking skin smoothing serum for $10



A couple of you mentioned this niacinamide and zinc serum by The Ordinary in our last post. Emma said “ it literally saved my skin. It makes a HUGE difference in tone, texture, spots, etc.” This has 4 stars, over 400 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Plus it’s less than $10 for an ounce. Reviewers say they’re in love with it, that it fades acne scars and is “gentle on my skin” and “provides a good base for makeup.” One reviewer says it has shrunk her pores “to almost nothing.”

A ramp to help your furry friend get to the car or couch



This foldable dog ramp by Pet Gear is the number one seller in dog travel ramps on Amazon. It ranges from $55 to $120 depending on the size and it has 4.1 stars, over 670 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Pet owners call it “high quality” and “very sturdy” and say that has “a good balance of strength and weight.” It is also said to be “light and easy to move in and out of the car” and easy to learn and use for dogs. If you’re looking for an indoor pet ramp these stairs are affordable, have the best ratings, and an A from Fakespot.

Exfoliating body polish for baby smooth skin



While looking for a new scrub or body polish to feature (love scrubs) I remembered this body polish from Dove which I got at Target. You can get it on Amazon prime for a cheaper price of just $5.32, I’m pretty sure I paid over $7. This has a light scent to it and very fine granules so it leaves your skin so smooth. It has 4.5 stars, over 100 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say it “smells and feels amazing” and that “ it does a good job exfoliating but yet its gentle enough to avoid irritation.”

A see-through dustpoof handbag hanger to organize your abandoned purses



My purses take up the entire upper shelf of a closet. With a handbag organizer I can stop feeling guilty about buying new ones. This handbag organizer has six pockets to fit your purses and comes in black and tan. It’s just $10 and has 4.6 stars, 113 reviews and a B from Fakespot. (Other products in this category have Ds and Fs.) Women say it fits bigger purses and that they recommend it because it “holds so many bags” and lets you see your collection, unlike other hanging purse storage.

A bedside shelf to keep your phone, glasses and drink at hand



I have a nightstand of course but I am always dropping my phone and glasses off of it because it’s not close enough. This bedside stand by BedShelfie comes in three different sizes and four different colors to help solve that problem. It would be a great gift for yourself or for a college student. It has 4.8 stars, over 900 reviews and an A from Fakespot. It screws on tightly without damaging your bed and can fit to almost any bed frame. People call it “awesome,” “simple” and “efficient” and say it attaches easily and is well made.

An ice roller to help with puffiness, migraines and hot flashes



I made the ooh face when I saw the rating for this under $12 ice roller, which has over 2,200 reviews, 4.7(!) stars and an A from Fakespot. This is said to help with facial puffiness, to help alleviate migraines, and to help ease the discomfort from hot flashes. You just keep it in the freezer and get it out when needed. Buyers say it’s great for reducing redness and swelling after facials and face treatments, with an aesthetician writing that her clients love it. Others write that it works well for migraines and sinus pain. One reviewer says it helps her makeup “look smoother and last longer.” It’s said to be quite cold, which can take some getting used to.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! Let me know if you’re looking for anything or can recommend something you’ve purchased.