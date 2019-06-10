Dennis Quaid, 65, broke up with his 32-year-old girlfriend, is now dating a 26-year-old

Two months after Dennis Quaid’s third divorce (to Kimberly Buffington), he began dating Santa Auzina. That was in 2016. They were still going strong in late 2018 and into 2019. There was even talk that Dennis might be ready to get hitched for a fourth time at the age of 64 (Santa Auzina was 32 at the time). But now that relationship is over, and Dennis Quaid, now 65 years old, is dating a 26-year-old PhD student. My goodness.

Moving on so fast? Dennis Quaid is currently dating Laura Savoie after splitting from his now ex-girlfriend, Santa Auzina. Savoie is a 26-year-old PhD student at the University of Texas at Austin’s Red McCombs School of Business. She also earned her master’s degree at the University of Notre Dame after attending an undergraduate program at Pepperdine University, where she graduated as valedictorian in 2015.

The graduate student’s Instagram, while private, features several pictures of her with the 65-year-old Parent Trap actor, whom she claimed to “love” in one post of the couple kissing. She also shared a picture to the secured account that showed the duo embracing each other, which she captioned: “Never been happier.”

Quaid isn’t the first celebrity Savoie has been romantically linked to. An insider told Us Weekly that she was also involved with Entourage alum Jeremy Piven, but it is unclear when they dated.

Prior to Quaid’s romance with Savoie, the A Dog’s Purpose star tied the knot three times. He was married to actress P. J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Quaid from 2004 to 2018.