Justin Bieber’s scrawny dirtlip wants to fight Tom Cruise in the octagon, okay?

The UK Premiere of 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' held at the BFI IMAX

Tom Cruise is a Scientologist wingnut who never sees his youngest child because his “church” doesn’t allow it. But today, I actually had a pang of sympathy for him. Tom Cruise is mostly just minding his own f–king business these days. So imagine you’re Tom Cruise, just minding your own business, and one day Justin Bieber tweets this:

Tom Cruise is 56 years old and by the looks of things, still in pretty good shape. Justin Bieber is 25 years old and maybe 100 lbs soaking wet. Can we not? Can we not live in a world where rando pop stars are like “I CHALLENGE TOM CRUISE TO A FIGHT!” And this: “Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down.” Toxic bro, toxic masculinity, just toxic. Stepping up to a man who is older than his father and then basically calling Tom a p-ssy ahead of time? Are we really doing this?

Speaking of toxic, Conor McGregor responded, bizarrely.

So here we are. In the year 2019, I actually have a pang of sympathy for Tom Cruise. And seriously, how badly is Justin Bieber’s rehabilitation going?

Justin Bieber returning to Hailey Baldwin's apartment

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.

14 Responses to “Justin Bieber’s scrawny dirtlip wants to fight Tom Cruise in the octagon, okay?”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:12 am

    What kind of nonsense is this?
    Perhaps a UFC fighter or boxer should make the same demands of Bieber.

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:18 am

    Is Bieber on some sort of drug? How random is this? Also I would bet that old man Tom could still beat the brakes off this punk.

    Reply
  3. Cowgirl27 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Can Tom have the movie rights to the ass kicking?

    Reply
  4. LouBear says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:36 am

    I reaaaaally don’t want to hear anything from McGregor right now. The stories coming out of Dublin about what happened to a young woman at his party before Christmas are genuinely distressing.

    Reply
  5. Jane says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:37 am

    I’d love to hear what Dana White would have to say about this.

    Reply
  6. StellainNH says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:44 am

    Bizarre. Do alleged Christians pick fights for no apparent reason. I don’t think much of either character but it just shows that Beiber is still nothing but a punk. Always was and always will be one.

    Reply
  7. Eve says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:46 am

    This is so random…

    Anyway, here to voice one of my pet peeves: people who write “your” when they actually mean “you’re”. The lack of apostrophe where there MUST be one also makes me nervous.

    P.S.: Cruise will never have my sympathy. Even if he leaves that cult. The damage he’s already done by belonging, advertising, profiting and recruiting people to said cult is irreversible (in my opinion).

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:49 am

    I mean, according to Scientology, Tom Cruise can fly and has X-ray vision so this fight with Bieber should be a walk in the park for him!

    Reply
  9. The Crumpled Horn says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Cruise is a massive numpty and so is Bieber so they’re equals in that sense…

    Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Tis not very ‘godly’ of him… He sounds desperate. Lemme guess, it’s after midnight and everyone is brainstorming when this relevance nugget was thrown in the hat.

    In any case, Cruise, and everyone else on the planet, should never speak of this again. Oh how I wish crickets were actually achievable. But they’re not, so Tom should show up in a Bieber costume.

    Reply
    • Lama Bean says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:01 am

      He sounds like he’s smoking weed with Conor McGregor and thought this was a good idea. SMH

      On a related note, Biebs has been out for a decade? Because he looks like he’s had a horribly hard life in those past 10 years. Geez. He looks like he’s been working in coal mines or North Korean style hard manual labor for his whole life. Hyperbole, but still…

      Reply
  11. Fiji says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Psssst…. do you think someone should tell Bieber that Tom Cruise fights in movies…. which aren’t real?!?

    Reply
  12. Franklymydear... says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Tom Cruise probably knew all about it… Grudge Match 2019 coming to an HBO near you for the low price of $199!!

    Reply

