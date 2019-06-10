Angelina Jolie took a two-day UNHCR trip to Colombia to see Venezuelan refugees

Embed from Getty Images

At the very same time that Brad Pitt’s team were trying to make it sound like Angelina Jolie is still in love with Brad and that’s why SHE is holding up the divorce, Angelina was en route to Colombia for a UNHCR trip. Jolie has held a position with the United Nations High Commission on Refugees since 2001. She’s currently the special envoy for the UNHCR, and she’s been particularly focused on Venezuelan refugees lately. She was in Peru last fall to visit some refugee camps full of Venezuelan men, women and children, and she arrived in Colombia late last week to visit more camps, full of thousands of Venezuelan refugees.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Saturday urged the international community to provide more support to three South American countries with the most migrants from crisis-hit Venezuela, saying 20,000 Venezuelan children are at risk of being without basic citizenship rights. Jolie spoke in Colombia as a special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). She is on a two-day trip to meet Venezuelan migrants there and met with Colombian President Ivan Duque in Cartagena. Four million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled economic and humanitarian crisis in their homeland. More than a million are living in Colombia, where the government and aid agencies have scrambled to provide housing, food and healthcare to an ever-growing influx of migrants arriving in already-poor and violent border regions. The parents of Venezuelan children born abroad often struggle to register their baby’s birth, either because they do not have access to an ever-shrinking number of Venezuelan consulates or because they do not have migration papers. “The president and I spoke of the risk of statelessness for more than 20,000 Venezuelan children, his commitment to always helping children,” Academy Award-winner Jolie, 44, said at a press conference.

[From Reuters]

Four million Venezuelan refugees have fled the brutal dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, and they’ve fled wherever they could – Peru, Colombia, Mexico, and some have even made it to the US. It seriously doesn’t get better for them in Trump’s America either – the children are put into baby-sized cages and worse. This whole thing is a nightmare. I wonder if Angelina ever feels so hopeless with this work.





