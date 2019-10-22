Miley Cyrus didn’t mean to be homophobic, she was just trying to be petty

I was actually a little bit grateful for all of the royal drama the past few days, because it meant that I got to ignore Miley Cyrus’ LOOK AT ME shenanigans. Miley is with Cody Simpson and they have to perform their love. They have to perform their love at coffee shops around Malibu, they have to perform their love for TMZ and the gossip outlets, and they have to perform their love on social media. So much social media performing! Well, Cody and Miley were doing an Instagram Live session and Miley said some dumb sh-t because she was trying to be shady about Liam Hemsworth. What she was really doing was being vaguely and ignorantly homophobic.
Miley Cyrus is thanking her new man, Cody Simpson, for helping her fall in love again — and addressing backlash to comments she made on the topic. On Sunday, the “Slide Away” singer went live on Instagram with Simpson, 22, and spoke fondly about her blossoming relationship with the Australian singer while seemingly shading estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.
“I was just being like, I don’t know, hardcore feminist vibes and just not allowing anyone in,” Cyrus, 26, explained, before telling her followers, “There are good men out there guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay,” she added as Simpson used the heart eye filter on his screen. “There are good people with d— out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d— that’s not a d—, you know what I mean?” After the Australian singer laughed at Cyrus’ comment, she continued, “I know, I thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that happen to have d—. I only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” she added, referring to Simpson, who smiled at her comment.
Cyrus’ comments quickly drew the ire of the LGBTQ community, who took issue with the singer’s remark that people “don’t have to be gay.” Cyrus clarified her comment on Twitter Monday, writing, “I was talking s— about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.”
Yeah. She didn’t mean to be homophobic, she was just trying to slam her estranged husband in the most juvenile way possible. Don’t you hate it when that happens? “Sorry I did a homophobe, I was just trying to be petty.” Here’s the video from Instagram Live. She just sounds so try-hard here. It’s hard to believe she’s 26 years old. She sounds like a 14-year-old poseur.
“Don’t give up, you don’t have to be gay, there are good dicks out there, you just have to find them”
“I always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil but that’s not true”
- @MileyCyrus what's good? pic.twitter.com/y3yjUGpCSN
October 21, 2019
Yikes, this is probably really what she thinks. I think what she said is especially harmful to bisexual women who face the stereotype that they’re not really attracted to women but just doing it for attention or to titillate men. If she thought she “had to be gay” because men suck, she’s implying the women in her life are consolation prizes, so to speak.
That’s what I went to. Bad stereotypes that they just haven’t had a good d— yet. It’s absolutely gross, and horrible to her ex girlfriend by saying she was just a means to an end until a good d— came around. Gross!
If she’s representing anyone here, it’s stupid people, not bisexual women.
+1
What a horrible comment. I’ve always thought she should be allowed to be who she wanted to be but now I’ve watched this she’s either incredibly cruel or incredibly stupid or both.
I think both.
Absolutely both!
I used to have a soft spot for her, but it dried up. She’s SUCH AN IDIOT
This is so messed up and problematic on so many levels. She sounds, as always, like a bratty mean girl in high school. Scratch that, middle school.
Bless this mess..
Is everyone seeing it now?
She is sloppy •_•
She sounds like a 14 year old, because she is one, emotionally. She was only about 12 years old when Hannah Montana happened; She seems still emotionally stunted from that time, as she stopped having a normal life about then.
She is so talented, but just so dumb.
I watched the documentary about the history of country music on PBS recently. At the point where they should have honored Billy Ray, they used him as a footnote for how country became more pop for a second, and they showed Billy Ray playing Achy Breaky Heart, but they didn’t even say his name. Miley has something to prove, and the country music establishment doesn’t respect how her dad and she crossed over. She wants to let the establishment know that she doesn’t care what people think. That’s fine, but poking folks in the eye to show how “independent and different” she is doesn’t make her case. She just looks dumb and disrespectful, over and over, and her desperation is now sprinkling onto the LGBTQ community.
She’s a moron. I want her to succeed because of her talent, and because her family seems to be close kind to each other, and they support other artists, and they have blazed trails in country and pop, but she refuses to respect the public. None of us know what she’s really like in person, but this person we get to see is just so damn dumb.
She almost thought she was gay because Liam and every other man she’s dated has been a tool?
Okay then.
How exactly is what she said “hardcore feminist?” Once again pushing the lie that to be feminist is to hate men in addition to trashing gay women and straight men. Miley needs to hush.
So painful, the two women she’s been with, that’s cruel to them.
Stop. This.
She is so pathetic. That’s all…….
Not just a slam on Hemsworth but also Kaitlin and Stella.
She really is garbage.
So basically she’s screwing this dude to hurt Liam and throw it in his face, and she screwed Katelyn to do the same, how mature.
She’s idiotic, and those comments they made harmful. I think what she was trying to say was that after Liam she probably thought she would never date a man again, but with Cody she feels like she doesn’t have to completely write-off being with a man. The way she said it demonstrates her lack of maturity though, and the LGBTQ+ community definitely has a right to be angry/offended about it.