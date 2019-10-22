Miley Cyrus didn’t mean to be homophobic, she was just trying to be petty

I was actually a little bit grateful for all of the royal drama the past few days, because it meant that I got to ignore Miley Cyrus’ LOOK AT ME shenanigans. Miley is with Cody Simpson and they have to perform their love. They have to perform their love at coffee shops around Malibu, they have to perform their love for TMZ and the gossip outlets, and they have to perform their love on social media. So much social media performing! Well, Cody and Miley were doing an Instagram Live session and Miley said some dumb sh-t because she was trying to be shady about Liam Hemsworth. What she was really doing was being vaguely and ignorantly homophobic.

Miley Cyrus is thanking her new man, Cody Simpson, for helping her fall in love again — and addressing backlash to comments she made on the topic. On Sunday, the “Slide Away” singer went live on Instagram with Simpson, 22, and spoke fondly about her blossoming relationship with the Australian singer while seemingly shading estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. “I was just being like, I don’t know, hardcore feminist vibes and just not allowing anyone in,” Cyrus, 26, explained, before telling her followers, “There are good men out there guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay,” she added as Simpson used the heart eye filter on his screen. “There are good people with d— out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d— that’s not a d—, you know what I mean?” After the Australian singer laughed at Cyrus’ comment, she continued, “I know, I thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that happen to have d—. I only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” she added, referring to Simpson, who smiled at her comment. Cyrus’ comments quickly drew the ire of the LGBTQ community, who took issue with the singer’s remark that people “don’t have to be gay.” Cyrus clarified her comment on Twitter Monday, writing, “I was talking s— about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.”

[From People]

Yeah. She didn’t mean to be homophobic, she was just trying to slam her estranged husband in the most juvenile way possible. Don’t you hate it when that happens? “Sorry I did a homophobe, I was just trying to be petty.” Here’s the video from Instagram Live. She just sounds so try-hard here. It’s hard to believe she’s 26 years old. She sounds like a 14-year-old poseur.

“Don’t give up, you don’t have to be gay, there are good dicks out there, you just have to find them” “I always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil but that’s not true” - @MileyCyrus what's good? pic.twitter.com/y3yjUGpCSN — • (@bljcmie) October 21, 2019