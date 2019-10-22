A medicine cabinet organizer, an anti-wrinkle pillow and a bamboo bath mat



I’ve been getting ads on Twitter for Amazon products because the Internet gods know I am an Amazon junkie. The site 22 Words has a lot of product ideas so I combed through a bunch of their posts to get ideas for some of the stuff below. (In some cases I chose different products in the same category.) If you enjoy posts like this check them out. This is an Amazon affiliate post and we do get a small percentage if you purchase items from here, but please comparison shop and buy second hand where possible.

A bamboo bath mat to make your bathroom feel like a spa



I just realized that bamboo shower mats exist and now I want one! I’m so sick of it taking forever to wash and dry the bath mats after they get cruddy. The one above is the best mix of price and rating with a B from Fakespot, 103 ratings and 4.3 stars. It’s only $29 and is about the size of a regular bath mat at 17.8” by 23.62”. However it’s a mix of light and dark bamboo, which is not as attractive to me. Here’s one that’s $35 and a nicer mix of wood colors. People call the mat above “attractive and well made” and say it also works great as a door mat or standing mat in the kitchen, basement or garage.

Bioidentical estrogen cream may help with menopause symptoms



We talked about bioidentical progesterone cream last week. I really do think it helped me a lot and several of you said it helped you too and that you also use estrogen cream. Before I get into this, please consult your doctor and consider the risks. This cream is by the same company that makes my progesterone cream, Smoky Mountain nutrition. Women say this greatly reduces hot flashes, that it reduces anxiety, that they “feel normal again,” that they’ve lost weight and that “Estro-life and Progestro-life have been life changing for me.” I’m going to order this too. This is in no way meant to be medical advice!

A curved brush to get all the trapped lint in your dryer



If you have a dryer with one of those semi-circular lint traps you know that they’re almost impossible to clean. Enter these lint brushes, which can help you get into those hard-to-reach places and prevent the fire risk that comes with lint build up. These lint brushes are made in the US and are just $8 for a pair of two. They have 4.3 stars, almost 500 reviews and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers say they work great, that they’re sturdy and easy to use, and that they were “shocked” to see how much stuff they get out.

Medicine cabinet organizers will make your hidden spaces tidy



I’m one of those people who shoves stuff in closets and under sinks but I’m gradually trying to wean myself of this habit. Containers and storage solutions help. I didn’t know that medicine cabinet organizers existed before now! They remind me of the clear refrigerator organizers which have helped tame the mess in my fridge. These are $29 for a pack of three and they will make your medicine cabinet look so nice, judging by the photo with nothing on it. You can also get two double-tier organizers for $18 at this listing. None of these have great fakespot ratings but they’re unique and seem to work so I wanted to feature them.

Veggie liners to keep your fruits and vegetables fresher



We talked about refrigerator vegetable containers a couple of months ago. I didn’t end up buying them as I already have the clear refrigerator organizers. However these veggie liners might just be the trick. These have 4.4 stars, almost 400 ratings and a C from Fakespot. They’re only $10 for a pack of four. They’re said to work by creating air flow under your produce. Buyers say “they work well my produce has lasted longer than I expected,” that they’re “pleased with the freshness of my veggies” and that they like them so much they’ve bought them as gifts.

A phone holder to watch shows in bed which doubles as a selfie stick



I have to admit that I regularly watch shows in bed. I should be reading, I know, but it’s hard to resist when my phone is so big and clear. However it hurts my neck and I’m constantly falling asleep and dropping my phone. This flexible phone holder fits around your neck and sits up straight to keep your phone at eye level. It also comes with a little remote and can double as a selfie stick! It has 4.2 stars, 88 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers call it “amazing,” love that it switches from horizontal to vertical, and say that it’s both easy to move and holds its shape. You can also use it in the car or just as a handy stand for your phone.

An anti-wrinkle pillow you can use for back or side sleeping



YouTuber Hot and Flashy claims that sleeping on her back really helped with her wrinkles. I would counter that the retinol, botox and serums she uses are probably more responsible for that, but a lot of women swear by these anti-wrinkle pillows. This memory foam specially designed MyFacePillow is pricey at $70, but it’s said to help with neck and jaw pain, and to work for both back and side sleeping. This has over 1,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and a C from Fakespot. (The adjusted rating is still well over 4 stars.) People say it helps avoid the deep creases you get from smooshing your face when you sleep, that it’s comfortable and that it doesn’t have any chemical smell when you first unwrap it. I like my memory foam pillow but I’m very tempted by this. Also I wonder if it helps with snoring. Not that I have that problem!