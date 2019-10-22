Jana Kramer on her husband receiving nude pics: people think Mike actually cheated

Two weeks ago I listened to Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s podcast, The Whine Down. It left me in a bad mood, like their toxicity and dysfunction was rubbing off on me. Jana had discovered deleted nude photos on her husband’s phone, which she believes were sent by a bot. That’s possible and they both made a good case for it, however Mike has cheated on her so many times and his cagey responses to her were big red flags. Several of you pointed out that Jana was in a horrifically abusive relationship prior to this and that we should have sympathy for her. (Her ex committed suicide after spending five years in prison for his abuse of Jana.) I’m not unsympathetic to her, it’s just difficult to reconcile that with the fact that she’s airing all this. Jana knows this too. In her latest podcast she seemingly defended Mike, despite the fact that she said she finds evidence of him cheating every time she checks his phone. I’m relying on Page Six’s reporting because I’m not losing a half hour listening to these toxic people again.
“Because of where I’m still at with it, it’s made my anxiety worse,” Kramer said on Monday’s episode of their podcast “Whine Down.” “It’s made me feel more confused and it’s just kind of, like, put more salt in the wound.”
The “One Tree Hill” alum says she also should think twice before disclosing something so personal to the public right away and that it was a “massive lesson learned.”
“There are people out there who think Mike actually cheated,” she said.
Caussin, who has been open about his sex addiction, has promised that something like this “won’t happen again,” which Kramer says she has “heard so many times.”
“I think maybe now he sees how bad that wound is for me and the trauma of finding things — whether he did something or not,” said Kramer. “I’m to the point of, like, literally a nervous breakdown, where I just can’t physically handle it anymore.”
She added that she thinks there will never come a time when she can trust him again.
“I told Michael the other day, I was just like, I don’t believe that there won’t be another time, and that sucks to, like, have to feel that,” she shared. “How do I believe that when I’ve heard so many times, ‘I’ll never do it again. I’ll never do it again’? So, it kind of puts me in this really awkward situation, and it makes me look weak and to have to be, like, continuing to stick around, whether he did something or he didn’t. I believe that he didn’t. I know it wasn’t a real person. I know all of those things. It doesn’t matter.”
Kramer, who believes the photo may have been sent through a bot, just wants her husband to know that she can’t bottle it up every time he hurts her.
“I need him to understand how deep that wound is for me when I discover something, whether he did something or not,” she said. “That is just like — it’s painful. And I just can’t physically hold that anymore.”
Mike did actually cheat, so many times by their own admission, and she keeps forgiving him and taking him back and doing therapy and rehab and all these things which are not changing him at all. As I said before, if someone cheats on you more than once and you take them back you’re teaching them how to treat you. I don’t agree with taking someone back after cheating even once but some of you do, if the person is sincere and it’s not a pattern. This goes way beyond that. Also Jana knows what she’s doing by putting her pain and humiliation out there. If she didn’t do that there wouldn’t be as much interest in her. Rinse and repeat.
The only thing pretty about this is the filter. Not gonna lie today was a really tough mom day. Jace is still not feeling good and had bad naps so was super whiny and wasn’t happy up or down. And then Jolie..I had about 4 real good kicks and hits to my face (she only hits me) and I walked downstairs and It’s the first time ( I remember atleast) actually crying. And honestly it’s the first time I questioned if I’m failing as a parent which honestly made me cry even harder. Also I’ve tried to reason with Jolie every way. I try to hug her when she hits me, time out, stay calm, lost my cool ;( etc but it’s not worrrrkinnnng. I know I’m not alone in feeling exhausted and tired. Right? Moms please pour a glass with me and cry.
Well this was a way nice way to wake up! It’s the little things that make me feel the most loved so waking up to this meant the world. I also wanted to share this because I feel so often all we do is complain about our partners to our friends etc instead of saying how amazing our partners are. So here’s a shout out to my husband for making me feel loved this morning. It’s the little things like this that goes the long way for me. What is it for u?
When you monetize your pain….
The only thing I know about this woman is that her husband cheated on her and her entire existence seems to revolve around that. She was the same one that thinks she can’t hire female nannies, right? Because her cheating husband will cheat again if he has any proximity to a woman, and obviously all women want him too, so best to just nix all unnecessary female contact. What a terrible way to live.
My feelings are this; I would never except my partner to cheat. If he made the decision ONCE that is a deal breaker. In this women’s relationship, she’s choosing to except her husband’s infidelity. So that is something that she has to live with. What I chose to live with is not listen to her whining, because it’s offensive too me that anyone would except to be disrespected. His track record isn’t good and if she wants a life of lying and uncertainty, that’s on her.
Well said @Aims, I agree.I have relatives who are in a toxic relationship,getting worse all the time,and cheating was supposedly involved,everyone is mad,people are taking sides,but these are two grown ass adults,and nobody leaves and nobody quits fighting)-they are older and financially secure enough to live separate)Ihave had no contact with them in over 3 years.I can’t stand listening to this kind of insufferable whining and complaining.
Good luck Jana I’m sure you’re going to be fine,but ditching the douche may make life more pleasant.
This toxic relationship has become a source of income for them it appears. This is so emotionally destructive for her but don’t know if she sees herself as being able to leave it. I don’t know these people and hadn’t heard of them until your last post but I feel suffocated just reading this. This seems like an unbearable way to live.
All of this, and this man will not only cheat on her again but eventually leave her for someone else. This is an example of someone who doesn’t know her worth.
My only takeaway: she was on One Tree Hill? Lmao blast from the past.
Her entire life is just waiting for the other shoe to drop, knowing it’s coming, just not knowing when. She’s choosing that life, but I feel bad for her.
If he is truly committed to being faithful, it’s got to suck to constantly have your past mistakes thrown in your face. They’re both toxic and bad for each other, though he’s obviously worse.
I guess my question is, if she’s finding these pics on his phone, how are all those women getting his phone number?
I think she claimed it was from his last “relapse”
They are bots! It happens to everyone all the time! 🙄
The thing for me would be she FOUND it after he DELETED it. He may (in the most generous possible interpertation) have been trying to spare her pain but it looks like hiding evidence. Yikes!
Ok. Well, I’ve never had random naked pics texted to me so no, it doesn’t happen to everyone all the time.
The way he is and the way she is, I’m positive there are women trying to sleep with her husband for the lols and the drama. I’m also positive he’s not saying no to all of them.
Agreed with everyone else, this is super toxic and the fact that they’re monetizing it is a new level of dysfunction. Have they ever addressed the fact that their kids are going to be able to listen to and read up on this stuff at some point?
She needs individual therapy and maybe some group therapy. She went through something very traumatic and I wonder if she’s clinging to this because he doesn’t physically abuse her. I have a friend who had a similar experience with physical abuse and word for word told me that when her next bf was emotionally abusive and controlling, it was really tough to hear
I have no idea who these people are. I left my first husband right after I learned he was cheating. Granted, I was young and we had been married only five years. I had a one-year-old baby boy and had no intention of suggesting an interest to ‘work things out.’ No frakking way, after only five years of marriage? I’m too awesome lol.
Ever since I read the article 2 weeks ago I’ve been getting texts from bots about being a single female and wanting to meet up, yet I haven’t received any nude pictures. I just delete the message and move on with my life.
listen, i know couples who have survived and healed from adultery and built a very solid partnership. it’s not easy but i’ve seen it happen. what i think keeps getting glossed over is the “sex addiction” part of this. it’s not just cheating here. this is a huge problem. i was involved many years ago with someone who had a sex addiction problem. this behavior is compulsive. and it’s insidious. i made a TON of excuses for my former partner. and that feeling of unease never went away and ultimately i didnt’ stay (thank GOD). i hear so much of the same in Jana and her reactions. she wants this to be a story of redemption and healing but he just keeps doing things that show he’s not going to change. its’ really sad because i see a woman who has been in abusive relationships, probably most of her life, and wants this to be the ONE. and he clearly is not. no amount of podcasting is going to fix that.
I can’t with these people. They’re making a career out of him being an asshole and her being a victim.
Jana honey, when this happens to you again (and it WILL happen again), go sit in the corner and STFU. You will not get much sympathy or empathy from anyone for putting up with his crap.
Okay, so this might not be popular, but I don’t think the bot story is outright BS. Here’s why:
A couple years ago, I got a text from a random number that said something like, “it was so nice to meet you last night; let’s meet up.” I had stayed in the night before, so I responded that the person had the wrong number. They wrote back that they were certain they didn’t, and I said something like, “sorry you got played, but this isn’t who you think it is.” THEN the number sent me a link to a cam show, and they asked if I wanted to see them get naked (or something to that effect).
The whole conversation unfolded over like an hour. It was bizarre, and when I googled the language of the texts, other people had posted about getting the same “script.” It was really creepy because I totally thought I was talking to an actual person.