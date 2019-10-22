Tatler: Duchess Meghan & Harry might want to abolish the monarchy??

As we discussed, the Duchess of Sussex spoke on camera on the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. She spoke about how all of the smears have affected her over the past year, during the vulnerable months of her pregnancy and post-pregnancy. All of the shrieking and nastiness aimed at Meghan this summer was… her maternity leave, remember? And those fools in the tabloids couldn’t keep her name out of their mouths. Anyway, anyone who’s paid attention to royal gossip over the past few years knows the deal: every fragile white person in the media has made it their life’s mission to denigrate, insult, smear and mock Meghan. Their collective goal seems to be “bully Meghan until she leaves Harry and leaves Britain.” I’m not even joking – Tatler said as much months ago. Speaking of, Tatler’s coverage of both Harry and Meghan’s clips included a weird final note, and I think we should discuss it:
The poignant interview is part of a documentary that explores the highs and lows of their ten days in Africa in September. The Duke of Sussex has previously talked about the negative effect – ‘the relentless propaganda’ – of the tabloid press and how much of an impact it was having on his wife. The Duchess of Sussex’s interview reiterates the statement released by his Royal Highness at the beginning of the month. ‘There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.’
Should there be a movement to abolish the monarchy on human rights grounds? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may well be in favour of such a thing.
I love how the media reaction to Harry and Meghan standing up and saying “this isn’t right” is to assume that the Sussexes… want to abolish the monarchy. Are media peeps being willfully obtuse? “Oh, the Sussexes say we’re being racist, sexist bullies, instead of examining our racist, sexist coverage, let’s just chalk racism and sexism as the cost of doing business and we’ll change the subject to whether or not the monarchy should be abolished.”
As for the mention of “human rights” – I found that shady. Remember how Prince William was having all of those private dinners with Rose Hanbury and then he contacted his lawyers to shut down all of the rumors? His lawyers said that the stories were “a breach of his privacy pursuant to Article 8 of the European Convention to Human Rights.” William sees it as his human right to screw around on his wife and use his pregnant sister-in-law as a human shield to deflect from criticism. Meanwhile, all Meghan said was, basically, being smeared and racially abused and lied about during her pregnancy was tough. Sigh…
They really do the most. Instead of a stance against bullying and racism, they’ve made it about H&M wanting to abolish the status quo. They never said any of that, but if you want to get a bunch of nobles and royalist on your side, then tell them the uppity black duchess wants to take away your titles.
The really do, don’t they? They know their audience, and I sometimes like their articles, but it’s pretty obvious where they are when it comes to Meghan. All I can say is that she didn’t get a Tatler cover when she was just rumoured to be dating Harry, whereas a certain other trust fund do-nothing aristo-adjacent blonde girl certainly did (*cough* Cressida Bonas *cough*).
It’s just about riling the upper class up against Meghan
I for one welcome one our republican queen, your duchess could never 💅
(Sarcasm, for clarity’s sake).
Honestly, this has got to be one of the most ridiculous theories I’ve ever heard, so much so that I quite like it. It’s just so outlandish it’s hilarious.
Abolished it should be, it’s a completely unsustainable system. Being a royal used to mean being above the ‘common people’. That’s what monarchies were based on. A royal had ‘blue blood’ and married ‘blue blood’. They never married ‘commoners’. That kept them above everyone else. In modern times, this all changed. So the whole meaning of being royal has changed. A logic development, yes, but now it just underscores how the entire idea of being royal, is completely outdated. And it creates situations as these, where ‘normal’ people come in completely not fitting in.
Absolutely. The monarch traditionally is believed to be “chosen by God”. Without getting into any religious debate (if a country’s subjects are secular, how does someone chosen by something they don’t believe in have power over them, for example), previous kings and administrations have completely trodden on this anyway (Henry IV deposing the “rightful” king, beheading Charles I, the joint English-Dutch coup against James II).
Imagine if this kind of thinking applied elsewhere. Oh Martin Luther King, you don’t like that buses are segregated? Well I guess we should just GET RID OF ALL BUSES??? Like, no, fix the inequality in the system not get rid of the whole damn thing.
That said, I’ll be first to sign up to abolish the monarchy. Meghan has a natural aristocracy about her that has nothing to do with bullshit bloodlines and everything to do with goodness that shines from her soul.
British media are really dumb.
You spelled racist wrong.
Imagine if after all this time, it’s not world war, paedophilia allegations, accusations of murder and the death of a senior royal in suspicious circumstances that brought about a republic, but one mixed race American woman.
On one hand it would be amazing, but on the other Meghan would be a target for crazies so maybe not today.
Wait, whut??? Can you please point me in the direction of suspicious deaths and murder allegations??? (Or is that the princess Diana conspiracy theory). Intrigued!
Ive seen some extreme fascist types (like the ex apprentice turned major troll and presidential favourite) tweet that Meghan is a left wing plant to destroy the monarchy. Seems that view is being supported mainstream.
Trash media.
You’ve gotta understand…the Tatler is kind of a stupid publication all around. I still remember they had tips for how to look after a large manor house, from some lady who was a duchess, and one of her suggestions was to save the bath water from the night before to reuse the next day, and to give hot water bottles to their guests to cut back on heating costs. And saving crusts from the previous days sandwiches for the next day’s breakfast.
Their tone is weird and I find it difficult to parse at times, but this comes off to me as sarcastic and kind of mean tbh. I haven’t read the rest of the article, but I wouldn’t put it past them for being shady and awful. They’re a society publication that mostly talks about posh white people in England. But I don’t know how serious they are at any level. This seems like they’re mocking her. “oH dO yOu ThInK mAyBe We ShOuLd AbOlIsH tHe MoNaRcHy On HuMaN rIgHts GrOuNds????? LOL”
I think the bigotry is the whole point – these people don’t feel good about themselves unless they think they’re “superior” to someone. Really, isn’t that what hereditary titles are about? – by an accident of birth you claim to be better than someone who is smarter, kinder, more charming, or more successful than you are?
That magazine is just trash written on glossy paper. These people are so insular and inbred. I guess they issued their warning to a certain other royal in that last statement. Is that the posh equivalent of snitches get stitches, looking at you William? Now it’s just getting a bit laughable. Anything to avoid behaving a bit decently and actually doing real objective journalism that’s not lies and stereotypes.
Growing up, storybooks created the notion that a king/queen was all powerful. Looking at the current British monarchy, im disappointed to realize its all a façade. Its nothing but a ceremonial role. Unless of course youre cheating on your wife or been discovered to be a paedo or you want to kill your ex daughter in law, then youve got some clout. But never to effect positive policy to help your nation and to stand against the inhumanity that is racism. Nope. You should have no comment there. The queen is a disgrace. As is the future king and the one who will take on after him. I hate the whole of KP.