Jeffrey Epstein had 13 phone numbers for Prince Andrew, because of course

In August, Prince Andrew released a statement claiming that his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was merely a misunderstanding, and that they really weren’t that close. Andrew wrote, in the statement: “I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences.” They were so barely-friends that Andrew felt the need to go to New York in 2010 (two years after Epstein’s conviction) to break up with him face-to-face. And then Andrew broke up with Epstein so hard that Andrew stayed at Epstein’s place and acted as the door-answering host to a variety of young-looking girls entering and exiting the place. Because Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein barely knew each other, people. Well, of course when you barely know someone, you make sure that they have ALL thirteen of your phone numbers, right?

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was loyal to his royal, logging 13 phone numbers for pal Prince Andrew, according to a private investigator, a report says. Gumshoe Mike Fisten, who dogged the late sex perv for a decade on behalf of victims, found an address book of Epstein’s at his Palm Beach mansion — and it was “a treasure trove of Jeffrey’s activities,” he told the Sunday Times of London Saturday. “It really took us out of south Florida and took us around the globe,” he said. “For instance, if looking at the section in London, you could pick out the Duke of York, which is Prince Andrew. And … it shows Buckingham Palace,” he said. “He has 13 phone numbers to contact the duke.”

They were just casual acquaintances, how dare you! What if Andrew’s casual acquaintance needed to get in touch with him in an emergency situation, like if Epstein came to town with an assortment of underage, trafficked girls? Emergency!

Meanwhile, if that’s not bad enough, it turns out that Andrew is the third-richest person in the royal family (after the Queen and Prince Charles) and no one knows how he got his money. Andrew is apparently worth about £57 million, and Lib Dem MP Norman Baker wants to know how and why. From Baker’s new book (which was excerpted by the Mail on Sunday):

Prince Andrew completed 22 years in the Armed Forces and served with courage and distinction in the Falklands War of 1982. The trouble is that after his retirement in 2001, he found himself at a loose end – and the rest of us found ourselves with a loose cannon. In the immediate wake of his departure from the Royal Navy, Andrew was handed the role of the UK Special Representative for Trade and Investment, taking over from the Duke of Kent. Unfortunately, the way he undertook this job was anything but diplomatic. One former Royal aide described the Prince’s approach to his new role as ‘the worst combination of arrogance and stupidity’, while Simon Wilson, who served as deputy head of mission in Bahrain between 2001 and 2005, reported that Andrew was ‘more commonly known among the diplomatic community in the Gulf as HBH – His Buffoon Highness’. For good measure, Wilson was withering about the entourage that Andrew took everywhere as he fulfilled his new role, and about the cost to the taxpayer. ‘The style in which I observed him carrying it [the job] out beggared belief,’ said Wilson. ‘He travelled with a team of six – there was also a 6ft ironing board that he insisted went everywhere he went. It was hilarious to witness the valet struggling off the plane with it and placing the precious object carefully into the minibus.’ It seems that despite the acute embarrassments, the shady company he keeps and the pointed questions about his activities, Andrew has not modified his behaviour one iota. Each year the Prince receives a tax-free handout from his mother of £249,000 to fund his private office, to which he can add a small naval pension of £20,000. Yet his spending habits suggest an income way beyond that. Most strikingly, in late 2014 Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, bought a £13 million ski chalet in the upmarket Swiss resort of Verbier. At the same time, he was spending £7.5 million to refurbish Royal Lodge, his home in Windsor Great Park.

I thought it was pretty well-established that Andrew was doing all kinds of shady real estate deals with Middle East despots and rando oligarchs? I mean, there’s not a ton of evidence gathered about that, it’s mostly just supposition and assumption. But imagine if it was, say, a biracial duchess. There would be investigations and the media would be all over it. But, you know, Andrew is the one who gets to do multiple photo-ops with the Queen. So few media people want to touch this.

