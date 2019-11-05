Keanu Reeves made his official debut with his lowkey girlfriend Alexandra Grant

I completely missed this when I was covering the fashion photos from the LACMA Art + Film gala, which was held on Saturday. The fashion – mostly Gucci – kind of sucked. But something else happened at this gala: Keanu Reeves made his official couple-debut with his lowkey girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. We stan a man who dates women close to his age. We stan a man who dates silver-haired Helen Mirren-looking ladies. We stan the appropriateness of this relationship!! Most sites have Grant’s age around 46. Keanu Reeves is 55. So she’s still “younger” but the reality of the world is that we’ve got men in their 60s engaged to 21-year-old college students, so let me have this one. There are a lot of 55 year old men who wouldn’t dream of dating a silver-haired 46-year-old woman.
People Magazine did a nice write-up about Grant – go here to read it. She’s an artist and she’s very involved in the artist community in LA. She and Keanu met around 2011, when they worked together on his book Ode to Happiness. She did the illustrations for that book, as well as his 2016 book Shadows. In 2017, they founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house. They’ve been low-key seen and photographed before, mostly on dates around LA.
Anyway, they make a really lovely couple. Am I wrong for wondering if Keanu and Alexandra have been low-key dating for many years?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Keanu deserves a win in his personal life!
She does look like Helen Mirren! Good for them. He seems like such a nice man.
I glanced initially and thought it was Helen ahhaa.
Just going off appearances she looks like a really warm, lovely lady. I mean of course I don’t know – but she gives off that sort of vibe.
Me three! That would have also been a totally badass couple.
Thought it was Helen Mirren for sure!
Wish them much happiness!
I see Helen a little, but a lot more Lily Tomlin.
Beautiful couple!
I am 38 yo and I date men in their mid 40′s I think it’s a good gap, at least for me: never married (I don’t want) I am happily child free, so I don’t have to think about them wanting to start a family because often they are divorced, have their children and we are on the same page.
While I’m very happy for the both of them, I’m going to the corner to sob over my loss 😢
@Harla can I join you in that corner? I have chocolate.
One of my friends posted this on Facebook and I was hoping you would cover it. So thank you.
And hopefully the internet won’t break since the internet’s boyfriend has a boo. He deserves all the happiness. I do want to know more though.
When I first saw the pictures I thought it was Helen Mirren and I was so excited that perhaps Keanu was dating her. Lol. However, his girlfriend is absolutely lovely and you are right I totally stan a man who dates an age-appropriate woman. I’m very happy for Keanu…and Alexandra.
She looks lovely. I hope they’re very happy together.
She is nine years younger than him, and Hollywood still considers this age-appropriate. Ugh. Still, delighted for him and for her. He deserves all the love, after all his sadness.
She’s 46 year old artist with a lot of life experience so nine years age gap in this case is not a problem here.
They’re relaxed and comfortable with one another. They’ve likely been a couple for quite a while. Good for them.
I thought this was Helen and I kept trying to find the links for his girlfriend.
Then I realized ………
Noooooooooo……
And I only said no because am 😍 over Keanu. He’s just awesome and I hope he finds happiness. I always got the vibe that he never got over his last love. I wish them both much happiness. And kudos to man who doesn’t want a girl who needs him to buy alcohol because she’s underage.
After the recent news about Dennis Quaid and Peter Cook, my brain was jolted a bit reading an actual A-lister dating someone around his age. There’s an almost decade gap but both are in their middle ages.
Look how sexy and appealing this makes Keanu while the other two look like old men creeping on the babysitter? The other two are trying to recapture…something…and they just look pathetic.
I’m here for it. She has such a beautiful smile. So joyful.
I didn’t know I could love him even more than I already did. He appreciates smart, creative, independent women over 40!
Yep!She makes him even hotter if possible 🔥
OK now, it is known that I am Team Keanu forever. I have sat thru some of his bad movies, which I only went to because it was a Keanu movie and still been happy.
I love seeing him holding hands with his honey!
May good health and happiness be with them both.
I just love Keanu !
And btw I know it’s meant as a compliment to compare Alexandra to Helen Mirren, but I really hope when I’m 46 nobody will say I really look like a 74 y-o lady… :p
No, you’re not wrong for wondering if this has been going on for some time.This has been going on low key for at least two years, but people put it down to business partners associating. He took her to pre Oscar parties in 2018 & 2019. They’ve been spotted dining out numerous times the past couple of years. They actually made their official coming out at the YSL fashion show in June when they happily posed holding hands. In August she accompanied him to Japan when he promo’ed JW3. I follow AG on IG and she truly is a lovely person and I am very happy for my 30+ year virtual bf.
However, do not look on IG or twitter. The jealous mean girls of all ages are competing with each other to say nasty things about AG. They seem to want Keanu to be like Leo with the Model of the Moment.
She looks older than him.but to be fair anyone from 30 years on would when standing next to Keanu, since he is a vampire. I hope he he happy. He deserves that.