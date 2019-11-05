“Miley Cyrus unfollowed Liam Hemsworth & Kaitlynn Carter on Instagram” links

Miley Cyrus unfollowed Liam Hemsworth & Kaitlynn Carter on Instagram. Petty or no? I honestly thought Miley unfollowed them a while back. [JustJared]

What it’s really like to wear those long acrylic nails. [OMG Blog]

Lena Dunham has yet another chronic illness. [The Blemish]

Jeopardy contestants to Colin Jost: I don’t know her. [Pajiba]

Matt Damon is good at telling stories. [LaineyGossip]

Boy George needs to STFU about politics, honestly. [Dlisted]

I feel like I saw Jada Pinkett Smith’s coat in the late ‘90s. [Tom & Lorenzo]

So does Melania Trump like her husband or not? [Jezebel]

Kiernan Shipka looked cute in MiuMiu. [RCFA]