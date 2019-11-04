Brie Larson wore a fug Gucci gown to the LACMA Art + Film gala

Here are photos from the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, held Saturday night in LA, obviously. This year’s gala honored Alfonso Cuaron and artist Betye Saar. As always, there was a good turn-out. The gala has become a regular part of the Oscar season, if we’re being honest – tons of A-list celebrities come out to be seen and to wear great gowns. Gucci is always one of the big sponsors of the event, so most people just wear Gucci. Here’s Brie Larson in Gucci. Like, I really like Brie and I think she’s super-talented. But is she a fashion girl? Whenever she wears a strong “look,” I feel like it falls flat. This gown just isn’t right for her.

Naomi Campbell in Atelier Versace. Her body is still so f–king crazy. But she’s tweaking her face and that bugs.

Billie Eilish is, as the kids say, a mood.

Zoe Saldana in Gucci. Lord, Gucci gave her the worst dress. Yikes.

Camila Morrone, wearing a bridal sack dress. I actually think this is very pretty and she’s quite beautiful, but yeah, it’s very “Marry me!”

Jared Leto looking gross AF. He reps Gucci though, that’s why he’s there. He was probably contractually obligated to be there.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault. She wore Gucci. I like this? The dress is fine. The hair is rather big, but it fits the simplicity of the dress.

Kiki Layne in Gucci. Architectural hair with a sequined dress? Real question: is the dress “plain” enough for this hair style? Or is the look too “busy”?