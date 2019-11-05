Prince William will go on a solo tour to Kuwait & Oman in December, hmm

Personally, I thought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Pakistan tour was probably their most “successful” tour as far as good media coverage, and doing what they set out to do. William and Kate are not sent out on politically sensitive tours, tours where they would need to do a lot of meetings with high-level political figures or work behind the scenes on economic or diplomatic issues. No, the Cambridges are sent on tours to boost tourism, to make charitable connections and draw attention to charities and local issues. They’re the very definition of “soft diplomacy.” And they leaned into that in Pakistan, big time.

A large part of the success of the Pakistan tour was Kate, quite honestly. Her clothes were great, she seemed incredibly engaged with everyone she met, and… well, she’s always the main attraction on the Cambridges’ tours anyway. It’s a combination of things – William is so dull, and we’re always going to be more interested in royal women anyway, because of fashion, jewelry, makeup, etc. Kate will always shine in comparison to William. But William will have to “shine” on his own during a four-day tour to the Middle East next month:

The Duke of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Kuwait🇰🇼 and Oman🇴🇲 at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The visit will take place between Sunday 1st and Wednesday 4th December. Further details will be advised in due course. pic.twitter.com/uNpH46ZnmR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 5, 2019

I wonder… do you think William requested a solo tour? Do you think he told Kate to sit this one out? Or was this an order from the Foreign Office? Or perhaps Oman and Kuwait simply wanted William solo? That’s what I don’t believe – countries know by now that if they really want a royal tour to get international coverage, Kate (or Meghan) has to be there. The Foreign Office knows that too. Which makes me think that the request probably was for William AND Kate. But somehow, William is just going solo.