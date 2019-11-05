Prince William will go on a solo tour to Kuwait & Oman in December, hmm

Personally, I thought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Pakistan tour was probably their most “successful” tour as far as good media coverage, and doing what they set out to do. William and Kate are not sent out on politically sensitive tours, tours where they would need to do a lot of meetings with high-level political figures or work behind the scenes on economic or diplomatic issues. No, the Cambridges are sent on tours to boost tourism, to make charitable connections and draw attention to charities and local issues. They’re the very definition of “soft diplomacy.” And they leaned into that in Pakistan, big time.
A large part of the success of the Pakistan tour was Kate, quite honestly. Her clothes were great, she seemed incredibly engaged with everyone she met, and… well, she’s always the main attraction on the Cambridges’ tours anyway. It’s a combination of things – William is so dull, and we’re always going to be more interested in royal women anyway, because of fashion, jewelry, makeup, etc. Kate will always shine in comparison to William. But William will have to “shine” on his own during a four-day tour to the Middle East next month:
The Duke of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Kuwait🇰🇼 and Oman🇴🇲 at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The visit will take place between Sunday 1st and Wednesday 4th December.
Further details will be advised in due course. pic.twitter.com/uNpH46ZnmR
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 5, 2019
I wonder… do you think William requested a solo tour? Do you think he told Kate to sit this one out? Or was this an order from the Foreign Office? Or perhaps Oman and Kuwait simply wanted William solo? That’s what I don’t believe – countries know by now that if they really want a royal tour to get international coverage, Kate (or Meghan) has to be there. The Foreign Office knows that too. Which makes me think that the request probably was for William AND Kate. But somehow, William is just going solo.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Wasn’t Charles just in Japan without Camilla? I don’t see the big deal.
Right. William, Charles and Harry all take solo tours frequently. I’m confused about how this is possibly a conspiracy.
Harry was just there over the weekend.
I thought it was odd that Charles went without Camilla, since it was for the coronation, but I have read that flying makes her sick (vertigo maybe?) so I wonder if it was just too long a flight for her.
It’s probably a quick tour. Less than a week. Yes, men’s tours arent as press hounded, but they’re not bound at the hip, they’re allowed to work solo. It’s not the womans job to do everything because navy suits are boring.
I’m sure this tour of Williams will be more political: meeting officials, dinners, security talks. But 2 days in each country and gone.
They have been embiggening William over the past year. I think he made a solo trip to Israel in the past year in an attempt to make him appear more serious and important.
Yes. He did. There are many reasons but I think he also does those types of solo trips to look like an elder statesmen.
And in another 10 to 15 years or so, Wills will actually BE an elder statesman! Hard to believe that he’s already 37 and Diana’s been gone for 22 years. Time is flying by! Wills needs to step up big time.
Oman and Kuwait aren’t exactly “women friendly” places. Perhaps Kate asked not to be included?
Or maybe they specifically asked for just him?
True but the spin will be that she stayed home to look after the kids added to the fact that they were so recently separated from them due to the Pakistan tour.
I think William goes solo for tours that are less “soft diplomacy” and more what you described initially – politically sensitive tours that involve meetings with high level diplomatic and political figures. So it makes sense to me that he is going by himself.
Totally agree.
I don’t see this as a big deal. He did a similar tour of Israel and Palestine last year. I think he goes alone to these events so that one parent is available for the kids. This is not a meet and greet type event, he’s actually going in an official capacity so going alone makes sense,
Well, for Jordan/Israel tour, Kate was still technically on maternity leave, so i’m not sure if she would have been included had that not been the case. But, I agree that this isn’t a big deal, William can and should do solo tours.
After seeing the recent news in Pakistan, there must be security issues. “Soft diplomacy” is the only international job for the BRF. The UK is a democracy 😜 Prince Charles, The Queen, or PW aren’t hammering out trade deals. Never have.
According to the court circular…..no one was “working” in August. That’s such a easily verifiable fact, why they would draw attention back to that month? PH did attend a rugby match, but I didn’t see any other official engagements in August. They did a lot of “work” in September, but August??
Correct. They can’t “do” much. They can create interest in a dinner party on a tour or at home that puts the people who can do things together. That’s…. about it. That and continuity/tradition and pomp.
I wouldn’t think twice about this if I thought Kate had some work lined up.
But whatever, I guess.
She’s really hard-working! She… probably has to… apply her own eyeliner.
Or… gardening! She likes to garden! Er… well she likes to let others do the actual gardening, but she’ll visit it! Like, once.
Hes so gross and disgusting. What a future england has, Brexit and mr egghead.
Royals do solo tours a lot so not that odd but I’m wondering when Kate is going to do a solo tour? She’s been there 8 years and has never undertaken a solo tour. I know she was meant to at one point (was it Malta??) but she got pregnant and had to pull out. I’m sure she did a solo trip to the Netherlands a couple of years back, but it was a day trip which I don’t feel counts as a proper tour. Just wondering are they waiting for M to announce her first solo tour at some point and then be like “COOEY I CAN DO A TOUR TOOOO!”
Does Camilla do tours alone, or Sophie? Did Fergie? (Those are the only names I know lol) I truly don’t know- I’ve never followed royals much. I know Diana did but her situation was a unique one with the divorce and complete dislike between her and Charles. Just curious- I didn’t know if “blood royals” have to be attached to tours or not.
Sophie does, and she does interesting tours that I wish garnered more attention. Recently she was in Kosovo and before that Kenya.
Sophie has done solo tours to Qatar and India. Camilla did a 2 day tour to Paris to learn about the charity Emmaus and did other engagements.
@Becks1 @Harla thanks! Yes- I wish I had heard about those. They do sound interesting
@Harla – I had forgotten about her trip to India. That was a pretty big one IIRC, and lets not forget that she also has two children at home.
so yes, the senior female royals can and do go on tours by themselves. I imagine we will start seeing Meghan doing a few tours on her own fairly soon, even if they’re relatively short.
That bored, constipated look in the first photo says it all.
I like the last photo with the plant “look, I used to have hair that grew like this!”.
You know they say you get the face you deserve?
WELL.