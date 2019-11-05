Washington National Ken Suzuki wore a MAGA hat at the White House

Over the weekend, we discussed how Washington Nationals’ pitcher Sean Doolittle decided to refuse Donald Trump’s invitation to go to the White House. The Nationals won the World Series for the first time, and Trump attended Game 5… and got loudly booed by a stadium full of baseball fans. The whole thing felt very cathartic, from top to bottom. We had a dream that most of the Nationals would refuse to go to the White House for Monday’s ceremony honoring them. We had a dream that Trump would get booed again, this time by athletes he invited in. Instead, we got the World Series-winning team whipping out MAGA hats and acting like the ceremony was one of Trump’s little Nazi rallies. Ugh. Okay, it was just one guy whipping out his MAGA hat: Kurt Suzuki, who has now stolen Tom Brady’s Dumb Jock crown.
Is there a debate happening anywhere about whether Trump knew this would happen? I don’t think he did. I think he was genuinely surprised to see Kurt Suzuki take out the hat. Trump was so relieved that he Titanic’d Suzuki.
Shoutout to Sean Doolittle for missing this mess. Shout out to the other Nationals who made the choice not to go: Anthony Rendon, Victor Robles, Michael Taylor, Wilmer Difo, Joe Ross, Javy Guerra and Wander Suero. It would have been nice if all the Nationals refused, but this is still America and everybody gets to make their own life choices. My choice from here on out will be publicly shaming Kurt Suzuki for that degrading stunt.
Would it be wrong to make an Axis Powers joke here? Nazis aligning with Japanese people. I can’t decide.
Does this guy realize that Trump and his ilk would have him deported in a heartbeat if given the chance?
Especially if Trump thought he came from one of the “sh*thole countries.”
But he isnt. So he doesn’t care. However Martinez is Puerto Rican and he is laughing it up back there. Howie Kendrick was there as well proving all skin folk and kin folk.
It must be nice to be wealthy and influential enough that everything about life is just a joke. This is embarrassing, but unfortunately the Ken’s of the world won’t see it that way.
I think its funny that the local news stations here reported it a bit on the evening news yesterday, but didn’t show the video and now it seems like they’re avoiding it all together and simply talking about the things other players like Ryan Zimmerman said. I kind of understand why they went, they are playing baseball in the nations capital, but I think Suzuki was wrong for what he did. I hope the media and other Nats players distance themselves from Suzuki’s antics. It’s been such a happy, and festive week here since they won and Suzuki kind of tarnished that a bit.
It’s embarrassing to see someone debased themselves for (I don’t know) validation? recognition?
I also thought that perhaps this guy just wants the attention that comes along with a stunt like this? I don’t follow baseball so I know exactly 0 players who are currently playing on ANY team, but now i know Doolittle and Suzuki (for different reasons).
Suzuki was born in Hawaii. I assume from that photo Trump is frisking him, looking for his birth certificate.
How sad, to follow a World Series win with such a disgusting display. He should be ashamed of himself.
Trump is either after his birth cert or trying lift this guy’s wallet.
I keep reading that Trump is headed to my state this weekend to show up at the Alabama vs LSU game, I assume because a southern football game audience should be safe for his fragile ego. The Tuscaloosa area is already a cluster cuss during games, and this one is so bad we had to reschedule a family birthday because there will be no easy way in and out of the city because of fan traffic. Add in a motorcade and I imagine it will be a nightmare. Mess up the game experience and may get booed after all.
Dammit. What frakking hole do his jock strap supporters crawl out of? And then whip out complete blanket ignorance and embrace the refuse with similar greasy grifter treasonous hands with a side of shifty compliance smiles. I’d rather have Gaius Baltar take over than give orange fecal one more second in front of cameras.
What is Trump searching for with his hands on the first pic.?
A “cat.”
Um.. yeah.. I am half japanese and that last sentence hurt. During WWII, Japanese-Americans who had been living in the states for years and were even born here were put into camps by the US government because they were still not considered American enough. Even the ones who had enlisted as American soldiers were put into camps. They were judged solely on their ancestry and their looks, and it is a low point in American history. Your last sentence follows their logic and is racist, I hope you take it down,
You know what it really sad, Suzuki might actually have a relative alive that survived the internment camps. So to think they see him doing this.
If you cannot think of your family…..
This is horrible.
Rich assholes mostly flock together, no matter their background.
There’s also a video out there of Strasburg finishing a speech, trump extending his hand and strasburg walking away without shaking it.