Washington National Ken Suzuki wore a MAGA hat at the White House

Over the weekend, we discussed how Washington Nationals’ pitcher Sean Doolittle decided to refuse Donald Trump’s invitation to go to the White House. The Nationals won the World Series for the first time, and Trump attended Game 5… and got loudly booed by a stadium full of baseball fans. The whole thing felt very cathartic, from top to bottom. We had a dream that most of the Nationals would refuse to go to the White House for Monday’s ceremony honoring them. We had a dream that Trump would get booed again, this time by athletes he invited in. Instead, we got the World Series-winning team whipping out MAGA hats and acting like the ceremony was one of Trump’s little Nazi rallies. Ugh. Okay, it was just one guy whipping out his MAGA hat: Kurt Suzuki, who has now stolen Tom Brady’s Dumb Jock crown.

Is there a debate happening anywhere about whether Trump knew this would happen? I don’t think he did. I think he was genuinely surprised to see Kurt Suzuki take out the hat. Trump was so relieved that he Titanic’d Suzuki.

Shoutout to Sean Doolittle for missing this mess. Shout out to the other Nationals who made the choice not to go: Anthony Rendon, Victor Robles, Michael Taylor, Wilmer Difo, Joe Ross, Javy Guerra and Wander Suero. It would have been nice if all the Nationals refused, but this is still America and everybody gets to make their own life choices. My choice from here on out will be publicly shaming Kurt Suzuki for that degrading stunt.

Would it be wrong to make an Axis Powers joke here? Nazis aligning with Japanese people. I can’t decide.

