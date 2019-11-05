The Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s ‘six week break’ starts next week

Well, we have an update on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “six weeks off,” which I still don’t really believe? We heard a few weeks ago that the Sussexes would be taking six weeks off for “family time” following the Remembrance Day events (this week and this weekend). This is right around the time last year when the British tabloids went absolutely buck wild smearing Meghan, almost as if a very concentrated anti-Meghan narrative was being pushed by several different factions in the Royal Family. Perhaps Meghan and Harry simply wanted to avoid a repeat of that this year, and decided to tap out. Or maybe they just wanted to go to LA for Thanksgiving and somehow it just ended up becoming “six weeks off.” Anyway, here’s a better timeline:

Remembrance Day festivities will mark Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s last public engagement until Christmastime. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to take time off from their royal duties following their working events in the coming days, which include a visit to The Field of Remembrance on November 7, the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on November 9, and the Remembrance Day Service on November 10. While official dates of Harry and Meghan’s break have yet to be confirmed, the couple is expected to return to the public eye around Christmas. (The royal family famously gathers for celebrations and church service during the holiday.) It’s customary for royals to take the month of August off, but since the Sussexes continued working during that time, their break begins next week. They will also spend a majority of their time off in the United States. It was previously reported that they would spend their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s first Thanksgiving in Meghan’s home country. A source tells BAZAAR.com, “They plan to spend time as a family for their first break this year.”

I still halfway believe that Harry and Meghan will return to England after Thanksgiving and probably continue to work in the weeks before Christmas, but God knows. I’ve been warped by years of watching the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do a flurry of events in December to try to get their year-end royal-event numbers up. The Cambridges’ activities have also warped me into thinking that December is the royals’ “busy season.”

Also: the Telegraph reported some of Meghan’s comments during her trip to Luminary Bakery’s second location opening last week, which we discussed at the time. There were more quotes though. She told the Telegraph that she “doesn’t want people to love her — she just wants them to be able to hear her.” Meghan also spoke about how she doesn’t like all of the royal protocol fluff and she always tells people: “let’s just be really relaxed, keep everyone nice and chilled, because at the end of the day we’re all just women. We all have a story to tell, and I feel honored that I am getting to hear yours.” The Telegraph also noted that Meg is in the middle of “weaning, feeding, an almost permanent state of exhaustion.”