Richard Gere, 70, is expecting another child with his 36-year-old wife

Richard Gere married Alejandra Silva last year, April 2018 to be exact. At the time, she was 35 and he was 68. She got pregnant right away, and they welcomed son Alexander in February of this year. Nine months ago. And now… Alejandra is pregnant again. Richard is 70 years old. Alejandra is 36. This will be her third child – she has a 6-year-old son with ex-husband Govind Friedland and nine-month-old Alexander. Richard also has a son, 19-year-old Homer, from his previous marriage. Are they going for a girl?

Hollywood actor Richard Gere’s Spanish wife is reportedly pregnant with their second child. Spanish magazine Hola!, which broke the news of the birth of the couple’s first child in February and published exclusive photos of their May 2018 wedding near New York, says the baby is due ‘next spring.’ Pretty Woman star Gere, who turned 70 at the end of August, has a son aged 19, Homer James Jigme Gere, with former wife Carey Lowell. Alejandra, 36, who was born in Spain’s north-west region of Galicia, is mum to a six-year-old son called Albert with her ex-husband Govind Freidland. Alejandra confirmed her first pregnancy in September last year after marrying screen icon-turned humanitarian activist Gere with a photo showing the Dalai Lama touching her belly in a blessing, a month after it was revealed she was expecting.

[From The Daily Mail]

Seventy years old and expecting another kid with his wife, who is half his age. Peter Cook and Dennis Quaid will be doing the same, except their wives will be a third of their age. So… how does this make you feel? It makes me feel sad. I mean, Alejandra knew what she was getting into and all of that. And for what it’s worth, Gere seems like a spry 70-year-old. But my lord.