Dennis Quaid: It’s ‘basic etiquette’ to marry within one year of the proposal

Late October had a trend: creepy old dudes getting engaged to women in their 20s. Dennis Quaid, 65, started us off by proposing to Laura Savoie, a woman 39 years YOUNGER than him. Then 60-year-old Peter Cook said “hold my beer” and got engaged to a 21-year-old college student. So… the age difference was actually the same in both situations. 39 years. Two generations, basically. Both engagements make me feel sick to my stomach, honestly. As does this: Dennis apparently wants this engagement to be pretty quick, despite the fact that he only started dating Laura about five months ago (at most):

Dennis Quaid and his new fiancée, Laura Savoie, are apparently not planning for a long engagement. On Sunday, the Parent Trap actor, 65, sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss his upcoming Netflix sitcom, Merry Happy Whatever and revealed that he plans to be a married man within the year. “You’ve got a year, right?” Quaid explained. “And if you go past a year without getting married, then you’re suspect. That’s basic etiquette.” The actor shared with the outlet that the couple’s wedding planning began “the next minute” after he popped the question to Savoie, 26, in Hawaii last month. “I think she’s looking at wedding dresses today,” Quaid said to ET of his soon-to-be wife “She’s gotta get started.” The Yours, Mine & Ours actor previously shared that the engagement had come as a surprise to Savoie. “I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private,” Dennis had told Extra of the “sunset” proposal. “She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then she fell down.”

[From People]

I think that “married within a year of the engagement” etiquette is very old-school. It is, um, part of Dennis Quaid’s generation. The kids don’t feel the same way. The youths make their own rules – sometimes the engagement will last for a few weeks before the wedding, sometimes the engagement will last for years. I think if you really want to make it a question of what the current, formal etiquette is, the time has been extended to about a year and a half. If you’re fancy/posh, people look down on you if you don’t have the wedding by the 18-month mark, I think. But yeah… he’s rushing this whole thing. Engaged to a woman he’s known less than six months, wanting to marry a 26-year-old very quickly. Red flags all over the place.

