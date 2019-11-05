Princess Beatrice’s soon-to-be stepson is taking ‘etiquette classes’ at the age of 2

As I’ve said before, it feels like there’s something big which has gone unspoken with Princess Beatrice’s engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. I don’t know what that unspoken thing is, I only know that it feels very much like royal reporters are talking around *something*. Edoardo was engaged to Dara Huang and they have a child together, a two-year-old son named Christopher (nicknamed “Wolfie” apparently). The fact that Beatrice is marrying a man who had a child “out of wedlock” and who dumped his fiancee as soon as someone better came along… well, it feels like it should be more of a thing. But, you know, Meghan is biracial, so therefore no one says sh-t about Bea and Edoardo’s weirdness. So, let’s double-down on the weirdness: apparently, Wolfie is getting etiquette lessons ahead of his dad’s wedding:

What do you do when your son’s soon-to-be stepmum is a princess? Get him urgent royal etiquette training, of course. When Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year, a youngster will enter the family too.

Edoardo has a son called Christopher with glamorous ex-fiancée Dara Huang. Bea is already believed to be close to the two-year-old, whose nickname is Wolfie. And despite being an innocent toddler, I’ve learned he has been having etiquette training in preparation for entering the world’s most formal family.

The lessons are being conducted by Myka Meier, a well-known etiquette trainer who is close friends with American architect Dara. Helpfully, she also happens to be Wolfie’s godmother. Myka lives in New York with her Swiss husband but is certainly the woman for such a job, having been trained in etiquette by a former staff member of the Queen. She is the founder of Beaumont Etiquette and The Plaza Hotel Finishing Program and next year publishes debut book Modern Etiquette Made Easy.

Myka, who says she brings “a fresh and relatable perspective to modern manners”, flew to London last week to start working with Wolfie and catch up with Dara.

A source close to the family told me the decision was made to train the youngster “so he knows how to act in the presence of the Royal Family”. Dara posted a picture of Myka on Instagram talking to Wolfie, with the caption: “God mums give the best advice. Thank you.” It’s all part of the very modern approach to this coupling, with Harvard University graduate Dara heartily embracing her ex-partner’s decision to marry Beatrice.

“The decision was made to train the youngster ‘so he knows how to act in the presence of the Royal Family’” – if the Royal Family is seriously going to expect a two-year-old to “behave properly” in front of them, THEY are the ones with the issue. I mean, I would hope that a two-year-old wouldn’t throw a massive screaming tantrum at the Queen’s feet as well, but kids are kids and a two-year-old is gonna do whatever the hell he wants, etiquette lessons or not. Wouldn’t it be easier or smarter to simply have Edoardo and Beatrice sit down with Wolfie and say, “all you have to do is stand still for five minutes when we get to the palace and then you’ll get ice cream.” I mean, bribery works. If I was trying to get a two-year-old to behave, I would bribe the sh-t out of him.

  1. Lauren says:
    November 5, 2019 at 8:04 am

    This sounds like an attempt by Dara and the godmother to plug the godmother’s book and business. It likely has nothing to do with Beatrice and Edoardo needing to make sure a two year old knows his royal etiquette.

  2. Mignionette says:
    November 5, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Will George, Charlotte, Savannah and Isla be going to the same classes after their yearly antics at TOTC ?

    This sounds like a made up story btw…

  3. Aims says:
    November 5, 2019 at 8:07 am

    I think that’s bizarre. I have an idea, maybe if they’re handing out” lessons.” They should give her father lessons on common sense. Like, you don’t party with a pedophile and you don’t hook up with underage girls.

  4. Ariel says:
    November 5, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Now I’m curious. What do you think the press is talking around?

  5. Eliza says:
    November 5, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Considering it’s his Godmother and mother’s good friend, and his mother is the only one in the article and therefore helping her friend with some PR… I feel weird saying this is on Bea/Edo or royal family. I doubt Wolfie is going to NYC for etiquette lessons. It’s just a nice business PR article.

    Edo/Dara appear to have gotten engaged when they found out they were pregnant and broke up after the baby came… babies are not band-aids. I don’t think it was Bea. I don’t think he’s with Bea for a huge romantic love story either (hes shady), but I think him and Dara were over.

