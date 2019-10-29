Peter Cook, 60, is engaged for the third time, this time to a 21-year-old

Trendspotting: the latest thing is for sexagenarian men to get engaged to 20-something women. Dennis Quaid, 65, is now engaged to a 26-year-old. And Peter Cook, the 60-year old sketchball ex-husband of Christie Brinkley, is now engaged to a… 21-year-old woman. I cannot. I just…wow. Peter Cook literally proposed to this college student while they were vacationing together in Santorini, Greece. He just happened to have a professional photographer there too:

Cook released a statement confirming the engagement to Page Six:

Peter Cook is engaged to marry Alba Jancou, Page Six has exclusively learned. The 60-year-old ex-husband of Christie Brinkley popped the question to the college co-ed, 21, on Sept. 15 in Santorini, Greece, in front of a church. Cook commented on the engagement: “We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” He proposed with a six-carat diamond ring by jewelry designer Glenn Bradford. Page Six exclusively reported over the summer that the pair were dating — after they’d been spotted together looking close at a series of Hamptons events. A source said of the couple: “They originally met two years ago at Le Bilboquet, but didn’t start dating until a year ago. They are planning a destination wedding in Europe.” In photos of the engagement, snapped by Ioannis Pananakis, the couple is seen dressed in all white admiring her ring in one shot and happily embracing with Santorini in the background in others. Page Six reported in August that Jancou’s LinkedIn page said she expected to graduate from Tulane in 2021, and that she’d “attended a prestigious English private boarding school,” called Millfield. She’d also interned at a top New York art gallery. Her LinkedIn page has since been deleted. But we hear that the bride-to-be is “Swiss, French and English.” Cook and Brinkley have a 21-year-old daughter, Sailor, who was just on “Dancing With the Stars.” We hear Sailor and Cook are close. Cook certainly seems to have a type. He and Brinkley split in 2006 when he was caught having an affair with an 18-year-old office clerk named Diana Bianchi. His second ex, Suzanne Shaw, accused him of having a “secret pathological predilection” for young women. His attorney denied Cook ever cheated on Shaw.

[From Page Six]

What’s the grossest part about this? The forty year age difference? The fact that Cook’s fiancee is the same age as his daughter? The fact that this child has not even graduated from college? Or that this will be his third marriage? I mean, I think being on one’s third marriage at the age of 60 is fine. But choosing a third wife who is 40 years younger than you is a recipe for disaster at every level. Blech.

