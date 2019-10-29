Peter Cook, 60, is engaged for the third time, this time to a 21-year-old

Authors Night With The East Hampton Library

Trendspotting: the latest thing is for sexagenarian men to get engaged to 20-something women. Dennis Quaid, 65, is now engaged to a 26-year-old. And Peter Cook, the 60-year old sketchball ex-husband of Christie Brinkley, is now engaged to a… 21-year-old woman. I cannot. I just…wow. Peter Cook literally proposed to this college student while they were vacationing together in Santorini, Greece. He just happened to have a professional photographer there too:

Cook released a statement confirming the engagement to Page Six:

Peter Cook is engaged to marry Alba Jancou, Page Six has exclusively learned. The 60-year-old ex-husband of Christie Brinkley popped the question to the college co-ed, 21, on Sept. 15 in Santorini, Greece, in front of a church. Cook commented on the engagement: “We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” He proposed with a six-carat diamond ring by jewelry designer Glenn Bradford.

Page Six exclusively reported over the summer that the pair were dating — after they’d been spotted together looking close at a series of Hamptons events. A source said of the couple: “They originally met two years ago at Le Bilboquet, but didn’t start dating until a year ago. They are planning a destination wedding in Europe.”

In photos of the engagement, snapped by Ioannis Pananakis, the couple is seen dressed in all white admiring her ring in one shot and happily embracing with Santorini in the background in others. Page Six reported in August that Jancou’s LinkedIn page said she expected to graduate from Tulane in 2021, and that she’d “attended a prestigious English private boarding school,” called Millfield. She’d also interned at a top New York art gallery. Her LinkedIn page has since been deleted. But we hear that the bride-to-be is “Swiss, French and English.”

Cook and Brinkley have a 21-year-old daughter, Sailor, who was just on “Dancing With the Stars.” We hear Sailor and Cook are close.

Cook certainly seems to have a type. He and Brinkley split in 2006 when he was caught having an affair with an 18-year-old office clerk named Diana Bianchi. His second ex, Suzanne Shaw, accused him of having a “secret pathological predilection” for young women. His attorney denied Cook ever cheated on Shaw.

[From Page Six]

What’s the grossest part about this? The forty year age difference? The fact that Cook’s fiancee is the same age as his daughter? The fact that this child has not even graduated from college? Or that this will be his third marriage? I mean, I think being on one’s third marriage at the age of 60 is fine. But choosing a third wife who is 40 years younger than you is a recipe for disaster at every level. Blech.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

26 Responses to “Peter Cook, 60, is engaged for the third time, this time to a 21-year-old”

  1. Enn says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:35 am

    There is so much wtf happening here.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:35 am

    Soulmates, snort.

    Reply
    • SNAP says:
      October 29, 2019 at 7:53 am

      Right?! His choice of words is cringe worthy and very telling: “many years of wedded bliss”… instead of saying a “lifetime of wedded bliss” kind of struck me as realistic but subconsciously admitting to themselves it certainly won’t be “forever”. Although choosing the word “years” is still setting their hopes quite high. A toast to wishful drinking and mid-life crisis!

      Reply
  3. AB says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:38 am

    How can men not see how desperado this makes them look? This tells me that he dislikes women that are mature and fully developed humans. He could be her grandfather.

    Reply
    • AmyB says:
      October 29, 2019 at 7:46 am

      Exactly! These men cannot emotionally handle a mature woman that they cannot manipulate! I will truly never understand how someone (man or woman) can date/marry a person who is generations different from themselves?! I mean, I get it on one level – it speaks volumes about their lack of relationship skills and their inability to connect with someone their own age, but to me, it’s beyond disgusting. Especially the notion that Cook’s daughter is the same damn age as his fiancée! Ugh

      I have always dated pretty much my own age, and my ex-husband was two years older than me! I am 50 now and am approached by 20 or 30-somethings – I’m like NO THANKS! I am not going to fulfill your cougar fantasy LOL

      Reply
  4. Beech says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:41 am

    The nurse and the purse.

    Reply
  5. Kittycat says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:43 am

    This is so gross.

    Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Gross.

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Well he’s been proven gross time and time again, but wow she needs help. 21 and marrying….that?

    Reply
    • Diana says:
      October 29, 2019 at 7:59 am

      You just have to wonder… where are her parents in all this? Ugh

      Reply
      • Snazzy says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:05 am

        If they’re anything like my mom, they would have been very happy. He is rich after all, and with my mother, that’s all that matters

    • Erinn says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:06 am

      My parents would have died. DIED.

      He’s a handsome enough guy, and he was married to Christie freaking Brinkley. I’m kind of surprised that the poor baby trophy wife isn’t cuter. Honestly, I hope she’s getting something good out of this, though. I can’t even imagine dating a 40 year old when I was 21.

      Reply
      • Diana says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:24 am

        I am beyond disturbed…. I wouldn’t be able to even look at my parents if I dated some dude that much older. He’s got to be getting off on a power trip and I’m sure it’s a control and abuse thing. Just so…. wtf?!

      • Erinn says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:29 am

        WTF indeed!

  8. Diana says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Disgusting and disturbing. He looks like her grandfather

    Reply
  9. MariaS says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:03 am

    He is absolutely revolting. And will be chasing after another teenager by the time she’s 25.

    Reply
  10. Fluffy Donuts says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:16 am

    She’s 21?? That’s a rough 21.

    Reply
  11. Millenial says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:19 am

    This honestly makes me feel bad for Sailor. Imagine your dad banging someone literally the same age as you. Barrrrrf.

    Reply
  12. Silas says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Lol.

    I wish them all the happiness in the world. And I hope that whatever prenup she signs doesn’t keep her from setting herself up comfortably after the divorce. Hermes and classic Chanel handbags accrue in value and Christmas is coming up!

    Why marriage? That’s always my question. Does he want the party? Is it a need to make other people take his choice more seriously as a wife than a gf? Temporary permanence?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment