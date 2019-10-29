Peter Cook, 60, is engaged for the third time, this time to a 21-year-old

Trendspotting: the latest thing is for sexagenarian men to get engaged to 20-something women. Dennis Quaid, 65, is now engaged to a 26-year-old. And Peter Cook, the 60-year old sketchball ex-husband of Christie Brinkley, is now engaged to a… 21-year-old woman. I cannot. I just…wow. Peter Cook literally proposed to this college student while they were vacationing together in Santorini, Greece. He just happened to have a professional photographer there too:
Cook released a statement confirming the engagement to Page Six:
Peter Cook is engaged to marry Alba Jancou, Page Six has exclusively learned. The 60-year-old ex-husband of Christie Brinkley popped the question to the college co-ed, 21, on Sept. 15 in Santorini, Greece, in front of a church. Cook commented on the engagement: “We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” He proposed with a six-carat diamond ring by jewelry designer Glenn Bradford.
Page Six exclusively reported over the summer that the pair were dating — after they’d been spotted together looking close at a series of Hamptons events. A source said of the couple: “They originally met two years ago at Le Bilboquet, but didn’t start dating until a year ago. They are planning a destination wedding in Europe.”
In photos of the engagement, snapped by Ioannis Pananakis, the couple is seen dressed in all white admiring her ring in one shot and happily embracing with Santorini in the background in others. Page Six reported in August that Jancou’s LinkedIn page said she expected to graduate from Tulane in 2021, and that she’d “attended a prestigious English private boarding school,” called Millfield. She’d also interned at a top New York art gallery. Her LinkedIn page has since been deleted. But we hear that the bride-to-be is “Swiss, French and English.”
Cook and Brinkley have a 21-year-old daughter, Sailor, who was just on “Dancing With the Stars.” We hear Sailor and Cook are close.
Cook certainly seems to have a type. He and Brinkley split in 2006 when he was caught having an affair with an 18-year-old office clerk named Diana Bianchi. His second ex, Suzanne Shaw, accused him of having a “secret pathological predilection” for young women. His attorney denied Cook ever cheated on Shaw.
What’s the grossest part about this? The forty year age difference? The fact that Cook’s fiancee is the same age as his daughter? The fact that this child has not even graduated from college? Or that this will be his third marriage? I mean, I think being on one’s third marriage at the age of 60 is fine. But choosing a third wife who is 40 years younger than you is a recipe for disaster at every level. Blech.
There is so much wtf happening here.
As well as pathetically sad desperation.
What is she were 60 and Bye 21 would ever one feel the same? I’m asking because I’m genuinely curious?
@Moe
Of course it’s just as gross with a 60 year old woman and a 21 year old boy. Come on.
Yes. I think that Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife are creepy af. I also think Macron and his wife are creepy af. Anyone can be a predator or prey.
YES. 21 year-olds are BASICALLY CHILDREN.
Soulmates, snort.
Right?! His choice of words is cringe worthy and very telling: “many years of wedded bliss”… instead of saying a “lifetime of wedded bliss” kind of struck me as realistic but subconsciously admitting to themselves it certainly won’t be “forever”. Although choosing the word “years” is still setting their hopes quite high. A toast to wishful drinking and mid-life crisis!
How can men not see how desperado this makes them look? This tells me that he dislikes women that are mature and fully developed humans. He could be her grandfather.
Exactly! These men cannot emotionally handle a mature woman that they cannot manipulate! I will truly never understand how someone (man or woman) can date/marry a person who is generations different from themselves?! I mean, I get it on one level – it speaks volumes about their lack of relationship skills and their inability to connect with someone their own age, but to me, it’s beyond disgusting. Especially the notion that Cook’s daughter is the same damn age as his fiancée! Ugh
I have always dated pretty much my own age, and my ex-husband was two years older than me! I am 50 now and am approached by 20 or 30-somethings – I’m like NO THANKS! I am not going to fulfill your cougar fantasy LOL
The nurse and the purse.
OMG I love this!! EXACTLY
Ha! I snorted at this! Perfect. 😂
This is so gross.
Gross.
Well he’s been proven gross time and time again, but wow she needs help. 21 and marrying….that?
You just have to wonder… where are her parents in all this? Ugh
If they’re anything like my mom, they would have been very happy. He is rich after all, and with my mother, that’s all that matters
My parents would have died. DIED.
He’s a handsome enough guy, and he was married to Christie freaking Brinkley. I’m kind of surprised that the poor baby trophy wife isn’t cuter. Honestly, I hope she’s getting something good out of this, though. I can’t even imagine dating a 40 year old when I was 21.
I am beyond disturbed…. I wouldn’t be able to even look at my parents if I dated some dude that much older. He’s got to be getting off on a power trip and I’m sure it’s a control and abuse thing. Just so…. wtf?!
WTF indeed!
Disgusting and disturbing. He looks like her grandfather
He is absolutely revolting. And will be chasing after another teenager by the time she’s 25.
She’s 21?? That’s a rough 21.
This honestly makes me feel bad for Sailor. Imagine your dad banging someone literally the same age as you. Barrrrrf.
Lol.
I wish them all the happiness in the world. And I hope that whatever prenup she signs doesn’t keep her from setting herself up comfortably after the divorce. Hermes and classic Chanel handbags accrue in value and Christmas is coming up!
Why marriage? That’s always my question. Does he want the party? Is it a need to make other people take his choice more seriously as a wife than a gf? Temporary permanence?