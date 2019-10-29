Let’s talk about Katie Holmes’ bonkers street style & puffy-sleeved blouse

Katie Holmes steps out in Style in New York

Back in the day, we used to cover Katie Holmes’ street style with more regularity. Trust me when I say that her style was usually noteworthy in a bad way. A lot of people credited her for the rise of the “boyfriend jean” style, and she kept trying and failing to make chunky ankle boots happen about eight years ago, the final years of her marriage to Tom Cruise. Post-Cruise, Katie’s street style has been mostly low-key but not particularly good. She dated Jamie Foxx quietly for years, so it was almost like she was never trying to draw attention to herself or her relationship.

But now Katie and Jamie are over and so for the past few months, there’s been a flurry of “street style” pics of Katie going about her single-girl business in New York. In September, she wore a cashmere bra-and-cardi set which made headlines and promptly sold out immediately. And now this – Katie out and about in New York yesterday, wearing what will probably be the latest fashion trend. Ripped jeans with a puffy-sleeved white blouse. With a turtleneck underneath? Is this THE LOOK?

Fashion IDs on this ensemble: the jeans and blouse are both from Khaite, which is apparently one of Katie’s favorite labels, and she’s worn jeans from them before. I… think this sucks? The jeans are awful and so is the shirt. The t-neck paired with the blouse is stupid. The only thing I like here is the purse. That’s a constant for me with Katie Holmes – I am always into her purses. She has great taste in purses. And terrible taste in everything else.

Katie Holmes steps out in Style in New York

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

37 Responses to “Let’s talk about Katie Holmes’ bonkers street style & puffy-sleeved blouse”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:22 am

    The turtleneck with the blouse is giving me major flashbacks to my catholic school days, when we had to dress like that in the winter because the schools were so cold. So, no, I’m not wearing that now, lol.

    Reply
  2. Lisa says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:24 am

    Katie either gets it right or very wrong. I thought her style with Tom Cruise was very good where she got it right most of the time.

    Reply
    • Char says:
      October 29, 2019 at 9:30 am

      He was working with the best brands to dress her, it was basically the same way Kanye groomed Kim. Remember when Victoria Beckham was Katie’s plus one to big designers shows? How time flied :)

      Reply
  3. Agirlandherdog says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:25 am

    I like the jeans. Everything else is just… I don’t even think horrible begins to describe it.

    Reply
    • Guest says:
      October 29, 2019 at 9:34 am

      I like the jeans too

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      October 29, 2019 at 9:38 am

      Lol, so do I. I never buy anything THAT ripped up, because it doesn’t seem practical. I’ll buy jeans with small amounts of distressing. But if I had Katie Holmes money, I’d probably buy that pair lol. I think if she ditched the turtleneck and reigned the fluffy sleeves in just a bit, she’d look great. It’s not my style, but she can weirdly almost pull it off.

      Reply
  4. Eliza says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Her PR team is working hard for their money. This woman has not been in a hit movie in 15 years, yet she’s always in the papers. She maintains visibility by staging photo ops.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      October 29, 2019 at 9:51 am

      I will always have mad respect for her escaping Co$. But the fact she was ever in a hit movie at all is baffling. She was a loveaable teen star, but never an actress by any measure.

      I actually sort of like this outfit tho.

      Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I saw this yesterday and the turtleneck jumped out at me, such a funny/preppy twist to the look. I feel like she’s been looking pretty great lately but this look is cray. I like her hair, though.

    Reply
  6. Snowslow says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:28 am

    I LOVE the blouse and would wear it in a heartbeat.
    But never with those horrible jeans and terrible shoes.
    Stilettos are the work of the devil (patriarchy) to prevent a woman from running away.

    Reply
  7. aurora says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:28 am

    No. No no no. Just…no.
    That’s all I got.

    Reply
  8. MellyMel says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:29 am

    I hate this and love it at the same time, not sure why. And I actually like the jeans. But her best look was definitely the cashmere bra-cardigan set. It was such a good look! Sexy, comfy and casual all at once.

    Reply
  9. Valiantly Varnished says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:29 am

    I have layered turtlenecks under button downs before. It’s a preppy-chic vibe. But you have to keep the button down simple in order to pull it off. This top is doing THE MOST. And doesn’t really go with what she’s got going on with the jeans and shoes. It’s like two different vibes that are battling each other. I think the top would have worked if she had leaned into the girly vibes of it with a pretty midi skirt.

    Reply
  10. Heylee says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Yah, those jeans are insane in a very good way. I’m actually mesmerized by them.

    Reply
  11. Harla says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Ummm, ummmm, I just don’t have words for this ensemble.

    Reply
  12. Originaltessa says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:33 am

    She and Jennifer Garner should go shopping together.

    Reply
  13. Eliza says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:36 am

    She doesn’t work. She gets paid to do pap walks with her stylist.

    I could see if she’s trying to get a role, but I think she’s good just getting paid money to wear clothes.

    The more off beat, but still nyc, the better because it’ll get headlines and clicks to the designers page.

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      October 29, 2019 at 9:40 am

      Maybe. Maybe not. She doesn’t exactly need the money. She got a nice chunk of cash from her divorce. And if she is doing paid pap walks then more power to her.

      Reply
    • shells_bells says:
      October 29, 2019 at 10:06 am

      Totally this. I’m a retail buyer and used to work for a brand that did this kind of stuff for marketing. We used Katie once and, if I remember correctly, she got around $30k for a 15-minute walk with one of our handbags. The fact that her top and jeans are the same brand are a huge tip off here.

      Reply
  14. indiesr says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:39 am

    She is screaming for help! She has a good figure, she just need someone to guide her. She is trying so hard.

    Reply
    • Snowslow says:
      October 29, 2019 at 9:46 am

      Mmmm. Maybe she’s having fun? She was one of the first to sport the boyfriend jeans. She likes to try out new things, it seems to me.

      Reply
  15. Northern_Girl 20 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:45 am

    I like her shoes

    Reply
  16. Nina says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:45 am

    But I don’t wanna be a pirate!

    Reply
  17. DaisySharp says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:46 am

    I like the jeans, except one leg is too ripped. I am uncomfortable when there is just a huge hole. The shirt could be great if it were paired with the right skirt. Hate the shoes.

    Reply
  18. Hello says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Anyone have an ID on her purse? ❤️ it

    Reply
  19. Megbot2000 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Leslie’s puffy shirt line finally recovered from Jerry’s meltdown on the Tonight Show, and it only took 16 years.

    Reply
  20. Ali says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:49 am

    I hate ripped jeans in cold weather. Who wants cold knees?? But..I love this outfit on her. There’s nothing practical about it and, maybe just because I have a soft spot for her, I’m like you do you girl.

    Reply
  21. Sunnee says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:51 am

    Lol. She’s wearing Seinfeld’s puffy shirt. Was she tricked by a low talker?

    Reply
  22. ClaireB says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Where are all the “Anne Shirley wishes!” comments? That was my first thought!

    Reply
  23. Leah says:
    October 29, 2019 at 10:04 am

    She needs to learn balance. That top requires a more fitted bottom. At least her shoe game isn’t as off as it usually is…

    Reply
  24. jenner says:
    October 29, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Seinfeld episode, pirate shirt!

    Reply
  25. Cay says:
    October 29, 2019 at 10:17 am

    That shirt is so ’80′s. All she needs is a scrunchy in her hair!

    Reply
  26. stormsmama says:
    October 29, 2019 at 10:25 am

    I cant believe I am going to say this
    but
    I actually love what she is doing here. Because few could make this work…Shes doing the Kim Kardashian fashion thing: create outrage and division with a high level of absurdity but
    with Katie there’s also always “accessibility” and the opposite: “aspirational” and here she literally has the whole package.
    The turtleneck is SOO ME in 1987-1989 lol born out of necessity bc I was always cold…

    Reply

