David Benioff & Dan Weiss have pulled out of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, huh

David Benioff and Dan Weiss are tools. Their appearance in Austin this past weekend confirmed that. They waltzed into HBO and used their huge Game of Thrones budget as some kind of on-the-job film school. They didn’t care about the characters or the stories. They were too ensconced in their own privilege to actually consider the idea that they were not the people who should adapt these stories onto the screen. If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because this happens again and again in Hollywood – white dudes are given every f–king opportunity to fail up. They’re given $80-100 million film budgets when they are untested, unproven and ill-equipped. Kathleen Kennedy controls the Star Wars franchise now, and she’s one of the Hollywood players most guilty of this: so many of the problems facing the Star Wars-adjacent movies are rooted in her decisions to hand off these properties to white dudes who don’t know WTF they’re doing. Which is why it felt sort of perfect (terribly perfect) that Kennedy hired Weiss and Benioff to take charge of the Star Wars franchise in 2022. Except now… they’re out. ORLY.
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the duo who in 2011 launched the singular screen sensation known as Game of Thrones, have walked away from their much-publicized deal with Disney’s Lucasfilm to launch a feature film trilogy in 2022. Benioff and Weiss were supposed to usher in the post-Skywalkera era of the Star Wars brand with a 2022 new-start story that would stake out a new frontier for the era-defining cinema brand created by George Lucas. The Emmy-winning pair cited their historic deal with Netflix. They said their enthusiasm for Star Wars remains boundless but, regrettably, their schedule is full up.
“We love Star Wars,” the pair said in a statement to Deadline. “When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”
That 2022 release date made the Benioff/Weiss start-up the next-in-line Star Wars installment following this December’s The Rise of Skywalker, the finale chapter of the Skywalker family chronicles that have been captivating moviegoers since 1977. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has plenty of other Star Wars projects in the hopper — The Rise of Skywalker in December, The Madalorian in 15 days on Disney+, and the ramping Ewan McGregor series, to name just three — so it’s unclear how much of a setback the now-nixed trilogy presents. There’s no shortage of upcoming collaborators lined up, either, among them Rian Johnson and Kevin Feige.
Did Benioff and Weiss have a rare moment of self-awareness where they suddenly understood that they were creatively incapable to helming such a gigantic property? Or did Kathleen Kennedy tell them that it probably wouldn’t work out, and they got to “quit” without any drama? I think it’s probably a little bit of everything, honestly. And keep in mind, Disney has decided to pull back on all of the Star Wars stuff after The Rise of Skywalker. They realized they were oversaturating the market with all of the spinoffs and whatever. Plus, The Last Jedi was trash and it’s not like Benioff and Weiss would suddenly add some fresh new voice to a franchise which is… not doing great from a storytelling perspective. I mean, sure, the films are still crazy popular and crazy-lucrative. But…come on.
Well, bet they’re wishing they didn’t wrap up GOT so shoddily! It was like, “Bye bitches, we’re off to do STAR WARS”! LOL!
Is that what really happened though? Almost everyone believes that D&D screwed GOT S8 over so they could concentrate on Star Wars.
What if they’re just sloppy writers even without getting their names attached with Disney? The show took a nosedive in quality once it outran the source material. They were good from S1-S4 but from S5 onwards it was hit-and-miss (mostly miss)
(Not trying to be snarky, just curious over what’s going on)
They’ve been talking about doing Star Wars for years now. That was always a goal of theirs. The deal with Disney to do a SW trilogy has been in the works for several years, too. It’s not a coincidence that the deal with Disney was only announced once GOT’s final season had started. They’ve talk, too, about really wanting to move on from GOT and do other things.
No, they rushed it because they were done with it, instead of handing it off to someone else (which certainly HBO would have been okay with).
Good! Now they can’t ruin Star Wars. These two are such major assholes. I hope Netflix pulls out from them, too.
I don’t get why we can’t just let Star Wars end.
Because it makes a lot of global sales?
Thank, Christ! This has put a smile on my face.
So… Confederate’s back on?
Also: Fuck you both. You shat the bed, Lucasfilm wanted out; you get to save face (but not really) and you’re off to Netflix. Who must be sweating bullets by now.
Do they really think GOT won’t haunt them forever? I still flinch when I see Damon Lindelof’s name. Leftovers be damned!
The Leftovers is one of the best shows on television. Also, The Last Jedi is the best Star Wars movie. Just needed to say this since I’m feeling personally attacked in here, lol.
Anyway, Kathleen Kennedy’s annoyed quote tells me that they couldn’t deliver. I’m sure she was just as shocked when they signed their Netflix deal, because they couldn’t do a Star Wars trilogy and develop original content for Netflix. Basically these two have proven that they have no intention on following anything through. So now they’ve burned bridges with HBO and Lucas Films. They can go and work on sh*t content on Neflix. They cancel things after three seasons anyway.
Good news everyone! I am creating a Star Wars trilog….oh wait I’m too…..busy…yeah that’s it, busy.
They were fired. Not let go. I already knew their privilege is what got them the GoT gig, cause they are talentless af. But that interview they gave the other day made me really furious and so eff these guys. I hope they stay away from my beloved mcu.
I loved The Last Jedi. I thought it was bloody fantastic. So did the person I saw it with, and everyone else in the cinema seemed to too. I honestly don’t understand the hate for it. I get why a lot of white men hate it – because they’re used to seeing themselves as the protagonists and heroes of everything and this movie has two Asian women heroes, the main hero who is a woman, a black man and a Hispanic man who are heroes, two boss lady older women heroes, and only one white man returning hero, who has to be pushed into being heroic again. But I didn’t expect to see hate for it here. I loved it.
I loved The Last Jedi too, you’re not alone.
And I’m relieved these two dweebs are off the project!
I loved it too and I’m glad these two mediocre fools are stepping away from star wars
Hate might be too strong a word, but I found about 75% of it totally flat. And I’m getting a bit tired of being grouped in with hateful white men. There are a lot of reasons to dislike that movie. The First Order seemed so small (all those hours chasing rebel…sorry, resistance ships and not a single other ship in the galaxy that could light speed in front of them?). It did a terrible job setting up confrontations (other than Luke and Kylo). Who were the red guys? You’ve set Rey and Kylo up as super powerful and I’m supposed to be thrilled they are fighting like 6 guys who might be glorified storm troopers? Good cinematography, TERRIBLE fight choreography. Oh and Finn fights Phasma! Someone he…hasn’t mentioned the entire movie and hasn’t done anything in the whole series but get thrown in a garbage can. Wow…thrilling. 🙄 And wtf was Benicio del Toro and that Roger Rabbit impression? Max Kanata’s a compelling…oh wait she bounces around like Sonic the Hedgehog now. And it undercuts it’s own emotions. They are devastated at the end and ….stand around smiling and hugging. No Empire Strikes Back pathos or courage to let the impact actually land. That’s for starters.
Hamill was wonderful and Driver certainly made the most of what he had. The rest?…meh.
I’m a Huge Star Wars fan. My first movie memory is going to a Star Wars movie with my mother. So I have always loved Star Wars. Am I excited to see more POCs in it. Yes! But that doesn’t change how I feel about TLJ.
I can only tell you why I hated the TLJ. My main reason – Reylo. I know people ship them and ship them hard. But their relationship left a bad taste in my mouth. TLJ picks up immediately after TFA. Just starting with the intrusion into Reys mind without her permission then let’s link her to supposed villain of the movie. The guy who just kidnapped her. He tortured her. He killed his father in front of her. Tried to kill her best friend and her. Just a few hours ago! Hes a mass murdering nazi who has killed an entire star system in front of her but let’s have Rey run to his rescue and save him. Bc his uncle tried to murder him. And I have a problem with that too. I have lots of smaller reasons like no proper light saber duel or Adm Ackbars death. But I will keep this short.
The Last Jedi was thematically flawless and clearly made by someone with an enormous amount of love for the franchise who isn’t afraid to examine some of the less widely critiques aspects of it.
I hate to use the ‘you just didn’t understand it’ excuse, but the people who loathe this film for it’s supposed storytelling ‘blunders’ just don’t understand a more nuanced narrative structure.
My biggest problem with Last Jedi was the way Luke Skywalker was portrayed. The other nonsense I could deal with but the character assassination of Luke was just wrong.
I loved GoT (until later seasons) I thought they did a great job in the beginning, especially casting like Sean Bean, hiring (costuming, directors).
I don’t think GRRM was super into the fantasy element either. The books read more like political thrillers than anything else. Hes not the best writer but his dialogue is great (he used to write for television) which is why I think everything worked.
B&B are weak writers but they had dialogue prewritten from the source material. Mostly their job was to organize the storytelling into episodes. It fell WAY apart when they had to actually write.
Great news!!!
Also these 2 really do have punchable faces. Esp in these photo’s.
Sounds like the mouse fired them to me. Who quits Star Wars? Disney probably didn’t want 1 good film, a mediocre one, and a slapped together finale as soon as they booked their next gig.
Why, why, why, why couldn’t they have pulled out of the final year of Game of Thrones. WHHHHHHHHHHYYYYY??? As an entertainment lover, I think I will remember my Games of Thrones sadness when I am a ninety year old Grama. “Oh, Grama once loved a show … oh, those darn writers, ruined it. Ruined Grama’s fun.”
I like the Last Jedi, but I understand the criticism about it. The whole thing with the slaves and the horse racing or whatever and finding the code breaker…..I’m just not sure what that added to the story.
I thought it was the ending Luke deserved though, so I give them major points for that.
As for these douchebags – good. I’m sure they were fired or encouraged to quit, so at least someone at Lucasfilm has some awareness.
Now if only Netflix would wise up and send these two packing. Netflix really can’t afford to waste millions of dollars on whatever dribble these two come up with. I don’t think they have the creativity or imagination to create anything of their own.