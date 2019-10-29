Rachel Weisz cast as 1980s-era Elizabeth Taylor: good choice or meh?

It feels like every few years, some blonde actress is cast as Marilyn Monroe in some kind of movie or TV movie or miniseries attempting to glamourize her tragic life. And the thing is… I don’t think I’ve ever seen an actress really act the pants off the Marilyn role. They usually come across as some sad drag version of Marilyn. But I’ve always wondered why there aren’t more films and miniseries about Elizabeth Taylor’s life, because it was a lot more fun, more dramatic, and there are always actresses out there who could do a half-decent Liz. I always thought that Catherine Zeta-Jones probably could have done Liz. Helena Bonham-Carter did Liz and she got high marks. And now it’s Rachel Weisz’s turn. And honestly, I don’t hate that? It totally fits.
Rachel Weisz is stepping into some very iconic shoes. On Monday, it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress, 49, has been cast as Elizabeth Taylor in the upcoming biopic A Special Relationship. The film will document the late star’s work advocating for HIV/AIDS awareness, which began in the 1980s, when Taylor hired Roger Wall, a gay man who grew up in the South, as her personal assistant, Variety reports.
The film, written by Simon Beaufoy, who won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire, is based on hours of interviews and conversations with those who knew the star, and has been described as a “never-before-seen portrait of the real woman behind the violet eyes,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. A Special Relationship will be directed by the female directing duo Bert & Bertie, and produced by See-Saw Films as well as Barbara Berkowitz, Tim Mendelson and Quinn Tivey, trustees of the Elizabeth Taylor Estate/House of Taylor Trust.
“Audiences are clearly fascinated by the private lives of iconic Hollywood stars,” said See-Saw Film’s Iain Canning and Emile Sherman in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There is no one more iconic than Elizabeth Taylor, and Simon Beaufoy has written a role that shines a light on Elizabeth’s humor and humanity which will be beautifully brought to life through the extraordinary talents of Rachel Weisz. At its heart, A Special Relationship is a story of friendship. A Special Relationship is a celebration of how friendships can change people’s lives, and how Elizabeth helped change the world.”
*Whispering*… I would imagine it was easier for everyone involved to get the life rights to Roger Wall rather than try to deal with Rock Hudson’s estate, you know? I don’t doubt that Elizabeth was very close to her assistant. She probably adored him and doted on him and he was a major influence on her. But I worry that Rock Hudson and Montgomery Clift will be written out of the narrative! Elizabeth was dear friends with many gay men over her lifetime, and her work on HIV/AIDS came to fruition shortly around Rock Hudson’s AIDS-related death. Anyway… I bet Rachel will do a good job as Elizabeth! I hope Rachel is prepared to work with dozens of yapping little dogs.
Weisz is looking more like Drew Barrymore than she does Liz. But who knows – if the styling is good she might be able to pull it off.
Wut?! Weiss is freaking beautiful. Lol I love Rachel so these comments triggered me. I’m still waiting for the Constantine sequel!
Lol I fell in love with Rachel after the first Mummy.
Lol, I didn’t really mean it as a dig – they just look similar in a ‘related’ sort of way.
I was super distracted by her tiny eyebrows in the mummy – but she WAS stunning. And I believe I read that the eyebrows were to fit in with the era? But her face was breathtaking in a sort of ethereal way.
I also loved Constantine, but funny enough I didn’t even clue in that it was her in it. I was probably like 15 when that came out, and I remember watching it multiple times, but I wasn’t into the whole celebrity gossip thing back then, and didn’t really pay attention to celebrities. Keanu in that movie, though? *Chef’s kiss*
her eyebrows were so awful in that film though. Thought she was so beautiful in The Constant Gardener.
Her eyebrows in the first Mummy movie threw me off SO damn much that I couldn’t even recognize her between the first and the second films. She did not look like herself at ALL.
Come again?! We have very different glasses lol.
To me Weisz is otherworldly beautiful whereas Barrymore is a cute woman with access to a lot of cosmetics and treatments. Whole different leagues.
Like I said to Steph, I didn’t mean it as a slight or anything. I just think they look like they could be related – the face shape and the center part hair, and the eyebrow shaping in the photos above give me Drew vibes.
I think with the right styling she could probably pull it off – but I also think Liz Taylor was kind of in a league of her own. She was just so interesting to look at – she had an interesting spark. Probably her eyes are the main source of that, but either way, she was something special. Not to say Weisz isn’t special either.
Her mouth is similar to Drew’s. I see it.
I thought the same thing? sort of a Drew Barrymore feeling. Usually Rachel is an incredibly gorgeous woman
The eyes are everything for me. When I watch a color film of Elizabeth Taylor’s, I could just swim in them. They were so beautiful and expressive.
Who watched Liz and Dick??? With Lindsay Lohan I am still convinced that tragic mess was an April’s fools joke.
That was more offensive than Kim Kardashian using Liz Taylor as inspo for the Kris Humphries wedding.
I thought Lily Collins could look like her but I’m not sure if she can act. Also it’s 80s Liz. CZJ could pull it off. Rachel could surprise us.
Lily Collins is a maybe. She was quite good as Fantine in the BBC version of Les Miserables (the not singing version).
How could one move through life with a belt like the one Elizabeth is wearing in the first image?
You just stand ver very still 😅
Can someone please explain Elizabeth Tailor’s “violet” eyes? Because they don’t look violet to me, but that’s how they get described more often than not.
If you’re talking about the color pic of her in the green dress, that was a black and white pic that was technicolored, if that helps.
No,I mean in general, in all pictures I’ve seen of her, even Googling “Elizabeth Taylor violet eyes” her eyes look either blue, or somewhere between green and blue.
Beautiful woman and beautiful eyes in any case, but just curious… maybe this is where I find out I’m colour blind
Oh! I was researching random eye colors and read something interesting – that her eyes weren’t really violet but rather a very striking blue. So at times it was so vivid, it almost seemed violet but in reality, they were not. I instantly searched for photos to confirm this and I thought, wow – that’s pretty accurate.
Just caught a part of A Place in the Sun last night. Taylor was radiant. Montgomery Clift was broody as heck. And Shelley Winters? Her acting was amazing.
Rachel is a good actress…good not great. She is attractive NOT PRETTY
She doesn’t look that much like Liz but who would be better? Maybe jennifer Connelly with a major eyebrow pluck.
I love her! I love her in the movie, The Lobster, which also has Olivia Coleman in it. If you haven’t watched … it’s a gem of a movie!
Rachel bagged noted curmudgeon Daniel Craig plus I found her captivating in the Constant Gardener so I can definitely see this.
Also, that odd Hugh Jackman movie.
Margret Qualley would have been a good pick. I don’t here acting chops too much but she’s impressed me with everything I’ve seen.
GREAT casting choice! I can totally see that. I mean, anything is better than LiLo but M Qualley has the graceful quality Ms. Taylor embodied.
For a young Taylor, sure. But this is 1980s Taylor. Weisz is perfect.
From about junior high on, people always told me I looked like Liz lol. Of course I never believed, but it came at me almost daily until you know, you get old enough and stop getting compliments ha! Someone said it was her eyes, and I agree. Hers were almost a luminescent violet. Mine have always been very pale blue. But now my eyelids are losing a gravity battle. It’s so exciting.
I have always thought Molly Ephraim looks just like her
Rachel is beautiful but doesn’t have the sexy charisma Liz had.
Don’t think this will work out.
Michelle Williams as marline was fantastic. she captured her very well.
I think mother of all dragons would have been great as Liz Taylor Emilia Clark or even claire Foy.
How about some actual photos of 1980s Liz?
She is PERFECT. She is such a talented amazing actress. LOVE LOVE HER!!