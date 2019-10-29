Republicans are smearing an Iraq War veteran because he saw Trump do crimes

Embed from Getty Images

Today, Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman will testify before the House impeachment investigators and members of Congress. He was one of the national security experts on the call when Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses by asking the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens. From the New York Times:

A White House national security official who is a decorated Iraq war veteran plans to tell House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that he heard President Trump appeal to Ukraine’s president to investigate one of his leading political rivals, a request the aide considered so damaging to American interests that he reported it to a superior. Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman of the Army, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, twice registered internal objections about how Mr. Trump and his inner circle were treating Ukraine, out of what he called a “sense of duty,” he plans to tell the inquiry, according to a draft of his opening statement obtained by The New York Times. He will be the first White House official to testify who listened in on the July 25 telephone call between Mr. Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine that is at the center of the impeachment inquiry, in which Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. “I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine,” Colonel Vindman said in his statement. “I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained.”

[From The NY Times]

You can read more of Vindman’s statement at the NYT – he has first-hand knowledge of the call, and first-hand knowledge of the quid pro quo, meaning that as the Ukrainian expert, he saw Trump withhold military aid to Ukraine until Zelensky agreed to the Biden investigation. Vindman is also a decorated Iraq War hero, recipient of a Purple Heart, and he was born in Ukraine but raised in America, and he’s an American citizen. His parents came to America because they were fleeing the last gasp of the Soviet bloc. So… guess what? Republicans are smearing this decorated war hero as some kind of Ukrainian spy or something.

Sean Duffy on CNN on Army Lt. Col. Vindman: "It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don't know that he's concerned about American policy … we all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from … he has an affinity for the Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/dlsYlTnCwR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2019

So, that’s a sitting Congressman (Sean Duffy) trying to smear a decorated active-duty soldier because the soldier… witnessed crimes being committed and spoke up about those crimes and is now testifying about those crimes. Fox News has been all up on the Smear Vindman campaign too, so you know it’s a “talking point.” There is no bottom.

Brian Kilmeade on Army Lt. Col. Vindman: "We also know he was born in the Soviet Union, emigrated with his family. Young. He tends to feel simpatico with the Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/mfjg9NUXSd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2019

Tired: smearing native-born, retired Purple Heart winners of both parties. Wired: smearing immigrant Gold Star families. Inspired: smearing immigrant Purple Heart winners on active duty. https://t.co/Zt8mBHvjPh — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 29, 2019

