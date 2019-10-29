Republicans are smearing an Iraq War veteran because he saw Trump do crimes

Today, Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman will testify before the House impeachment investigators and members of Congress. He was one of the national security experts on the call when Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses by asking the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens. From the New York Times:
A White House national security official who is a decorated Iraq war veteran plans to tell House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that he heard President Trump appeal to Ukraine’s president to investigate one of his leading political rivals, a request the aide considered so damaging to American interests that he reported it to a superior.
Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman of the Army, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, twice registered internal objections about how Mr. Trump and his inner circle were treating Ukraine, out of what he called a “sense of duty,” he plans to tell the inquiry, according to a draft of his opening statement obtained by The New York Times.
He will be the first White House official to testify who listened in on the July 25 telephone call between Mr. Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine that is at the center of the impeachment inquiry, in which Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
“I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine,” Colonel Vindman said in his statement. “I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained.”
You can read more of Vindman’s statement at the NYT – he has first-hand knowledge of the call, and first-hand knowledge of the quid pro quo, meaning that as the Ukrainian expert, he saw Trump withhold military aid to Ukraine until Zelensky agreed to the Biden investigation. Vindman is also a decorated Iraq War hero, recipient of a Purple Heart, and he was born in Ukraine but raised in America, and he’s an American citizen. His parents came to America because they were fleeing the last gasp of the Soviet bloc. So… guess what? Republicans are smearing this decorated war hero as some kind of Ukrainian spy or something.
Sean Duffy on CNN on Army Lt. Col. Vindman: "It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don't know that he's concerned about American policy … we all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from … he has an affinity for the Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/dlsYlTnCwR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2019
So, that’s a sitting Congressman (Sean Duffy) trying to smear a decorated active-duty soldier because the soldier… witnessed crimes being committed and spoke up about those crimes and is now testifying about those crimes. Fox News has been all up on the Smear Vindman campaign too, so you know it’s a “talking point.” There is no bottom.
Brian Kilmeade on Army Lt. Col. Vindman: "We also know he was born in the Soviet Union, emigrated with his family. Young. He tends to feel simpatico with the Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/mfjg9NUXSd
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2019
Tired: smearing native-born, retired Purple Heart winners of both parties.
Wired: smearing immigrant Gold Star families.
Inspired: smearing immigrant Purple Heart winners on active duty. https://t.co/Zt8mBHvjPh
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 29, 2019
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Wasn’t Duffy quitting Washington completely because he and his wife are expecting a disabled child?
These people have no shame. They did this to John Kerry and Max Cleland while they serve Putin.
Yeah, Duffy isn’t a sitting member of Congress. He quit. His last day was the end of September. He was a representative from Wisconsin and couldn’t be bothered to finish his 2-year term in office. He didn’t even serve half of his term this time. He says he quit to be with his family, but he didn’t. He wanted to make more money. CNN should be ashamed for hiring this asshat.
Sean Duffy for those 1990s MTV viewers was on the reality show Real World Boston, and his wife and fellow rightwinger Rachel Campos Duffy was on Real World San Francisco. They met through one of those MTV Real World/Road Rules challenge shows in the 90s.
She recently had their 9th child at the age of 47, the child has Down syndrome and heart problems, that was the stated reason for him stepping down from Congress. But thanks CNN for giving him a big $$$$$ TV platform job and I am sure he will be running for Governor of Wisconsin, US Senate or President/VP some day in the fevered visions of the GOP.
Wow. As Chris rock said, mediocre white men repeatedly fail up. It shouldn’t astound me and yet it does.
No words. God bless the crowd at the National’s game the other night. That’s all.
Yep, keep pissing off the military, Repubs. That’s a great strategy.
It won’t affect his supporters. They’re all brainwashed cultists. If Trump hates someone, they do too. McCain, the Khan family…MAGAts have no principles when it comes to supporting Trump. The Republicans know that, so they follow Trump’s talking points.
Is there no low too low for the Republicans? It’s like an addiction – you think the addict has hit their bottom, but then it’s goes further. It’s disgusting.
If anyone needs a laugh – the cold opening of SNL was hilarious and perfect. I’ve watched it a few times and it keeps me laughing.
Hey Sean, while you were on the Real World getting your ass handed to you on a daily basis by Kemeelah, Lt Col Vindman was out there tracking IED’s in Iraq.
Soooooo….take a whole stadium of seats.
This comment wins 2019 for me. Bravo! 🤣
LOL totally! While you were awkwardly flirting with Montana and Genesis on MTV, Sean, Lt. Col. Vindman was serving America.
Kameelah is an Ob/GYN doctor in New York City now!
OMG!!! Montana and Genesis.
Stop Tourmaline, you showing my age now .
sorry i was leafing through Sean Duffy’s credentials and he’s a professional log roller and reality star. he was appointed district attorney with almost no experience to a county with less than 20k people. since being in the house he has only sat on one committee for financial services. how is he remotely qualified to comment on any of this??
But he married Rachel from Real World San Francisco with Pedro and Puck and they have a zillion kids so he’s qualified for everything because he’s a white guy whose wife is the more famous has-been almost celebrity
lol perfect
also: with their logic, can’t we argue that Melania has no loyalty to the USA and is most likely a spy ?
Coordinated disinformation campaign. Trump and his minions have a package of lies ready to blast at anyone who steps out of line. You don’t get this kind of lie circulating via bots and media appearances without careful planning.
They had to do something to discredit the impeachment inquiry since the House is now going to vote on it.
Proud of my hometown Chicago and the great reception given to Drumpf.
No. There is no bottom. GOP is sewage bottom dwellers.
This is vile, just like Hillary Clinton claiming Tulsi Gabbard, a decorated war veteran herself, is a Russian asset.
What an entire lsh!+ show this entire debacle is.