David Benioff & Dan Weiss wanted to make ‘Game of Thrones’ appealing to bros & moms

When you think about Game of Thrones now, what happens? It depends on what part I’m thinking of. Like, sometimes it will just strike me out of nowhere that Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion ended up being the f–king worst. And then I’ll get mad, all over again, about what they did to Daenerys. Who is responsible for all of this residual angst? Not the actors – they did their thing and it’s not their job to write the scripts as well. So, just put all of your anger at the feet of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who completely boned the story in the final seasons. Benioff and Weiss basically went into hiding after that terrible final season, but they appeared at the Austin Film Festival this weekend and they revealed all. One reporter live-tweeted it – you can see the full thread here:
At 3PM David Benioff and D.B Weiss #DnD started a session at the #AustinFilmFestival, I am a little late, but will live tweet as soon as I get there. #GameOfThrones
Here are some of the biggest problematic reveals:
David is describing the pre-meeting with GRRM who was questioning their bona fides and “we didn’t really have any.” We had never done TV and we didn’t have any. We don’t know why he trusted us with his life’s work.”
Imagine the doors that open for you when you’re a mediocre white man. Imagine a writer handing you his life’s work and you know that you are so deeply unqualified to take charge of it, but hey, you’re white and a man, so you’ll figure it out.
Dan is saying that #GameofThrones was basically an expensive film school for he and Dave. For example, they had no idea how to work with costume designers, and it was a huge learning experience.
Imagine HBO paying millions of dollars per episode so that these two a–holes could “go to film school” in real time.
The moderator asked why they chose to write all the episodes by themselves: “Because we didn’t know better.” David said HBO wanted them to hire other writers and they decided to have Bryan Cogman, their assistant, write four episodes.
Imagine being so privileged and out-of-touch that you fail to do basic research on the characters you’re writing AND you insist on writing as many of the scripts as possible.
Dan wanted to remove as many fantasy elements as possible bc “we didn’t just want to appeal to that type of fan.” They wanted to expand the fan base to people beyond the fantasy fan base to “mothers, NFL players”…
OH MY GOD. “Yeah we didn’t care about the built-in fans of the books whatsoever, we just wanted to make a show that bros and soccer moms would like.”
Did you really sit down and try to boil the elements of the books down? Did you really try to understand it’s major elements.
No. We didn’t. The scope was too big. It was about the scenes we were trying to depict and the show was about power.
“We just wanted to be ensconced in our bubble of ignorant privilege, honestly.”
So… now we know. They really didn’t care and we wasted a decade watching these two dudes completely screw up the f–king story.
This honestly explains a lot. They didn’t care about the fantasy elements, they didn’t try to really “get” the books, the series was “film school” to them etc. Even IF we give them a big pass because the show outpaced the books, so there was no source material – they still could have done better. And they should have done better. That was an amazing series with some of the best episodes in television, ever, in my opinion, and they screwed it up to the point where many of us just have bad tastes in our mouths when we think of it.
ITA – it explains why everything after they ran out of source material was sh!t. They were only in it to use the books to make a name for themselves – they are going to eff up Star Wars even worse than it has been now.
It also confirms the rumours, esp around them not being that great to work with and just killing off characters where they didn’t like the actors. Apparently they killed off Ros because the actress didn’t want to do nude scene’s anymore.
They killed off Conleth because he got snappy with them about Varys. They wanted to kill Jaime because Nikolaj was calling and trying to talk to them about how they were butchering his character. This was after they told him they didn’t care what he thought about his character’s dialogue and to just shut up and act.
There are a million stories like this from the set and it’s super telling what has come out.
@Digital Unicorn – This. Agree 1000%.
I’m sorry they even look like perverts and douchebags in the face.
I mean, we knew all of this though? We knew that they didn’t give two shits but that they didn’t really want anyone else to touch their work. They straight through Kit under the bus at the Emmy’s because they didn’t want to talk about it.
Imagine being so up your own ass that you’ll completely ignore the fans who created the television event of the decade to do this type of shit.
Ridiculous and each time they open their mouths they dig their holes deeper. I’m not usually one for fan revenge, but I sincerely hope this follows them the rest of their careers. Is Amanda Peet also a huge asshole like her husband??
As arrogant and terrible as they sound here, their instinct to broaden the appeal was right. They made GOT into one of the biggest shows in history. They really sound awful as people, but I don’t think they’re half as clueless as they come off. I think they just don’t really want to talk about it, so they’re playing off their answers. I do think they needed more writers, just to help balance things (maybe the female characters would have been handled better), and to prevent their own burnout. But in general, I have to say, even with all these boneheaded things they’re saying, they still made a great show that tens of millions of people loved for a decade. As for how things turned out for the characters, take that up with GRRM, it’s his ending. He came up with crazy dragon lady and king tree boy.
WRONG
WRONG
GRRM and his writing made GOT one of the biggest shows in history. Literally all one had to do was transpose the dialogue and settings for film and just step out of the way
Once the OG source material ran out those clowns were exposed for the hacks that they are
Yep. The decision at the end for Bran to be king and Dany to turn heel were all GRRM, confirmed.
They definitely should have hired actual writers. The dialogue suffered after they ran out of the source. Tyrion specifically. The character went from being a super-articulate, intelligent smart-ass to just an average smart-ass. And the opinion that EVERY fan can agree on was that it was rushed. They definitely needed a few more episodes to make it feel complete. And I don’t mean more CGI which definitely would have taken more money and time. They needed more dialogue.
It would have been nice to get more of Jon having to deal with revelations of R+L=J and it’s implications. I expected an inner conflict the way Theon was conflicted over being both Greyjoy and Stark. As well as Dany being his aunt and being in love/lusting after her, and more of Dany unraveling. Instead it was assumed and eluded to.
For two completely unqualified and uninformed people, they did an admirable job with the show… to a point. But man, what a wasted effort. I’m more disappointed than ever for what it might have been if HBO hadn’t decided to bro out.
I seriously hate the last 2 seasons… overall. There were some good moments, but I still stan for Dani because I honestly can’t accept what happened to her character… and Jamie? Wtf. Ugh