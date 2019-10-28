Samantha Markle is being investigated by Florida police for cyberbullying

I’m sure many of you saw that the Duchess of Sussex’s unhinged nutjob half-sister Samantha Grant/Markle chimed in last week. As everyone in the British tabloid media was piling on Meghan for – gasp – admitting that the past year has been tough with all of the smear campaigns, Samantha spoke out about how Meghan was clearly lying, because reasons or something. I honestly only read the headline and just avoided the story. Samantha’s interview got picked up by all of the outlets you would expect and I am assuming someone cut Samantha a nice check for once again abusing her half-sister. But here’s the kicker: Samantha is now being investigated by Florida police for… cyberbullying.
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha was tonight at the centre of an extraordinary police probe into online bullying. The investigation was launched by detectives in the US, where Sam lives. It comes after she wrote a series of controversial messages about Meghan and her husband Prince Harry. Tonight an officer working on the case for Polk County Sheriff Department, Florida, told the Sunday Mirror: “There have been multiple reports of allegations of cyber-bullying made.
“Samantha Markle is aware of this allegation. She has not been arrested. This is an ongoing case and I cannot speculate on a timeline yet or make any other comment.”
The revelation comes after the Duchess of Sussex spoke of her anguish at unfavourable press coverage related to her and her family.
A source said: “The allegations relate to numerous internet platforms and include complaints from at least four countries, including the UK, Canada and Sweden. It is a large and widespread investigation and is likely to be a long process. The investigation is still at an early stage.”
The exact content of the messages are unclear and there is no suggestion the investigation was triggered by a complaint from the royals.
It’s been clear for some time that Samantha runs through burner accounts online (on Twitter and through comment sections) to smear Meghan as much as possible. My guess is that Meghan’s lawyers probably did their research and tried to figure out the best way to shut down Samantha’s whole deal. Obviously, Samantha will keep giving these interviews for as long as outlets will pay for them. But the online harassment is another thing, and that’s what this investigation is about, apparently. Hm.
Poor Meghan with this crap. I wish there were a world in which the deference/investigative reporting equation were better balanced. I don’t need to know what a truly unwell person thinks of the half sister of whom she is deeply jealous, but I do think we’re entitled to know precisely what crimes Prince Andrew is guilty of. Similarly, David and Wallis’s affair was of some public interest due to her alleged entanglements with Nazis and his love of same, but I don’t usually care about other extramarital affairs (okay the prurient part of me does, but it’s not my business! Unless we’re counting the part where Willy began reporting on his brother and sister in law to distract.)
I don’t know that I’m making a coherent point here, just that in decades past Samantha’s dumb gossip wouldn’t have been given oxygen and I think that’s preferable.
This woman is delusional and unstable. I guess this is what happens when your own kids want nothing to do with you and you got all this time on your hands. Such an angry bitter woman.
Samantha is your classic DSM-IV Cluster B Cluster-fuk with every co-morbidity under the sun (Narcissistic PD, Borderline PD, Histrionic PD with a little Anti-social PD thrown into the equation).
That she would want to hurt Meg to this extent also shows us the true extent of her toxicity. The saddest thing is that’s it’s clear she is not at peace and until she makes the conscious decision to stop hurting people, she will only further compound the pain of her emotional, spiritual and physical position. As a ‘counselor’ who also works with Angel healing you would expect her to know that.
ITA, Mignionette. What an epic cluster she is. Unfortunately, there are more like her on social media that have turned hating the DoS into a 24/7 mission. Some are so hate-filled and vicious, it makes you wonder what they are capable of IRL and how bad the actual threat assessment is for the couple’s public appearances.
This nut job is always all over the DM ranting and raving about Meghan not visiting her father but I have never seen Samantha with her father either. She was well enough to travel to England last year and she can get her butt to Mexico I’m sure too. This woman is nauseating.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the complaint had nothing to do with Meghan. Her fans/followers have shown themselves to be pretty creative, not to mention the target of Scammy’s bullying, as I understand it.
She faked a Princess Diana copycat car crash, which is just chilling. Who even thinks to do something like that??
SM not only attacks her sister online through various accounts but she also attacks other people, especially on Twitter. Her and her partner have had quite a good time threatening people, bullying them through other Twitter users illnesses (example lupus, fibro, cancer) and their children (up to and including calling child services…luckily in wrong states but it’s still a threat), bullying and attacking people because of their sexuality. Having her burner accounts and followers mass report people, etc. This isn’t about just the Sussexes. It’s about her.