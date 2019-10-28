Samantha Markle is being investigated by Florida police for cyberbullying

I’m sure many of you saw that the Duchess of Sussex’s unhinged nutjob half-sister Samantha Grant/Markle chimed in last week. As everyone in the British tabloid media was piling on Meghan for – gasp – admitting that the past year has been tough with all of the smear campaigns, Samantha spoke out about how Meghan was clearly lying, because reasons or something. I honestly only read the headline and just avoided the story. Samantha’s interview got picked up by all of the outlets you would expect and I am assuming someone cut Samantha a nice check for once again abusing her half-sister. But here’s the kicker: Samantha is now being investigated by Florida police for… cyberbullying.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha was tonight at the ­centre of an extraordinary police probe into online bullying. The investigation was launched by detectives in the US, where Sam lives. It comes after she wrote a series of controversial messages about Meghan and her husband Prince Harry. Tonight an officer working on the case for Polk County Sheriff Department, Florida, told the Sunday Mirror: “There have been multiple reports of allegations of cyber-bullying made. “Samantha Markle is aware of this allegation. She has not been arrested. This is an ongoing case and I cannot speculate on a timeline yet or make any other comment.” The revelation comes after the Duchess of Sussex spoke of her anguish at unfavourable press coverage related to her and her family. A source said: “The allegations relate to numerous internet platforms and include complaints from at least four countries, including the UK, Canada and Sweden. It is a large and widespread investigation and is likely to be a long process. The investigation is still at an early stage.” The exact content of the messages are unclear and there is no suggestion the investigation was triggered by a complaint from the royals.

It’s been clear for some time that Samantha runs through burner accounts online (on Twitter and through comment sections) to smear Meghan as much as possible. My guess is that Meghan’s lawyers probably did their research and tried to figure out the best way to shut down Samantha’s whole deal. Obviously, Samantha will keep giving these interviews for as long as outlets will pay for them. But the online harassment is another thing, and that’s what this investigation is about, apparently. Hm.