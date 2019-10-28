Jennifer Lopez in chartreuse Reem Acra: best dressed of the Governors Awards?

The Governors Awards were held last night in Hollywood. The Governors Awards have become one of the highlights of the awards season for many celebrities – it’s not an awards show with any stress, there are no “surprise winners,” and the show isn’t televised live. Sure, it’s a chance for actors and directors with awards-baity films to get some face time in with influential Oscar voters. But mostly, it just seems like a low-key night where they give time to all of the year’s honorary Oscar winners. Jennifer Lopez REALLY wants an Oscar nomination for Hustlers, and honestly, I hope she gets one. I hope she wins too. This Reem Acra dress is so powerful and striking.

Dakota Johnson in Brandon Maxwell. This looks like a Millennial wedding gown. And lord, Dakota is TINY.

Scarlett Johansson in Celine. You know what cracks me up? It’s very likely that ScarJo will receive her first Oscar nomination next year, and throughout her Oscar campaign thus far, she’s looked absolutely awful. Terrible makeup, terrible hair, bad gowns. Her stylists must hate her.

Lupita Nyong’o can wear anything…except baby bangs? Seriously, is this a joke? Lupita is one of the most beautiful women in the world and you decide to ruin that gorgeous face with terrible itty-bitty baby bangs?? Gross. Her dress her is Givenchy and it’s not cute.

Speaking of bad bangs, here’s Charlize Theron in Tom Ford. Mess.

Saoirse Ronan in Emilia Wickstead. I kind of love it because no one else was wearing a jumpsuit.

Florence Pugh in Valentino. Someone wants an Oscar nom for Midsommar!

