Jennifer Lopez in chartreuse Reem Acra: best dressed of the Governors Awards?

The Governors Awards were held last night in Hollywood. The Governors Awards have become one of the highlights of the awards season for many celebrities – it’s not an awards show with any stress, there are no “surprise winners,” and the show isn’t televised live. Sure, it’s a chance for actors and directors with awards-baity films to get some face time in with influential Oscar voters. But mostly, it just seems like a low-key night where they give time to all of the year’s honorary Oscar winners. Jennifer Lopez REALLY wants an Oscar nomination for Hustlers, and honestly, I hope she gets one. I hope she wins too. This Reem Acra dress is so powerful and striking.
Dakota Johnson in Brandon Maxwell. This looks like a Millennial wedding gown. And lord, Dakota is TINY.
Scarlett Johansson in Celine. You know what cracks me up? It’s very likely that ScarJo will receive her first Oscar nomination next year, and throughout her Oscar campaign thus far, she’s looked absolutely awful. Terrible makeup, terrible hair, bad gowns. Her stylists must hate her.
Lupita Nyong’o can wear anything…except baby bangs? Seriously, is this a joke? Lupita is one of the most beautiful women in the world and you decide to ruin that gorgeous face with terrible itty-bitty baby bangs?? Gross. Her dress her is Givenchy and it’s not cute.
Speaking of bad bangs, here’s Charlize Theron in Tom Ford. Mess.
Saoirse Ronan in Emilia Wickstead. I kind of love it because no one else was wearing a jumpsuit.
Florence Pugh in Valentino. Someone wants an Oscar nom for Midsommar!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Wow, I don’t like any of these looks.
ITA. All of these outfits should be burned.
I do think this is the best Dakota’s makeup has EVER looked though. It’s very pretty.
Saoirse looks very Moira Rose in that ensemble !
Yes and I’m here for it!
ScarJo’s eye makeup is insane?!?!! Looks like something an emo 12 year old would do when she sneaks into her mum’s makeup box.
She’s been wearing this type of look for her eye make up a lot recently. I swear, she’s attempting to distract us from wonky work, and it’s not good.
Theron looks really badass and I love her fashion sense. It’s not super photogenic but in motion her looks are always stylish.
Saoirse’s is also daring and fun. Love it.
Dakota’s dress is pretty but lord how uncomfortable to be wearing a bikini with a skirt? I’m all for showing skin but I think that would have been too much for me. It is very pretty though and she is rocking it.
The others are a bit fugville for me, including Lopez’s. I applaud her for trying something different but this dignified towel is not it for me.
JLo’s dress is really pretty. She looks good in Sixties styles like this. Lupita and Charlize: WTF?? No bueno.
I have to say that green-yellow color is my least favorite color in the world. And it looks too maternity dress in the front. Love Jenn’s hair done that way though.
I love chartreuse and it looks especially great on J Lo but I agree with the poster who called it a towel. There’s no design.
I thought “baby bangs” were shorter than the ones that Lupito has?
JLo looks very 60/70s and she look awesome. She is incredible.
The rest of the looks get a thumbs down. Especially Dakota’s.
I thought Lupita could wear anything, but we found the limit. Whoever gave her those bangs and that dress did her dirty and should be fired.
I don’t mind the dress. The bangs are a mistake.
Scarjo’s pigeon-toedness drives me CRAZY! I don’t know why I have such a visceral reaction to it. Anyway, JLo’s dress is a beautiful color, but I wish it weren’t so shapeless. She has one of the best bodies around. Lupita looks the best. Love her dress and she wears it well.
JLo looks lovely, I like that she tried something different but that hard eye smize kills it for me.
Scarlett has all of the right features to be stunning IMO but something just doesn’t gel and she always looks like an outlet store Charlize to me.
Dakota’s dress looks like a higher end prom dress style that is everywhere these days.
I like Lupitas dress but not hair and make up- How does that even happen?
The rest are meh
From the ladies here, Saoirse is my favorite. And I saw online Olivia Wilde who was there too. She looked fabulous in her red Ralph Lauren gown.