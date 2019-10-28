The Sussexes & Cambridges will ‘reunite’ for Remembrance Day next month

All of this breast-beating about Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud is giving me deja vu. We were in a similar place this time last year, when suddenly a rash of bad headlines and awful storylines were suddenly being “pushed” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Back then, we were supposed to believe the beef was between Meghan and Kate… when even then, it was clear that the real beef was between the brothers. Now the brothers’ beef is out in the open and it’s still the same f–king storyline. Part of me wonders if the palace courtiers are ginning up these controversies so that people will pay more attention to the royal family and their public appearances? But the other part of me knows that it’s a lot more complicated than that. As if on cue, we have a joint Cambridge-Sussex appearance to look forward to. They’re all scheduled to show up for Remembrance Day in a few weeks:

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to come face-to-face in public with Prince William and Kate on Remembrance Sunday, for the first time since their rift was revealed. Frantic plans were under way last night to ensure the reunion goes “smoothly” with hopes the poignant event will pave the way for the family to “reflect”. Prince Charles is reportedly angry that Harry appears to be growing apart from the rest of the royals. Remembrance Sunday, on November 10, will mark the first time all the senior royals have been together since family relations were laid bare in last Sunday’s ITV documentary, presented by News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby, a friend of Harry’s. Prince Charles is expected to lay a wreath at the cenotaph on behalf of himself and the Queen. A source said: “Palace staff are keen to ensure that the family come together to pay their respects and that the focus is on the brave souls who lost their lives for their country. Remembrance Day is an especially poignant event for all of the ­members of the royal family, but especially for Prince Harry who served in Afghanistan. There is a general sense of hope that this day will put things in ­perspective and allow senior family members time to reflect on what the important things in life really are.” The Queen is said to want William, 37, and Harry, 35, to rise above any problems and focus on their strong family ties. They could see one other in days if they fly to Japan for the Rugby World Cup final.

“Prince Charles is reportedly angry that Harry appears to be growing apart from the rest of the royals.” Odd that Prince Charles is not reportedly angry that William seems hellbent on smearing his younger brother and sister-in-law. I mean, the line could have been “Prince Charles understands why Harry is justifiably upset with William.” Also: as everyone pays attention to the Cambridge-Sussex situation, my guess is that Prince Andrew will also be in attendance at Remembrance Day. Probably standing next to the Queen.