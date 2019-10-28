Selena Gomez really wants Justin Bieber to listen to the songs she made about him

Last week, Selena Gomez dropped two new singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” I had no desire to discuss the singles on their own, for reasons which I’ll discuss in a moment. I ended up writing about them because Hailey Baldwin might have done something shady as soon as Selena released the first single, because Hailey is super-shady (as I’ve come to learn). The whole thing is basically that… Selena is still in her feelings about Justin Bieber, and Justin’s wife is like “I’ll kill you!” Or something. So let’s go back to the beginning. Here’s “Lose You To Love Me” again:
It’s such a sh-tty video, it’s hard to even concentrate on the terrible song. I’m not going to debate whether Selena had “the right” to make yet another f–king song about Justin Bieber. They were on and off for years, they were each other’s first big love affair, and they’re both emotional stunted to that era of their lives. Of course Selena has the RIGHT to make music about Justin. But I question the wisdom of it in general? Justin is truly married to someone else. Selena has supposedly been working on her own mental health for the past few years. This feels like a gigantic backslide for her. Speaking of, Selena said in an interview that she hopes Justin listens to her new songs. Girl, HE IS MARRIED.
After Selena Gomez dropped two new songs this week — both of which seemingly refer to her on-again, off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber — the songstress admits that she’d love for the “Baby” singer to digest the tracks, especially the ballad “Lose You to Love Me.”
“Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” she revealed in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful.”
The 27-year-old pop star released the sentimental record early Wednesday — along with a black-and-white music video shot entirely on an iPhone — and the song appears to be a Dear John letter to Bieber, 25, who has since married Hailey Baldwin, 22.
“For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t,” Selena continued. “I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn things into art.”
So she’s not trying to be evil and she “wrote” a Dear John-type song telling him that she’s over him and she really wants him to hear it and… he’s been married to someone else for more than a year. Again, she has every right to process all of this sh-t however she wants. She has the right to make music about Justin Bieber. But lordy, this does not seem healthy. And for all of the Selenators claiming that she’s really a queen telling her truth and all of this is amazing… yeah, again, Justin moved on almost two years ago and the fact that Selena is still doing this doesn’t bode well, I’m sorry.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Selena is WAY out of pocket regarding this situation…
Idk, I like the song and I like video. I don’t think it’s as deep as it’s being portrayed here.
Yikes
She was also writing songs about him 5 years ago right? It doesn’t sit well for the moving on and up narrative. This is exhausting and self destructive.
Also the songs are terrible. I like the first video and song more. I’m trying to think of something positive and it’s not working.
Love her hair. I have such hair envy.
her music has taken a nosedive since 2017 sheesh. I hope she finds happiness. they broke up so long ago and she still seems hung up on him to a certain extent.
I think if he was single she may have a right to make a song about him, but he is married now, you have to have some respect for the wife and distance yourself from the past.
Honestly, why?
I agree that the fact that she’s still making songs about Justin at this point probably isn’t HEALTHY, but that’s a different thing entirely. It’s not “disrespectful” to Hailey to acknowledge that she and Justin had a long and likely impactful relationship. The relationship ended for a reason. There’s no reason for Hailey to feel somehow threatened by anything, and it’s weird to try and rewrite history. The fact that Justin dated before he got married isn’t a reflection on his wife.
Things are definitely amiss in Selena land. That girl who was a close friend that donated her kidney is apparently no longer on speaking terms with her.
Interesting. I always had the feeling that Selena was going to dump that girl after she got her kidney. Selena has always come across as a narcissist. Same for Biebs and Hailey. Just vapid little punks.
Selena Gomez’s only relevance is through Justin Bieber. Selena needs to start pursuing avenues outside of entertainment because her shelf life/relevance is just about expired.
She has every right to write songs about whomever she wishes. Most artists do!
And, newsflash: stuff like this creates major buzz and sells like hotcakes! From a financial and business standpoint, this is genius!
She would be 18 y/o, maybe… But she’s 27 !! Time to move on
Teenage nonsense. As you said above, these people are stunted and there doesn’t seem to be any helping these people gain maturity and perspective.
On another note, I can hear both Julia-Michael Childs or some ghost singer hitting those high notes on these songs along with some heavy auto tune working for this girl. People have a right to work in this industry however they want, but I truly resent people like this who can’t actually do the things they claim to be able to. It’s deceitful and ugly in an industry with so many talented potential artists getting elbowed away from their own opportunities.
If she were truly healed, she wouldn’t care if he listened to her songs or not. She’s obviously spending a lot of mental energy on whether or not Justin will “hear” her side of the story. This sort of indirect messaging to another person is a far cry from speaking your truth for yourself.
Kesha is a good contrast here. Her music lately has been an exploration and celebration of herself, without looking for validation of her feelings from the people who hurt her.
Selena is still very young, and as long as she keeps working on herself, I think she’ll be just fine. One day she really will be “over” Justin, and she’ll probably look back in embarrassment at the effort she expended trying to get him to hear her and validate her long after the relationship ended. But right now, she’s still giving him a lot of power over her.
Selena is 27 years old. Not 19.
If they were both still single I wouldn’t have an issue with this. And I don’t even take issue with her having one song about their breakup. But a whole album of songs written about your now-married ex? Inappropriate, juvenile and unhealthy. And then saying that you hope he listens to them?? YIKES. I honestly don’t blame Hailey for her shade at Selena on that score.
Idk. I like the song. It’s doing well with it’s intended audience.
Idk why she has to pretend like he wasn’t dating her AGAIN 2 months before his sacred and true marriage. She’s part of that narrative no matter how godly Justin wants to pretend he is now.
Yeah, I’m with you. I am past the song’s intended market, but I can appreciate it for what it is. And if I was on and off with someone for years, and then we broke up and within a couple months he was engaged and then married, I would need to work through that too.
I liked the first song, didn’t care for the second. I don’t think it’s wrong for Selena to write a song saying Bieber hurt her just because he’s married. It would be one thing if it was an ‘I want you back’ type song but it’s not. I don’t think Bieber gets to put a timetable on when she feels sad or angry about their relationship- especially since their relationship is longer than Bieber’s marriage at this point. If ten years from now Bieber’s marriage is going strong and Selena is still hung up that’s different
Reeks of desperation and trying and failing of proving you moved on. Right up there with posting hot pics of yourself partying on Instagram and claiming you’re so glad you’ve moved on and are now free but then watch to see if your ex likes or viewed your story. Damn girl get a clue…
She said aid she released these for her fans and they are the end of the Justin related music. Interesting that she has not said a word about The Weeknd even though he called her out on his last EP and she still has him pictures on her Instagram. Hopefully she has something else to talk about because she is running out of famous exes
Oh, dear. Oh, dear. This girl has not moved past where she was 4-5 years ago. This is not good, especially with her frail mental health. Since they swim in the same pond, it’d be difficult to avoid people speaking about him, seeing him in the media etc. It’s time to consciously let go of her dream to be with him. He changed platforms and took another train to a different destination. She desperately needs to do the same. This must be debilitating for her, and I’m embarrassed for her.
His marriage seems very insincere to me and she has every right to write songs about whatever and whoever she wants to. That is what songwriting is all about.