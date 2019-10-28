Selena Gomez really wants Justin Bieber to listen to the songs she made about him

Last week, Selena Gomez dropped two new singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” I had no desire to discuss the singles on their own, for reasons which I’ll discuss in a moment. I ended up writing about them because Hailey Baldwin might have done something shady as soon as Selena released the first single, because Hailey is super-shady (as I’ve come to learn). The whole thing is basically that… Selena is still in her feelings about Justin Bieber, and Justin’s wife is like “I’ll kill you!” Or something. So let’s go back to the beginning. Here’s “Lose You To Love Me” again:

It’s such a sh-tty video, it’s hard to even concentrate on the terrible song. I’m not going to debate whether Selena had “the right” to make yet another f–king song about Justin Bieber. They were on and off for years, they were each other’s first big love affair, and they’re both emotional stunted to that era of their lives. Of course Selena has the RIGHT to make music about Justin. But I question the wisdom of it in general? Justin is truly married to someone else. Selena has supposedly been working on her own mental health for the past few years. This feels like a gigantic backslide for her. Speaking of, Selena said in an interview that she hopes Justin listens to her new songs. Girl, HE IS MARRIED.

After Selena Gomez dropped two new songs this week — both of which seemingly refer to her on-again, off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber — the songstress admits that she’d love for the “Baby” singer to digest the tracks, especially the ballad “Lose You to Love Me.” “Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” she revealed in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful.” The 27-year-old pop star released the sentimental record early Wednesday — along with a black-and-white music video shot entirely on an iPhone — and the song appears to be a Dear John letter to Bieber, 25, who has since married Hailey Baldwin, 22. “For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t,” Selena continued. “I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn things into art.”

[From Page Six]

So she’s not trying to be evil and she “wrote” a Dear John-type song telling him that she’s over him and she really wants him to hear it and… he’s been married to someone else for more than a year. Again, she has every right to process all of this sh-t however she wants. She has the right to make music about Justin Bieber. But lordy, this does not seem healthy. And for all of the Selenators claiming that she’s really a queen telling her truth and all of this is amazing… yeah, again, Justin moved on almost two years ago and the fact that Selena is still doing this doesn’t bode well, I’m sorry.