Alright, let’s talk about this stupid Selena Gomez-Hailey Baldwin drama

This week, Selena Gomez released a new single, “Lose You To Love Me.” The song is very, very obviously about Justin Bieber and their tortured on-and-off love affair, which finally ended last year when he up and married Hailey Baldwin. The song is not “he did me wrong by marrying someone else,” it’s more like “he did me wrong for years and I’m better off without him.” My point is that this was not a pointed subtweet at Hailey. Here’s the video (the video sucks):
Just minutes after this video dropped, Hailey Baldwin put this image on her Instagram Story:
Selena Gomez released a song (stream for clear skin) about her life experiences w an ex and leaving him behind (Justin Bieber now married to Hailey Baldwin) and like 5 minutes later Hailey Baldwin posted this. It’s not the first time she’s shaded her and probably not the last pic.twitter.com/n7KELeULmW
So… yeah. A vague death threat against Selena for making music about Hailey’s now-husband? Perhaps. But according to Hailey, it was all an innocent coincidence.
The model reportedly responded to the accusations with a since-deleted comment on Just Jared‘s Instagram page, the news outlet said. “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” Baldwin wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by Just Jared. “This is complete BS.”
Yeah, this reminds me of the recent controversy with Taylor Swift and Justin’s “mockery” of her banana video. Hailey was arguably being shady there too, only she turned around and acted all innocent, like she would NEVER. Maybe this is Hailey’s M.O. – do something shady on social media, then pretend that we’re all misconstruing her meaning, it’s all just jokes and we’re the ones with the problem. It’s weird.
Meanwhile, here’s another new Selena single – “Look At Her Now.” This one is obviously about Bieber too. Yeah… I mean, I’ll call out Hailey for being an a–hole, but can we have a conversation about Selena devoting the majority of her musical oeuvre to songs about g–damn Justin Bieber? Selena dated The Weeknd too, make some songs about him as well!
Selena actually thought she was going to marry Justin and no matter what she says it must have hurt badly when he got married to Hailey. Hailey won so she needs to stop being so insecure.
How is Selena being insecure lol Hailey (and her husband) is the one who is always stalking Selena fan accounts and is throwing shade at her. If anything Hailey is the one that is insecure otherwise she wouldn’t pay any mind to her husband’s ex.
I do not like this “won” language. I don’t think Hailey won anything. Selena is the one who will be better off. But this setting up women in competition for males is a part of the patriarchy. Getting a husband is not winning. It’s just getting a husband.
Selena seems like she is still hung up on her ex, bitter much……the guy is married maybe find other material to write about and move on? Hailey Baldwin is such a joke….she could have kept her trap shut, ignored the song and moved on but no had to blow it all out of proportion. It wasnt necessary and totally immature.
I never said Selens was being insecure. Hailey is married to Justin and has no need to respond to Selena ever.
Damn, that Look at her now song is really terrible
Compared to what song of hers is good? They are ALL terrible!
Very bad. Not that her music is exactly highbrow but at least it’s generally catchy!
I say BRAVO for writing songs about him. He was her big “love”, he was trouble, and now she is free and making money out of it
I agree! Looking forward to hearing the second song mentioned in this post. The first the ballad is underwhelming at best! I am always looking for good pump up jams for the spin classes I teach and I really hate new music these days. Never thought I’d be one of those middle aged people who say stuff about the music in my day, but here we are.
I totally agree Laalaa. Good for her.
SIde bar: After reading the header I was thinking what “drama” is Selena providing? It seems fairly one-sided to me…
Ha! It reminds me of the meme I see going around about Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks. Taylor – writes songs about her exes. Stevie Nicks – makes her ex play guitar on the songs she wrote about him lol and he has to perform them with her for decades.
True about Nicks except it went both ways…. She has always despised Go Your Own Way and hated singing it on stage with him because it made her look bad. Truth hurts baby! Lol That’s the best effu anthem ever though.
I do think Stevie might have gotten ultimate revenge on that one since she wrote the lyrics for The Chain. And he has to sing her words.
Go Your Own Way is one of my least favorite FM songs, lol. I know people love it, and I like it live, but I always skip it when it comes on.
Lindsey did stick it to her though by putting Silver Springs on the B side of the single for it.
Selena should be thankful ahe dodged a bullet.
The song literally says that! Lol
I kind of wonder how “free” Selena really is if she keeps singing about the same thing. I think she is better served completely ignoring him and living happily. Also Hailey “won” so she should calm down
Adele made a lot of money singing through her pain of a relationship. Doesn’t mean she loves the guy anymore, doesn’t mean she doesn’t either. It’s a marker of that time and hopefully it helps both of them.
That said, I don’t really have an interest in Selena’s music, I just don’t have a great impression of the Beiber’s at this point and hope she makes a lot of money off of it to piss them off.
Insecurities abound with this group. Yeesh.
she’s entitled to write as many songs about anyone she wants. maybe her relationship with the weekend wasn’t song worthy? is anyone telling male singers to stop singing about their ex’s? every love song ever written was about *someone* – her ex just happens to be famous.
i thought hailey baldwin was a christian? threatening to kill someone seems like – not a very christian thing to say.
Lol Hailey might have won, but it’s a prize I wouldn’t want.
I don’t know. I feel somewhat protective of Selena in a way. I think she’s probably a sweet girl who’s gone through some hell health and dating wise. The on and off drama between her and Biebs was probably awful – even though they both played their part in it. I can see how they’d keep going back though – it’s hard to move on and when it’s an early love I’m sure it’s even worse.
But I also can’t imagine going through the on and off again thing while trying to manage a rough chronic illness like she has. If she wants to dedicate the bulk of an album to this, I say go for it, but play it classy. That first song falls into that category, I think.
Meh, the drama is good for views and sales.
Meh, both songs are terrible. I think using Justin is Selena’s go to attention grab. Would we be talking about her music if she didn’t allude to him? Didn’t she dump him? As for Hailey, don’t act like ya’ll wouldn’t be pissed if your husband’s ex was singing about your man and profiting from it. Would I post shady stuff about it? Probably not, but I’m also not 22.
It’s so Christian of Hailey to say “I’ll kill you” to someone she disagrees with.
No but, it really is. This is very on brand for them these days.
She’s got some Mariah level “dance” “moves” going on here. Jumpy camera cuts, flashing lights and camera angles don’t fool me.
lol i know. i was shocked how bad that video is :/
Wow. That song was terrible. I think of these people as teenagers but Selena is 27 years old. If we are rating this on a diss track scale it is at the bottom of the heap. Love Yourself by JB is far superior. This is what happens to a generation that thought Cry Me a River by JT was deep. Petty Pop makes you lots of $$$$
I can’t get through the song. I think Selena is supremely untalented. I don’t think Bieber is particularly talented either so there you go. I’ll be glad when she is done writing songs about him. Any song of hers is bad enough with her lacking vocal abilities. Add in Bieber as the subject and it’s basically an unenjoyable experience all around.
I stan Selena. I think she’s gorgeous and she has star power. She’s also a savvy businesswoman.
But…she keeps making music about the Biebz. That’s a freaking problem.
She’s 3 years shy of thirty and she’s still singing about how the Biebz did her wrong.
Selena, honey, you know what would be the biggest eff you to the Biebers at this point? For you to stop caring so damn much.
I mean, where the hell is your pride?
I don’t think the relationship with the weekend was real. Contract relationship.
Jeez bieber so immature probably has a hand in his wife’s tweets. They r like the popular bully couples in a high school movie who invite Selena to their party just to make fun of her.
I don’t really understand how this works with people who don’t write their own songs? Like for Beyoncé as well, do they just get given some catchy tunes with no lyrics written and then they chat with a musician/lyricist about their recent personal life so someone can write lyrics relevant to the artist..? Even though I guess the artist will collaborate with the writers even if they don’t do any writing, the technicalities of it always stumped me since a lot of pop artist rarely have writing credits
Am I the only one thinking that Hailey and Justin’s marriage won’t last ? They seems too immature to deal with compromises and responsabilities which are the roots of marriage. I give them 3 years, maybe less.
Also, I don’t mind Selena talking about her feelings but these two songs are lame.
I like the song Lose You to Love Me. Had no idea it was Selena’s. If she needs to get him out of her system and make bank by it, why not? Hailey needs to take several seats. I can see by Hailey’s photo she’s really making use of Justin’s money in re-vamping her look. Okay. Basic chick Hailey upgrades on new hubby’s non-prenup money. Enjoy it, Hailey, and STFU.