Jennifer Aniston does ‘intermittent fasting’: ‘I noticed a big difference’

Last year, we talked about intermittent fasting like it was the trendy new diet, which is what Chris Pratt made it sound like in December 2018. Intermittent fasting has been around for a long time, and it has roots in nearly every religion. But in 2018-19, fasting is being divorced from religion and being rebranded as a cool, interesting way to lose weight. Or something. The idea behind intermittent fasting is that you only allow yourself to eat solid food for a certain portion of the day, like a six-hour or eight-hour window, and then you “fast” (or only drink liquids) the other 16 or 18 hours of the day. Well, fasting is getting a new celebrity face: Jennifer Aniston is a fan.

Add Jennifer Aniston to the growing list of celebs who love intermittent fasting. The 50-year-old actress said she’s had major success on the eating plan, which requires fasting for 16 hours a day and eating only during an eight-hour period. “I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” she told U.K. outlet Radio Times. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.” Instead, Aniston — a late riser who gets up around 9 a.m. each day — sticks to just liquids in the mornings, like green juices and coffee. “Today, I woke up and had a celery juice,” she said. “Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don’t drink coffee that early.” Before sitting down with her cup of joe, Aniston said she meditated, worked out and fed her dogs. Her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, is up with the sun because of her 7-year-old son Tennessee, who wakes her up at 5:30 or 6 a.m. But she, like Aniston, prefers a liquid breakfast. “I just have a green juice and a coffee in the morning,” Witherspoon, 43, said. The mom of three also forces herself to start exercising in the morning. “I find it really hard to work out before 7:30 a.m. But that’s the time I start one; 7:30 a.m.,” Witherspoon said. “I probably do that six days a week.”

[From People]

I’ve never been a breakfast person, and I only do a big morning meal if it’s brunch and there’s bacon involved. At this point in my life, I do force myself to eat something in the morning (yogurt and a banana) just because I know that A) I’ll be starving by lunchtime if I don’t eat something early, and B) I legitimately feel like that’s a healthier way to start my day. Several years back, commenters recommended starting my day, first thing, with a glass of water, so now I try to do that too (I drink about half a glass most mornings). My point is… I could probably not eat anything in the mornings, and I could probably stick to eating in an eight-hour window, but I would end up eating too much in that window of time. As for Jennifer… I wonder if she still does some version of the Zone diet too. She was so big on that?