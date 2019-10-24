Jennifer Aniston does ‘intermittent fasting’: ‘I noticed a big difference’

Last year, we talked about intermittent fasting like it was the trendy new diet, which is what Chris Pratt made it sound like in December 2018. Intermittent fasting has been around for a long time, and it has roots in nearly every religion. But in 2018-19, fasting is being divorced from religion and being rebranded as a cool, interesting way to lose weight. Or something. The idea behind intermittent fasting is that you only allow yourself to eat solid food for a certain portion of the day, like a six-hour or eight-hour window, and then you “fast” (or only drink liquids) the other 16 or 18 hours of the day. Well, fasting is getting a new celebrity face: Jennifer Aniston is a fan.
Add Jennifer Aniston to the growing list of celebs who love intermittent fasting. The 50-year-old actress said she’s had major success on the eating plan, which requires fasting for 16 hours a day and eating only during an eight-hour period.
“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” she told U.K. outlet Radio Times. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.”
Instead, Aniston — a late riser who gets up around 9 a.m. each day — sticks to just liquids in the mornings, like green juices and coffee. “Today, I woke up and had a celery juice,” she said. “Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don’t drink coffee that early.”
Before sitting down with her cup of joe, Aniston said she meditated, worked out and fed her dogs. Her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, is up with the sun because of her 7-year-old son Tennessee, who wakes her up at 5:30 or 6 a.m. But she, like Aniston, prefers a liquid breakfast.
“I just have a green juice and a coffee in the morning,” Witherspoon, 43, said. The mom of three also forces herself to start exercising in the morning. “I find it really hard to work out before 7:30 a.m. But that’s the time I start one; 7:30 a.m.,” Witherspoon said. “I probably do that six days a week.”
I’ve never been a breakfast person, and I only do a big morning meal if it’s brunch and there’s bacon involved. At this point in my life, I do force myself to eat something in the morning (yogurt and a banana) just because I know that A) I’ll be starving by lunchtime if I don’t eat something early, and B) I legitimately feel like that’s a healthier way to start my day. Several years back, commenters recommended starting my day, first thing, with a glass of water, so now I try to do that too (I drink about half a glass most mornings). My point is… I could probably not eat anything in the mornings, and I could probably stick to eating in an eight-hour window, but I would end up eating too much in that window of time. As for Jennifer… I wonder if she still does some version of the Zone diet too. She was so big on that?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
So you just…drink calories instead of consuming them solidly? Is that what I’m reading here to the detriment of my functioning brain cells? That’s what they’re calling fasting?
Intermittent fasting you would not drink green juice it’s coffee tea or water it’s also not for weight loss. It’s really for giving your digestion system a break.
Drinking green juice isn’t skipping breakfast, I don’t know what she’s talking about. If she’s having green juice in the morning, she’s not fasting. Those things are loaded with calories and nutrients you’ve got to digest. Fasting isn’t just about “solid food” though I’m sure she’s less bloated or whatever going 16 hours without it. It doesn’t sound like Reese is claiming she fasts though, just Aniston.
celery juice and (black) coffee have next to zero calories. Even if you put a small amount of sugar in the coffee, it’s still only like 30 calories.
I could NEVER do this. I’m hungry when I first wake up, and need to get protein in my body pretty early.
Ah, celery juice makes a little more sense. I was thinking regular juice, which is pretty carb heavy. It just didn’t make any sense to me otherwise because you would still be taking in hundreds of calories.
I’m a morning/night eater myself. I can skip lunch if necessary, but I usually am really hungry in the morning and definitely after my workout in the evening. If I’m doing anything intermittent, it’s midday.
Hey I can personally tell you this works ! I eat normally throughout the day (no dieting) and then don’t eat past 7pm. After a while you get used to it. I used to eat a lot at night in front of the t.v. but not anymore. It really makes a HUGE difference. Unlike Jen, I don’t skip breakfast. You basically just have to eat dinner early and then don’t snack afterwards.
But… and I don’t mean to be snarky, but you’re just eating healthily, that is, not eating outside of meals. Not eating anything after 7pm (or after dinner) is what most people do. That’s not fasting.
That’s not what most people do. Most people snack in the evenings.
@Snow it’s about consistency and it’s about giving your digestion system a break. Yes it’s intermittent fasting. People also do 18 24 36 hour fasts.
I can’t speak to her, but intermittent fasting is really what a lot of people probably do without realizing it. It’s basically skipping breakfast or not snacking at night. For me, it’s being mindful about it that makes me eat less. Those stray calories really add up.
My point is: that is the way everyone I know eats! I mean exactly what I said. It’s not the same as fasting a whole day or day and a half. Its just not eating between meals and nothing after dinner/supper however you want to call it. Call it intermittent fasting if you will, I call it ‘the way I always saw people eat and was taught to eat’. Around me, if someone has what we call a ‘midnight snack’ it’s an indulgence, and we know it’s not supposed to happen all the time.
Sigh. I just think that this over-industrialisation and high capitalisms teaches to eat all the time as it was something normal. It’s not. So-called intermittent fasting is what people have always done.
I don’t know where you’re from but this is a cultural thing I think. When I go to the US for instance, I find it weird how people are always slurping on sodas and eating whenever.
@DaisySharp
Ok, I must be having some sort of cultural meltdown. It is not normal to eat after dinner from where I stand. We always make fun of our teen because he makes a whole meal for himself at night after supper. But that’s because he is growing up. Most of my friends just don’t eat between meals, or if they do it is going to be a piece of fruit or chocolate but I don’t know anyone who will, outside of holidays or a particularly chill week-end, eat between meals and especially dinner. of course there is always that person who will do it, but it’s accepted that it is not super healthy.
I agree. Not eating in between meals and after dinner is just regular eating….
There is something off about her. The only way I can explain it is that she has a bloated face?
Other than that she is lovely in the way a nice, wealthy, slightly out-of-touch lady sitting next to me at a wedding can be.
Love that dress!!!! I like her in more conservative clothes!
I love intermittent fasting. I’ve tried it in the past but I have committed to it the past 2 months and it’s made a huge difference. I eat between 8am and 4pm. Eating breakfast has also been a game changer for me.
@Max: In what way has it been a game changer? Do you feel like you have more energy, or are you losing weight, or what? I think I could do that.
@kaye – so much more energy. I didn’t realize that waiting to eat at lunchtime was making me binge eat. Now I eat bfast exactly at 8am. I’ve also lost 8lbs without obsessing. It forced me to cook and eat at home and to stop binge eating in front of the tv at night. Im 40, and this is the first time I’ve consistently had bfast and I’ve noticed my mood is stable throughout the day.
I do between 10 and 6 and it definitely has made a difference for me.
remember when it was called “skipping meals”?
I read this stuff and, maybe I’m just in a mood, but it reeks of privilege. I get up at 6:30 because I have to be at work before 9. I’m a therapist so I need to be *on* at 9 for my client and then on for every client that day. I get maybe 2 min between sessions, when I rush to the bathroom, an hour for lunch at 12, when I also sometimes am writing my notes and making calls, and then four clients in the afternoon until 5. Go home through traffic, walk my dog, and I’m lucky if dinner happens by 7.
My schedule is tight but I guess I feel like I know more people with similar constraints than not. It’s easy to wake up at 9 (!), meditate, and not eat when you don’t really do anything all day, or you live on sets that will accommodate any schedule you throw at them. It’s a lot harder when you have real jobs that have very little room for movement in them, and you’re working with vulnerable people that expect you to be there and on it and don’t give a crap about your diet goals, just care that you can’t concentrate because your blood sugar is low.
Ugh. I’m just over wealthy thin white women telling me how easy it is to be healthy. /rant
I’m with you. I was trying to understand why this got to me a little and it’s just that ‘intermittent fasting’ can be, to me, ‘not having time to eat’ or else ‘too tired to eat anything after 7pm once the kids are fed and I’m done for the day before I hit the books again to work some more before sleep’.
And it is also the way you should eat anyway (apart from the skipping breakfast thing).
I so get this and co-sign.
I totally, TOTALLY agree. It’s easy to do this when you have no-one relying on you and only have to worry about yourself.
Yeah, I’ve been told that a 14 hour digestive cycle can be good for the body, etc, but how ar entry working out in the morning and then not eating protein within two hours? I tried this and I had to stop because I wasn’t building any muscle!
Yeah, I’ve been told that a 14 hour digestive cycle can be good for the body, etc, but how are they working out in the morning and then not eating protein within two hours? I tried this and I had to stop because I wasn’t building any muscle!
I have never been the type of person who can eat a huge meal in the morning. Literally my body would not want anything solid before 11am, I could only have a glass of water or water with lemon. I had been intermittent fasting without even knowing it! lol.
That being said, eating a solid or heavy in calorie breakfast is not part of every culture. I was surprised when I went to Italy and their breakfast is like a coffee with maybe a biscuit, in my home country it’s an entire plate of really heavy food.
My point is, it really depends what your body wants and the energy you’re gonna be expending until you have your next meal. Not everyone needs to live by the “breakfast is the most important meal/eat the most in the morning for energy” type of regimen.
For me, if I forced solid food in myself before 11am I would feel too full and sluggish.
I’ve been fasting pretty much since early 20s. But I don’t break up a single day. Not normally anyway. A good fast for me is a day, day-and-a-half or longer. If I know we’re doing something (party, restaurant, festival, whatever) I fast a stretch before.
Our culture consumes so much food and we carry around eating disorders like anvils. My mother was…well…it was hard growing up under the influence of vanity. I raised my family to enjoy food. To try everything. To listen to their bodies. And to ignore diet plans, even eating three meals a day. These rules are useless unilaterally and not eating food for a spell, imo, is far healthier than America’s type of meals three times daily, plus snacks, plus sugared drinks, etc. Obviously I’m not advocating starvation lol. I’m advocating controlled restraint and occasional indulgences. Balance is everything in all things.
Having said all that, I truly dislike eating anything before noonish. The only time I’ve ever eaten breakfasts was during vacations, holidays, special occasions lol. When we were on a cruise, I think I ate all day, every day! Normal mornings for me are simply coffee.
Doubtful she’s keeping that figure solely on fasting, diet and exercise. It does irritate me because if what I’m reading (still) on the gossip sites over the years is true, then she’s a hypocrite. Just own up, say I still smoke but cutting back, or trying to quit etc. Because if she’s still smoking, it’s weight control.
Well Mabs we must have very similar mother’s in the sense where vanity was important to them.
I also fast/ intermittent fast regularly but its not a diet for me it listening to my body.Breakfast is not something I’ve ever eaten regularly -I do no like it and feel sluggish if I ever eat in the morning.
I also feel and sleep best if it stop eating by 7 PM.
To me it’s just a way of life and is what works for me,but I’m would never tell something else to do the same,but to listen to you body.We had a late dinner last night and it involved too spicey marinara sauce and I’m in a sluggish mood today 😩
Not everything is a diet invented by famous wealthy celebrities,and shouldn’t me marketed by them as such,sometimes people just eat when they are hungry and stop when full.
Sorry this was intended as a reply to @Mabs post up thread
Jeesh also please excuse the mistakes in my wording re my comment,my auto correct is working way faster than me today!
Yes! I can’t eat late evening. In fact I really try to stop putting food in my mouth by 6pm, but 7 sounds about right most nights.