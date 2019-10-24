Donald Trump thinks he’s building a wall on Colorado’s Mexican border

A million things are happening in the political world this week, including bombshell testimony from diplomat Bill Taylor that there was quid pro quo with Donald Trump and Ukraine. Republican bros also stormed into a high-security room where Democrats were taking testimony from another administration official yesterday, and that would have been the story of the week too. But Donald Trump can’t let other white dudes get all the attention. No, he just had to do something crazy-stupid and meme-able. He thinks that Colorado is on the border, and that he’s going to… build a wall on the Coloradan border??

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has plans to build a wall in Colorado, even though the state does not share a border with Mexico.

“We’re building a wall in Colorado,” Trump said, speaking at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, CBS Denver reported. He continued to say that walls were also being built in New Mexico and Texas, which, along with California and Arizona, are the only U.S. states that share a border with Mexico.

“And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under and we’re building a wall in Texas,” he said. “We’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned.”

As CBS Denver reported, there are currently no reported plans of a wall going up in Colorado, though construction has begun in Texas for new segments of a border wall there.

I’ll be honest – even though I’m an American citizen and anchor baby, I get confused by some of the western states too. If you asked me on Monday to label Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska and Wyoming on a map, I would probably mislabel two of them. I’m not going to pretend that I know where everything is in America. But I’m also not lie-bragging about “building a wall” in a state that doesn’t even border Mexico.

Trump now claims he was kidding.

He wasn’t kidding:

Anyway, I’m just here for the memes and jokes:

7 Responses to “Donald Trump thinks he’s building a wall on Colorado’s Mexican border”

  1. Zantasia says:
    October 24, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Another day, a new embarrassment

    Reply
  2. TIFFANY says:
    October 24, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Rep DeGette, I tip my hat to you.

    Reply
  3. DaisySharp says:
    October 24, 2019 at 8:06 am

    The maps with the sharpies going around Twitter were hilarious.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 24, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Just a clarification: Democrats alone weren’t taking testimony. That’s the lie the GOP is pushing and we should stop it at every chance. Three House committees, which included 47 Republican House members, were taking testimony. Those 47 Republican House committee members have the same ability to question witnesses and review documents as the Democrats on those three committees.

    They were not arrested in the chamber yesterday because it was decided not to give them the optics of dragging them out of there in twist-ties, which they so desperately wanted. Official complaints have been filed against them. They will face consequences for what they did.

    To add to how disgraceful Steve Scalise and Matt Gaetz are, they knew full well that the Speaker was at her brother’s funeral. Scalise chose yesterday to demonstrate extreme disrespect for the Speaker because Scalise hates that a woman is in charge. And Trump was fully aware of what they were going to do.

    Reply
    • TIFFANY says:
      October 24, 2019 at 8:17 am

      Also, Speaker Pelosi was at her brother’s funeral yesterday. That was a textbook punk move. All bark and no bite bc they sure did not try it when Pelosi was on duty.

      Reply
  5. Fluffy Donuts says:
    October 24, 2019 at 8:12 am

    He looks very unwell. Bloated (more than usual) and pasty. I didn’t know you could look pasty whilst orange but there you have it.

    Reply
  6. Sarah754 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 8:15 am

    The sad thing is, I’ve never set foot in the US, live on the other side of the world, and I knew it didn’t border Mexico.

    Moron.

    Reply

