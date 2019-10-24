Donald Trump thinks he’s building a wall on Colorado’s Mexican border

A million things are happening in the political world this week, including bombshell testimony from diplomat Bill Taylor that there was quid pro quo with Donald Trump and Ukraine. Republican bros also stormed into a high-security room where Democrats were taking testimony from another administration official yesterday, and that would have been the story of the week too. But Donald Trump can’t let other white dudes get all the attention. No, he just had to do something crazy-stupid and meme-able. He thinks that Colorado is on the border, and that he’s going to… build a wall on the Coloradan border??

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has plans to build a wall in Colorado, even though the state does not share a border with Mexico. “We’re building a wall in Colorado,” Trump said, speaking at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, CBS Denver reported. He continued to say that walls were also being built in New Mexico and Texas, which, along with California and Arizona, are the only U.S. states that share a border with Mexico. “And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under and we’re building a wall in Texas,” he said. “We’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned.” As CBS Denver reported, there are currently no reported plans of a wall going up in Colorado, though construction has begun in Texas for new segments of a border wall there.

I’ll be honest – even though I’m an American citizen and anchor baby, I get confused by some of the western states too. If you asked me on Monday to label Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska and Wyoming on a map, I would probably mislabel two of them. I’m not going to pretend that I know where everything is in America. But I’m also not lie-bragging about “building a wall” in a state that doesn’t even border Mexico.

Trump now claims he was kidding.

(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado”(then stated, “we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border”) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

He wasn’t kidding:

TRUMP: "We're building a wall in Colorado. We're building a beautiful wall. A big one that really works." 😳 pic.twitter.com/tVgO95VIdW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2019

Anyway, I’m just here for the memes and jokes:

Well this is awkward …Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography pic.twitter.com/bEXLDJYUku — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) October 23, 2019

Is NEW Mexico gonna pay for it? https://t.co/DoSNGfsB9C — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) October 23, 2019

Is Colorado on the border?! pic.twitter.com/0urD4E6C5Y — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 24, 2019