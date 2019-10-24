Pete Davidson was seen coming out of Kaia Gerber’s apartment building

Pete Davidson checks his phone as he spends the afternoon shopping with friends around Manhattan's Soho area

Pete Davidson had a brief late-summer romance with Margaret Qualley. Their thing ended last week and there didn’t seem to be any major drama about the breakup, or the relationship really. It was the first time Pete had publicly dated someone close to his age since his failed engagement to Ariana Grande several years ago (Pete is 25, Margaret is 24). Well, now it looks like Pete might be getting involved with a younger woman… an 18-year-old. He’s maybe seeing Kaia Gerber?!?

Newly single Pete Davidson was spotted leaving supermodel Kaia Gerber‘s apartment building on Wednesday, a source tells Page Six. An insider confirmed Davidson, 25, was there to see Gerber, 18, but said the pair are “just friends.”

In paparazzi pictures, the “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed wearing casual clothes and AirPods as he walked in the Soho neighborhood where Gerber lives. Davidson and Gerber’s reps did not respond to requests for comment.

In June, Davidson made his runway debut for Alexander Wang, and Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, modeled in the fashion show. Our insider told us the show is where Gerber and Davidson most likely met.

Kaia Gerber is 18, but she looks 13. But… she’s been working full-time for years and I guess she lives alone now in an apartment in Soho? I’m sure she meets all kinds of seedy men, and if I’m really thinking about it… Pete might be the best version of the “seedy dude” out there. But yeah, hopefully they’re just friends and nothing more. Ugh. These kids.

FRANCE-PARIS-FASHION WEEK-CHANEL

15 Responses to “Pete Davidson was seen coming out of Kaia Gerber’s apartment building”

  1. Millennial says:
    October 24, 2019 at 7:20 am

    He’s got to be incredible in bed, is all I can guess. BDE.

    Reply
  2. Sunshine says:
    October 24, 2019 at 7:21 am

    My Lord, what do these girls see in him?

    Reply
  3. undergalaxy says:
    October 24, 2019 at 7:26 am

    Howww is a guy this boring moving so quickly between beautiful successful girls?

    Reply
  4. Arizona says:
    October 24, 2019 at 7:29 am

    he certainly has a type.

    Reply
  5. Lola says:
    October 24, 2019 at 7:30 am

    I really do think they’re just friends because for a while he was in all of Tommy Dorfman’s instastories who is bffs with Kaia AND Margaret. They all run in the same circle.

    Reply
  6. CROWHOOD says:
    October 24, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Here’s the thing- I like Attractive men, I like Smart men, I like Funny men….

    …and I also, for some unknown reason, really find him hot.

    Reply
  7. SamC says:
    October 24, 2019 at 7:34 am

    Seems like a lifetime but the great Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande romance was only a year ago, not several years.

    Reply
  8. Wow2 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Supermodel Kaia Gerber…? Ummmm no

    Reply
  9. Karen says:
    October 24, 2019 at 8:04 am

    I think it’s time for new famous people. I’m tired of this generation’s celebrities. Too many dysfunctional idiots along with Hollywood nepotism running wild – people told to praise celeb offspring before they’ve really achieved anything on their own. So they never have any motivation to try and be anything more or learn to work for anything. They just want it all handed to them, along with their trust fund credit cards. No thanks.
    We need new celebrities with original & authentic talent.

    Reply
  10. Nev says:
    October 24, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Noooooooooo. Ugh.

    Reply
  11. stepup says:
    October 24, 2019 at 8:08 am

    He’s the millenial David Spade.

    Reply

