Pete Davidson was seen coming out of Kaia Gerber’s apartment building

Pete Davidson had a brief late-summer romance with Margaret Qualley. Their thing ended last week and there didn’t seem to be any major drama about the breakup, or the relationship really. It was the first time Pete had publicly dated someone close to his age since his failed engagement to Ariana Grande several years ago (Pete is 25, Margaret is 24). Well, now it looks like Pete might be getting involved with a younger woman… an 18-year-old. He’s maybe seeing Kaia Gerber?!?

Newly single Pete Davidson was spotted leaving supermodel Kaia Gerber‘s apartment building on Wednesday, a source tells Page Six. An insider confirmed Davidson, 25, was there to see Gerber, 18, but said the pair are “just friends.” In paparazzi pictures, the “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed wearing casual clothes and AirPods as he walked in the Soho neighborhood where Gerber lives. Davidson and Gerber’s reps did not respond to requests for comment. In June, Davidson made his runway debut for Alexander Wang, and Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, modeled in the fashion show. Our insider told us the show is where Gerber and Davidson most likely met.

[From Page Six]

Kaia Gerber is 18, but she looks 13. But… she’s been working full-time for years and I guess she lives alone now in an apartment in Soho? I’m sure she meets all kinds of seedy men, and if I’m really thinking about it… Pete might be the best version of the “seedy dude” out there. But yeah, hopefully they’re just friends and nothing more. Ugh. These kids.