Pete Davidson & Margaret Qualley are over after a two-month relationship

In August, we learned that Pete Davidson had begun dating Margaret Qualley, the 24-year-old daughter of Andie MacDowell. Margaret is still very much on the come-up, and while casting directors knew her name, a little romance with a famous guy didn’t hurt at all. But did it have to be Pete? I don’t know. Their romance was brief, in any case. Just a late summer fling, with one nice trip to Venice (where she was promoting a movie). Now it’s over:

It’s over for Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley. The twosome have called it quits after a whirlwind romance, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. “They remain friends,” a source close to the former couple told Us on Thursday, October 17. Us broke the news in August that the Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 24, were dating.

[From Us Weekly]

The youths today are a lot like the youths in my day, in that it’s rarely over the first time. They had a two month romance, my guess is that they’ll probably go back for more at least once. And it’s fine. Even though I dislike Pete and I think he seems like an a–hole boyfriend, I’ll praise him for not going crazy-fast with Margaret and hell, at least this one didn’t end with a sudden engagement. Maybe he’s figuring out how to have healthier relationships or figuring out how to just “date.” As for Margaret… this got her some headlines, but I got the vibe she actually liked Pete a lot. But yeah, I’m happy for both of them that they’re moving on.