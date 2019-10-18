Pete Davidson & Margaret Qualley are over after a two-month relationship

In August, we learned that Pete Davidson had begun dating Margaret Qualley, the 24-year-old daughter of Andie MacDowell. Margaret is still very much on the come-up, and while casting directors knew her name, a little romance with a famous guy didn’t hurt at all. But did it have to be Pete? I don’t know. Their romance was brief, in any case. Just a late summer fling, with one nice trip to Venice (where she was promoting a movie). Now it’s over:
It’s over for Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley. The twosome have called it quits after a whirlwind romance, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.
“They remain friends,” a source close to the former couple told Us on Thursday, October 17.
Us broke the news in August that the Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 24, were dating.
The youths today are a lot like the youths in my day, in that it’s rarely over the first time. They had a two month romance, my guess is that they’ll probably go back for more at least once. And it’s fine. Even though I dislike Pete and I think he seems like an a–hole boyfriend, I’ll praise him for not going crazy-fast with Margaret and hell, at least this one didn’t end with a sudden engagement. Maybe he’s figuring out how to have healthier relationships or figuring out how to just “date.” As for Margaret… this got her some headlines, but I got the vibe she actually liked Pete a lot. But yeah, I’m happy for both of them that they’re moving on.
It’s called “dating.”
Yep.
They gave it a go for a couple months and weren’t feeling it. It happens.
Wow, he looks completely strung out.
She looks just like her mom! 🤩
She has that 80’s-90’s brunette look that I envied so much. Jennifer Connelly, her mom, the woman from Legends of the Fall. Just beautiful.
those shorts aren’t for him
Lol that was kind.
They both dress like small children