Pete Davidson & Margaret Qualley are over after a two-month relationship

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley hold hands while out for a stroll in Venice

In August, we learned that Pete Davidson had begun dating Margaret Qualley, the 24-year-old daughter of Andie MacDowell. Margaret is still very much on the come-up, and while casting directors knew her name, a little romance with a famous guy didn’t hurt at all. But did it have to be Pete? I don’t know. Their romance was brief, in any case. Just a late summer fling, with one nice trip to Venice (where she was promoting a movie). Now it’s over:

It’s over for Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley. The twosome have called it quits after a whirlwind romance, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“They remain friends,” a source close to the former couple told Us on Thursday, October 17.

Us broke the news in August that the Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 24, were dating.

[From Us Weekly]

The youths today are a lot like the youths in my day, in that it’s rarely over the first time. They had a two month romance, my guess is that they’ll probably go back for more at least once. And it’s fine. Even though I dislike Pete and I think he seems like an a–hole boyfriend, I’ll praise him for not going crazy-fast with Margaret and hell, at least this one didn’t end with a sudden engagement. Maybe he’s figuring out how to have healthier relationships or figuring out how to just “date.” As for Margaret… this got her some headlines, but I got the vibe she actually liked Pete a lot. But yeah, I’m happy for both of them that they’re moving on.

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley hold hands while out for a stroll in Venice

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Pete Davidson & Margaret Qualley are over after a two-month relationship”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:21 am

    It’s called “dating.”

    Reply
  2. Anon33 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Wow, he looks completely strung out.

    Reply
  3. Diana says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:32 am

    She looks just like her mom! 🤩

    Reply
    • Originaltessa says:
      October 18, 2019 at 8:40 am

      She has that 80’s-90’s brunette look that I envied so much. Jennifer Connelly, her mom, the woman from Legends of the Fall. Just beautiful.

      Reply
  4. smee says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:34 am

    those shorts aren’t for him

    Reply
  5. Jillian says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:45 am

    They both dress like small children

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment