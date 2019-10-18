Demi Moore sleeps with seven dogs in her bed: ‘We’re a communal species’

Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out talked about the relationships in her life that went wrong. So it begs the questions, will she love again? Demi says maybe, but whoever it is will need to negotiate with her seven pups to get there.

As for what the future holds for her, she won’t rule out a fourth marriage, but believes the relationship she has with herself is the most important. “I never like to say never because I think that’s the set up for being made to be wrong but I don’t feel a need to. I feel like, most importantly, this time has been about being in a relationship with myself and that relationship with myself needing to be whole and complete before I could really open to someone else,” she said. “I hope that there is a partner in my future when it’s the right time. I think we’re a communal species — we’re not supposed to be alone — although I’ve gotten very comfortable alone — me and my seven dogs,” she said. “My aunt gave me a pillow that says ‘I sleep with dogs’ and I do, but maybe I can make a little room in the king-size bed.”

First of all, I’m really happy to hear Demi’s focus is completing herself and not looking for a partner to do that. I cannot emphasize enough how important, albeit incredibly difficult, that is. And if Demi has seven furry therapists to help her complete herself, we know she’s on the right treatment path. I swear to God my two cats got me to where I am today mentally.

As for the sleeping arrangements, I’m useless. We just got a king-bed after two decades of a queen. When we had the queen, we only had a Pomeranian and a cat who didn’t like us, so it wasn’t overcrowded but now that we have the room, it’s fair game. I have dogs, teenagers and their infinite blankets or slankets and pillows – pillows for everyone, including the damn dogs. If I’m alone, they all get to stay but if my husband is home, their time in the bed is limited. Honestly, it’s for the best, I get woken up so many times when the dogs sleep with me. How Demi can do it, I’ll never know. Even at their diminutive size, you know at least half are looking for either body heat or a heartbeat. Although, I’m picturing Demi bringing a new partner into that scenario. The dogs are all sweet and waggy-tailed until Demi heads off to the restroom and all of a sudden, the dogs are on her date like the Lilliputians to Gulliver, “What are your intentions? You hurt her and we will poop in both your shoes!” I am fully convinced those pups are organized when no one’s looking. Whatever happens in Demi’s romantic life, if she has one or not, we know she’s in good paws.