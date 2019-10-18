Missouri meteorologist to body shamers: I like pasta, bread and cheese

Meteorologist calls out body-shamer: ‘I will not be strapping myself into a girdle’https://t.co/PmZWbToDWk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 17, 2019

The body-shamers are out in full-force, sadly, and they are everywhere. We’ve talked over the past few months about celebrities not having it and clapping back at the trolls. Here’s a great story about a meteorologist in St. Louis who pushed back against one of her b-tchy viewers because the viewer suggested that she needed to do something about her belly:

As a meteorologist for KSDK News in St. Louis, Tracy Hinson is far more concerned about sharing the latest weather news than how she looks while she does it. But the newscaster found herself fighting back against a body shamer who said that Hinson that needs to cover her stomach “bulge” when she’s on-air. The viewer directly messaged Hinson to critique her outfit. “Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report? Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dresses!” the person wrote. “Today was not the first time I have noticed this. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach.” Hinson politely, but firmly, told the body shamer that she’s happy with her body. “Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly,” she wrote on social media. “I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters. [heart emoji] Tracy #nomorefatshaming”

[From People]

Tracy posted a follow-up about all of the support she’s been getting:

Grateful and completely touched by the support I’ve gotten from my friends at KSDK News and total strangers who wrote me with words of encouragement ❤️ #STLProud #ConfidentInMehttps://t.co/aAk5ZcQ3Bb — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 14, 2019

She also posted a picture proclaiming her love of mac and cheese:

Few things in life are more beautiful than this sight right here ❤️🧀 #MissMacNCheese pic.twitter.com/fL6EjqEcXD — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 14, 2019

I read this story while I was on the train, and I had to stop myself from loudly saying, “YES!” as I read Tracy’s tweets. I love that she has a dedicated mac-and-cheese spoon. I love that she said that she likes her body as it is, and that she knows exactly how she looks. I still don’t grasp this: As a human who has a body that I see on a daily basis, I’m always aware of what it looks like. It’s always strange to me when body-shamers try to suggest that clearly, we are clueless and don’t know what we look like, and that they are helpfully alerting us to how awful we look. Gee, thanks! I had no idea that I have a round belly!

I love that Tracy emphatically stated that she’s certainly not going to wear different clothes because Mary thinks she needs to cover up. I, too, love pasta and bread and cheese (and am more than happy to eat Tim Tebow’s share of carbs). I just ate a package of four Entenmann’s mini-donuts while writing this, and they were good, and I enjoyed every bite. Sadly, of course, Tracy’s story is not unique. The fact that viewers always rally to support their local celebrities makes me happy, and I always wonder whether the body-shamers feel shame after they get told in so many words how atrocious their behavior is. But, seriously, it’s 2019, and I am so tired of this sh-t. Eat the tasty food, wear the clothes that make you happy and feel fabulous, and ignore the haters, y’all.

I am so optimistic that future generations will value a positive body image and curb bullying across all age groups 💞 #NoMoreBullies #WeCanDoThishttps://t.co/boDwzBzsxV — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 17, 2019