Missouri meteorologist to body shamers: I like pasta, bread and cheese

Meteorologist calls out body-shamer: ‘I will not be strapping myself into a girdle’https://t.co/PmZWbToDWk
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 17, 2019
The body-shamers are out in full-force, sadly, and they are everywhere. We’ve talked over the past few months about celebrities not having it and clapping back at the trolls. Here’s a great story about a meteorologist in St. Louis who pushed back against one of her b-tchy viewers because the viewer suggested that she needed to do something about her belly:
As a meteorologist for KSDK News in St. Louis, Tracy Hinson is far more concerned about sharing the latest weather news than how she looks while she does it.
But the newscaster found herself fighting back against a body shamer who said that Hinson that needs to cover her stomach “bulge” when she’s on-air.
The viewer directly messaged Hinson to critique her outfit.
“Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report? Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dresses!” the person wrote. “Today was not the first time I have noticed this. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach.”
Hinson politely, but firmly, told the body shamer that she’s happy with her body.
“Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly,” she wrote on social media. “I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters. [heart emoji] Tracy #nomorefatshaming”
Tracy posted a follow-up about all of the support she’s been getting:
Grateful and completely touched by the support I’ve gotten from my friends at KSDK News and total strangers who wrote me with words of encouragement ❤️ #STLProud #ConfidentInMehttps://t.co/aAk5ZcQ3Bb
— Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 14, 2019
She also posted a picture proclaiming her love of mac and cheese:
Few things in life are more beautiful than this sight right here ❤️🧀 #MissMacNCheese pic.twitter.com/fL6EjqEcXD
— Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 14, 2019
I read this story while I was on the train, and I had to stop myself from loudly saying, “YES!” as I read Tracy’s tweets. I love that she has a dedicated mac-and-cheese spoon. I love that she said that she likes her body as it is, and that she knows exactly how she looks. I still don’t grasp this: As a human who has a body that I see on a daily basis, I’m always aware of what it looks like. It’s always strange to me when body-shamers try to suggest that clearly, we are clueless and don’t know what we look like, and that they are helpfully alerting us to how awful we look. Gee, thanks! I had no idea that I have a round belly!
I love that Tracy emphatically stated that she’s certainly not going to wear different clothes because Mary thinks she needs to cover up. I, too, love pasta and bread and cheese (and am more than happy to eat Tim Tebow’s share of carbs). I just ate a package of four Entenmann’s mini-donuts while writing this, and they were good, and I enjoyed every bite. Sadly, of course, Tracy’s story is not unique. The fact that viewers always rally to support their local celebrities makes me happy, and I always wonder whether the body-shamers feel shame after they get told in so many words how atrocious their behavior is. But, seriously, it’s 2019, and I am so tired of this sh-t. Eat the tasty food, wear the clothes that make you happy and feel fabulous, and ignore the haters, y’all.
I am so optimistic that future generations will value a positive body image and curb bullying across all age groups 💞 #NoMoreBullies #WeCanDoThishttps://t.co/boDwzBzsxV
— Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 17, 2019
Did I buy a feeder just to entertain my cat? Yes, yes I absolutely did. #OliverNachoCat pic.twitter.com/9xXCYDuZfq
— Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 15, 2019
I have an undying love for the #bluebox #kraftmacncheese @kraftmacncheese #MissMacNCheese pic.twitter.com/nppwrkJLKt
— Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 5, 2019
People can be so rude.
Omg she looks great in the red dress! It fits her and she glows in it. Is it only acceptable for size 2s to wear fitted clothes?
And Tracy’s belly is tiny. My belly will likely make the body shamer have an aneurysm
Haha I thought the same thing about my belly. And hips. And arms. The list goes on, lol.
I’d KILL for her body! She looks great to me!
Her response was fantastic. Just as you said, it’s astounding how body shamers and concern trolls will act like we’ve no clue what we look like.
What kind if donuts? I ❤ Entemann’s.
Some people need a real slap in the face, with a chair! I’m glad that this young lady was not discouraged by this email! #teamcarbs!
Good for her! I also love Kraft mac n cheese. I grew up with a single working mom, food stamps, and 3 younger siblings I sometimes had to feed. Kraft dinner was a life saver. I didn’t realize the classism inherent in food shaming until I married a middle class white guy. His mom stayed home and cooked full meals every single day. We ate kraft dinner, pop tarts, cereal, pb & j, tuna sandwiches, and a home cooked meal was shake n bake pork chops once a week. He was horrified by my palette and would eat none of those things. My privilege now allows me to eat a much more nutritious diet but I don’t judge what other people eat and I can still eat an entire box of Kraft dinner when I have my period.
Omg. I can’t believe anyone would do that. I feel sorry for anyone who has Mary in their lives.
I live in St Louis and watch her doing weather. I love that it was all over the news locally and then nationally. What a great example she is setting for our young girls.
❤️
Some people just need to shut their gobs. This is why I only ever watch our national broadcaster for news, weather, sports etc. I’ve heard the hosts – female and male – on commercial stations say some horrendous things about people, hence why I will not watch them. On our national broadcaster, there’s just none of it. A lot of people just seem not to have a filter these days, as if it’s their duty to criticise others. It’s unnecessary, cruel, immature and utterly disrespectful.
Seriously, who does that? Who takes the time out of their day to email someone to complain about how they look…and a woman, no less! It’s so freaking disappointing. Carb on Tracy, I too have a love for Kraft, add a can of tuna and you could eat it with a silver fork
My money is on Mary being a late 50′s/early 60′s-ish woman who doesn’t understand why these young girls don’t want to dress like a lady with everything all tucked in the right way. How else will she get a man?
Who does that? A person who is very, very unhappy with themselves or their own life.
Im not a fan of this messaging. She’s a thin woman with a great body who happens to have a soft stomach.
I appreciate her message of loving her body but it’s a lot easier to do so when you’re already the beauty ideal (young, blonde, blue-eyed, white).
I also don’t buy that she’s not watching her weight in some way. Either she’s genetically blessed that she can eat junk food and maintain a size 6, or she’s also working out + eating healthier too.
It all just feels like when Gigi Hadid was celebrated for standing up to people calling her fat or when celebrities bigger than a size 2 talk about how they eat a ton.
Listen, there are a lot of overweight people in Missouri, and she’s not one of them.