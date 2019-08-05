Camila Cabello: ‘Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal, it’s beautiful & natural’

Camila Cabello is only 22 years old and she’s already done and said some things which piss me off. Not the Shawn Mendes fauxmance – I love that. But there is some evidence that before she got super-famous, she would say racist sh-t on the internet. I’m just mentioning that because I know other people will mention it, like there are a lot of people for whom Camila is “canceled” because of those (alleged?) racist comments. Personally, I just hope she’s grown up a lot since then and she understands that she’s under a microscope and little girls are watching her and all of that. I feel like Camila understands that now too. Remember those oh-so-natural and NOT posed photos of Camila and Shawn in a pool in Miami? In that photo-op, the photographer also took some full-length photos of Camila in her very unflattering one-piece swimsuit, which I’ve included here. Apparently, there were comments and headlines about Camila’s perfectly lovely curves. So Camila clapped back on the haters on Instagram:
“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings. But for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people body shaming me.”
“Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f–king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.”
“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, an suddenly they think THAT’S the norm. ?!!! It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into bullsh-t today!”
My generation had Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce normalizing curves, normalizing a big booty and juicy thighs and all kinds of body types as “beautiful.” I hope Camila is that person for Generation Z or whatever, because she absolutely should be. She’s got a great figure, in my opinion – the classic petite pear shape. I love that she’s not dieting herself down and I love that she’s telling young girls that they should not believe that “Instagram fakery” is the new Real Girl. It’s not.
Young boys are buying into the fakery too. My 16 year old son is constantly Dieting and constantly weighing himself. He wonders why he doesn’t have a six pack. He’s almost 6 feet and his weight is within normal healthy range. He plays basketball daily but is now weight lifting incessantly to get a six pack. He’s also skipping meals. We have a dermatology appt this morning because he needs his upper arms to be smoothe and it has chicken skin. I told him he is not a Ken doll, his body is not made of plastic. His self esteem is so dependent on his appearance.
That’s so sad. I went to the restaurant with my parents and two of my sisters on Thursday. On of them is 12 years old, she has a phone but only Snapchat on it (old phone from her mom).
During dinner I was taking beautiful pictures of her because we had a great sunset behind us. She looked at the pictures and told me “I hate my face! I prefer my face with the filters on it”. It made me so sad. I tried to tell her how her face was beautiful without the Snapchat filters and that they were not what a face is supposed to look like but she did not really care.
Sunnee, I’m sorry to read about this. It sounds like he needs a therapist who specializes in body dysmorphia and EDs before he goes to far down this road. You should talk to his primary care physician ASAP. Best of luck to you both.
I wish people had told me earlier to just accept my natural body shape and try to find the best in it. We all have different shapes and apart from those who literally change their shapes through surgery that is just the hand we are given.
