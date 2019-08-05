Camila Cabello: ‘Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal, it’s beautiful & natural’

Camila Cabello is only 22 years old and she’s already done and said some things which piss me off. Not the Shawn Mendes fauxmance – I love that. But there is some evidence that before she got super-famous, she would say racist sh-t on the internet. I’m just mentioning that because I know other people will mention it, like there are a lot of people for whom Camila is “canceled” because of those (alleged?) racist comments. Personally, I just hope she’s grown up a lot since then and she understands that she’s under a microscope and little girls are watching her and all of that. I feel like Camila understands that now too. Remember those oh-so-natural and NOT posed photos of Camila and Shawn in a pool in Miami? In that photo-op, the photographer also took some full-length photos of Camila in her very unflattering one-piece swimsuit, which I’ve included here. Apparently, there were comments and headlines about Camila’s perfectly lovely curves. So Camila clapped back on the haters on Instagram:

“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings. But for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people body shaming me.” “Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f–king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.” “I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, an suddenly they think THAT’S the norm. ?!!! It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into bullsh-t today!”

My generation had Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce normalizing curves, normalizing a big booty and juicy thighs and all kinds of body types as “beautiful.” I hope Camila is that person for Generation Z or whatever, because she absolutely should be. She’s got a great figure, in my opinion – the classic petite pear shape. I love that she’s not dieting herself down and I love that she’s telling young girls that they should not believe that “Instagram fakery” is the new Real Girl. It’s not.