‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #24: Duchess Meghan’s guest editing makes us cringe



Intro: Chandra’s mom: Minutes 0 to 1:00

Chandra’s mom is doing better and is being moved into a facility where she can receive physical therapy. Chandra took care of some tricky insurance issues and her mom should be fully covered. You can listen below and on YouTube through the bolded headers for each section!

Candace Bushnell and our aging parents: Minutes 1:00 to 8

Candace Bushnell decided to move to the Hamptons with her friends, which makes Chandra think about her mom’s preparations for retirement. We talk about caring for our aging parents. My parents moved away a year ago and I miss them so much. Chandra cared for her father in his later years and doesn’t want to be in a similar situation with her mom. We conclude it’s a PITA either way. Candace also talked about turning 50 and how it feels like you’re erased. We compare this to Gwyneth Paltrow’s perspective that she’s no longer the hot young thing.

Duchess Meghan guest edited British Vogue & has another charity project: Minutes 8 to 19

We wonder why British Vogue released so many exclusive stories around Duchess Meghan’s guest edit of the September issue within a 24 hour news period. We both found Meghan’s writing tedious and too self-referential. This is our job so we have a different perspective on it and more experience of course. (For the record I did use the word “nestled” in a story once in 2011, however I was mirroring another description and didn’t come up with the word on my own.) Meghan did a capsule collection to benefit her patronage Smart Works, which provides interview training and wardrobes for women returning to the workforce. This was a clever and practical way to benefit this charity.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes did a Miami pool photoshoot: Minutes 19 to 22

Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 20, have been linked since they did the Senorita video in late June. We heard around the time it dropped that Camila had split with her boyfriend of about a year. In mid July there was a weird video of Camila and Shawn making out at a diner and they just did an old school Miami pool photoshoot where they’re kissing and hugging on each other. So many outlets had those photos, they’re not exclusives at all meaning that plenty of photographers were there and they’re so much fun. It really looks like a PR rollout but we do think they’re hooking up.

Frankenfood treats: Minutes 22 to 25:30

We discuss two new frankenfood treats, pumpkin pie Kit Kat and French’s mustard ice cream. Our old white chocolate feud gets reignited and Chandra is disgusted that I’ll try the pumpkin pie Kit Kats. I love mustard and defend good mustards. We can’t try the mustard ice cream as it’s only available in limited locations.

User Questions: Minutes 25:30 to 28

Our user question is from CT on Twitter who asked us about our favorite celebrity feud. Chandra says there are a lot of depressing divorce feuds and her favorite fun feud is Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian. She also enjoyed the Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus feud and fondly remembers the Kristen Stewart scandal.

Comments of The Week: Minutes 28 to 30

My comment of the week is from Sleanne on a post about Eva Longoria’s sister, who has an intellectual disability. Sleanne works in a residential home and wrote about her experiences there. Chandra’s COTW is from Zapp Brannigan on the Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes PDA post.

