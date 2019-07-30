Duchess Meghan interviewed ‘thoughtful, reflective’ Michelle Obama for Vogue

Here is British Vogue’s exclusive photo of Michelle Obama, all for the September Issue which was guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan also conducted the interview with MObama, except it wasn’t really an interview – Meghan just sent a short list of questions to Michelle and Michelle wrote out some thoughtful answers and sent them back. Before I get into that, let me just say… I think British Vogue should have held this MO piece for a few days. They stepped on their own newscycle by releasing it less than 24 hours after the cover dropped. The issue will dominate headlines no matter what, but I’m worried that they rushed this drop ahead of schedule because of the nasty reactions from the royal-reporter clique. Meaning, instead of just owning the week with spaced-out exclusives, British Vogue is rushing it out to change the headlines.
As for the MO piece, Meghan wrote the intro and it’s safe to say that she’s been writing the bulk of the SussexRoyal Instagram messages. Her writing style is pretty distinctive and it’s very… self-aware. And of course she talks about food. Meg is so on-brand. Here’s the intro, in Meghan’s voice:
In formulating the content of the Forces for Change issue, I knew that I wanted to create a magazine that would speak not just to where we are, but to where we hope to be. In doing so, I knew we needed to both open and close strong. Like a beautiful meal: the first bite sets the tone and the final spoonful leaves you satiated, smiling, and sometimes (if you’re dining under the direction of a forward-thinking chef) even inspired. So how could I bring this issue to its logical conclusion? How could I meet that very lofty self-imposed goal?
Turns out British Vogue famously has a back page Q&A feature that is equal parts informative and whimsical, with a special guest each month. My first thought was that it needed to be someone kind, inspirational, motivating, funny, with gravitas and as much depth as levity. My second thought: it needed to be Michelle Obama. So, over a casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump, I asked Michelle if she would help me with this secret project.
It wasn’t a huge ask, so to speak, because the back page of Vogue comprises a few simple questions to garner a few simple answers – tidbits that would leave you, the reader, feeling all of the aforementioned sensations of this analogous culinary experience. She graciously said yes (because she’s Michelle, she’s gracious), and then very promptly sent answers (because she’s Michelle, she’s prompt).
What was sent back to me, however, left me somewhat speechless. A few “simple questions” (which she could have answered with a sentence or two) were returned to me as a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative – a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure. Whatever your background, it’s easy to feel connected to Mrs Obama. There’s something magical about the way in which she draws you in with her endearingly frank, down-to-earth personality. When I heard her speak at London’s Royal Festival Hall last December, I found that I could personally relate to what she was sharing – and that the young British woman sitting a few seats away from me, laughing heartily and nodding in agreement, must have felt the same way.
I share all this with you as a disclaimer of sorts: had I known Michelle would be so generous in making this a comprehensive interview my questions would have been lengthier, more probing, more engaging. I would have called her and included the banter on these pages – the laughs and sighs and ping-pong of dialogue as I chimed in. But to re-engineer that now would rob Michelle’s words of their authenticity, which, for me, is at the crux of what makes this piece special. That authenticity came out of her innate goodwill to support another woman, to give more than what’s asked for, to be generous, to be kind – all of these attributes make her the ultimate force for change. To my former First Lady, and now friend, Michelle – thank you.
Don’t say it don’t say it don’t say it… Meg could use an editor herself, huh? I mean, I don’t hate it and she totally knows her audience. Vogue readers expect these kinds of details and flowery language: “a casual lunch of chicken tacos” and “a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative,” it’s like Vogue Readership Bingo. My concern going into this piece was that by interviewing Michelle, Meghan would put herself on the same “level” as MO or insinuating that they’re similar, which is something someone like Oprah does as an interviewer. Meghan does not do that – she’s very clearly putting MO on a pedestal and treating MO with the respect needed.
As for the actual interview, you can read the piece here in its entirety. Meghan asked about motherhood, advice Michelle has given her daughters, Michelle’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, and a few other interesting questions. Michelle is lovely about it, and it’s clear that she’s got her eye on Meghan and that she’s rooting for Meg.
Photos courtesy of British Vogue, Avalon Red and WENN.
Eh, it sounds like your typical editor letter for a fashion mag to me. I don’t get the hate this project has instilled in some folks. The racism is deep.
Yeah. Too many words in the way. I love the intention and I get what she was trying to say, but it’s too much.
But! It doesn’t bother me because I get the feeling she wrote it like that to try to explain every possible word the press could latch on to and make it a “bad word, bad Meghan”
I read most of what’s available on the Vogue website this morning and I agree she could say everything she said in about half the words. She’s definitely got a case of the purple prose.
That said, I don’t mind? I kind of find it fascinating, because you get a sense of her thought process and her personality.
I like it, mostly because it reminds me of the Tig, and it was the one lifestyle blog I ever read..
The words don’t bother me because it’s what I’ve come to expect from these type of editorials. I thought Meghan did a wonderful job in making sure Michelle Obama was the focus. I also love all of the advice given by Michelle. She really knows what to say to make you reflect and think in a positive way.
I like the interview with Michelle. Former FLOUTS is definitely in her corner. The British press is going to drag Meghan no matter but the salty attitude is due to no access (although the editor of UK Vogue had no problem) and Meghan has powerful and not so powerful people that will defend her and push back on them.
Vogue released this early to ‘get ahead’ of the vile British press. This way they can set the tone and narrative a little before the usual suspects go in…
FYI I also heard that they did meet and discussed many things amongst which Michelle gave Meghan advice for motherhood.
I agree. They had to get ahead of the British press who are vile, hateful minions.
I don’t know how Meghan deals with the hate and vitriol she gets from the rags like the Daily Mail and its readers. It’s disheartening to think it’s all racism.
I think she did a good job, it was a smart idea to send simple questions and let Michelle do the heavy lifting, she is eloquent and has a way with words. We didnt need long questions or a back and forth interview between them, I almost think that would be too much.
But I do agree that there was a bit of a thesaurus dance going on, some of the sentences are choppy, some of them kind of feel like half thoughts, half statements. I think that she probably should have leaned on an editor a bit more, just so that things were more natural; but I can see why she wanted to take the reigns on this.
But I do thoroughly enjoy this! Snaps the Meg and all the other folks who helped on this project!
I loved the Michelle Obama piece. She and Meghan are two amazing role models.
Meghan writes as though she’s having a face to face conversation with the reader. Personally I enjoy that type of writing as it draws a picture that allows me to visualize events, people and situations as if I was there.
I am admittedly not a HUGE fan of some of Meghan’s writing style, but I think my attention span is just very short. That being said I am absolutely excited for this issue and will definitely be giving it a read. I really admire her for showcasing these amazing women, you can tell she put a lot of thought and hard work in to it.
If Meg ever decides to say fuck it and leave royal life, she’s definitely got a career as the second coming of Goop…. *munches chicken tacos*
I wonder if she and Pippa swapped lifestyle blogging tips at Wimbeldon.
It’s very flowery prose, but in this context I don’t mind it so much. That’s editor letters in magazines all over.
Love that Michelle featured so prominently and I agree that the news could have been spaced out, but I think that the disgusting British press may have forced their hand on that one.
I do like how much work Meghan clearly put into this though. It’s obvious she was very involved and quietly so, behind the scenes. No fanfare for a year in advance of what she was going to do, she got in and did it and now we’re seeing the result. It’s the Together cookbook all over again.
Luminary Bakery also posted on their instagram that Meghan sent them a handwritten note thanking them for their work and for taking part, which I thought was very kind and a small touch that will be remembered.
I’m a magazine writer, and maybe it’s just too early in the morning, maybe I just love these two ladies but I got a little teary-eyed. This was a lovely intro. I haven’t read the interview yet—will do it when I have a minute sitting down. But I appreciate an interview with shorter questions that allows the interviewee to do most of the talking.
It makes me sad that she’s trying so hard to get it right, to be thoughtful, to do good with her position and influence… and she gets ripped to shreds at every breath for EVERYTHING. It’s an unfair and impossible situation. I would be so discouraged to be in her shoes.
I’m glad Michelle is in her corner. I’m sure she has a lot of insight from her time in the White House.
I loved the interview and Michelle Obama’s answers to the questions. The British press is vile and should be ignored.
I thought it sounded a bit Goopy. That’s my only criticism of the whole magazine.