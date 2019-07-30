Duchess Meghan interviewed ‘thoughtful, reflective’ Michelle Obama for Vogue

Here is British Vogue’s exclusive photo of Michelle Obama, all for the September Issue which was guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan also conducted the interview with MObama, except it wasn’t really an interview – Meghan just sent a short list of questions to Michelle and Michelle wrote out some thoughtful answers and sent them back. Before I get into that, let me just say… I think British Vogue should have held this MO piece for a few days. They stepped on their own newscycle by releasing it less than 24 hours after the cover dropped. The issue will dominate headlines no matter what, but I’m worried that they rushed this drop ahead of schedule because of the nasty reactions from the royal-reporter clique. Meaning, instead of just owning the week with spaced-out exclusives, British Vogue is rushing it out to change the headlines.

As for the MO piece, Meghan wrote the intro and it’s safe to say that she’s been writing the bulk of the SussexRoyal Instagram messages. Her writing style is pretty distinctive and it’s very… self-aware. And of course she talks about food. Meg is so on-brand. Here’s the intro, in Meghan’s voice:

In formulating the content of the Forces for Change issue, I knew that I wanted to create a magazine that would speak not just to where we are, but to where we hope to be. In doing so, I knew we needed to both open and close strong. Like a beautiful meal: the first bite sets the tone and the final spoonful leaves you satiated, smiling, and sometimes (if you’re dining under the direction of a forward-thinking chef) even inspired. So how could I bring this issue to its logical conclusion? How could I meet that very lofty self-imposed goal? Turns out British Vogue famously has a back page Q&A feature that is equal parts informative and whimsical, with a special guest each month. My first thought was that it needed to be someone kind, inspirational, motivating, funny, with gravitas and as much depth as levity. My second thought: it needed to be Michelle Obama. So, over a casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump, I asked Michelle if she would help me with this secret project. It wasn’t a huge ask, so to speak, because the back page of Vogue comprises a few simple questions to garner a few simple answers – tidbits that would leave you, the reader, feeling all of the aforementioned sensations of this analogous culinary experience. She graciously said yes (because she’s Michelle, she’s gracious), and then very promptly sent answers (because she’s Michelle, she’s prompt). What was sent back to me, however, left me somewhat speechless. A few “simple questions” (which she could have answered with a sentence or two) were returned to me as a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative – a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure. Whatever your background, it’s easy to feel connected to Mrs Obama. There’s something magical about the way in which she draws you in with her endearingly frank, down-to-earth personality. When I heard her speak at London’s Royal Festival Hall last December, I found that I could personally relate to what she was sharing – and that the young British woman sitting a few seats away from me, laughing heartily and nodding in agreement, must have felt the same way. I share all this with you as a disclaimer of sorts: had I known Michelle would be so generous in making this a comprehensive interview my questions would have been lengthier, more probing, more engaging. I would have called her and included the banter on these pages – the laughs and sighs and ping-pong of dialogue as I chimed in. But to re-engineer that now would rob Michelle’s words of their authenticity, which, for me, is at the crux of what makes this piece special. That authenticity came out of her innate goodwill to support another woman, to give more than what’s asked for, to be generous, to be kind – all of these attributes make her the ultimate force for change. To my former First Lady, and now friend, Michelle – thank you.

[From British Vogue]

Don’t say it don’t say it don’t say it… Meg could use an editor herself, huh? I mean, I don’t hate it and she totally knows her audience. Vogue readers expect these kinds of details and flowery language: “a casual lunch of chicken tacos” and “a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative,” it’s like Vogue Readership Bingo. My concern going into this piece was that by interviewing Michelle, Meghan would put herself on the same “level” as MO or insinuating that they’re similar, which is something someone like Oprah does as an interviewer. Meghan does not do that – she’s very clearly putting MO on a pedestal and treating MO with the respect needed.

As for the actual interview, you can read the piece here in its entirety. Meghan asked about motherhood, advice Michelle has given her daughters, Michelle’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, and a few other interesting questions. Michelle is lovely about it, and it’s clear that she’s got her eye on Meghan and that she’s rooting for Meg.