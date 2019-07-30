A$AP Rocky’s Swedish assault trial started today & it’s already a mess

A$AP Rocky was detained in Stockholm several weeks ago as he was investigated (and eventually charged) for assault. The initial reporting on the situation was that Rocky and two guys from his entourage had some kind of encounter with two men in public. I referred to those two men as “Swedes,” but it turns out that that they are not Swedish citizens – both are Afghani, and it seems both men have been living in Sweden for several years, so maybe they are Swedish citizens, I really don’t know. Anyway, the case has garnered a ton of celebrity interest, American media interest and yes, political interest. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West convinced Donald Trump to intervene, and he repeatedly made it worse. Anyway, Rocky’s trial started today and look, the Daily Mail is using the case for their political, anti-immigrant sh-t too. This case could not get any worse, my God.
A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty as his assault trial got underway in Sweden Tuesday, saying that he acted in self-defence. The American rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is facing two years in jail over claims he and his entourage attacked 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 – hitting him with a bottle while also punching and kicking him.
The trial began as Sweden’s Expressen newspaper revealed that Jafari has a lengthy criminal history including prior convictions for heroin, assault and petty theft. Meanwhile his 20-year-old friend, who will appear as a witness in the case after police found there was not enough evidence for him to press charges, has also been in frequent trouble with the law. The friend will be escorted into court by police because he is currently in jail accused of theft and knife crime. The charges relate to the alleged theft of two jackets in central Stockholm on July 19. His most recent arrest came just days after he was freed from jail for another theft – taking some sunglasses – for which he was sentenced to 21 days in jail. Both men are originally from Afghanistan. Jafari came to Sweden as an undocumented migrant from Iran in 2015. It is not clear when his friend arrived.
Swedish prosecutors allege that the Grammy-nominated rapper and the two other suspects ‘deliberately, together and in agreement’ attacked Jafari in central Stockholm on June 30. The trial will be held in a secure courtroom ‘because of the large interest from the media and the public,’ the Stockholm court said, noting that no photographing or filming will take place during the proceedings.
I know that there are a surprisingly number of Swedish internet lawyers commenting on this case in comment sections here and around the web, and I’ve heard their argument: that Rocky is a terrible American who doesn’t respect the laws of another country and blah blah blah. I get that. But there’s video evidence and potential witness testimony that Jafari and his friend instigated the situation and clearly, this was not their first brush with breaking the law. I’m not saying Rocky is innocent (he’s not) or that his claim of self-defense covers everything (it does not). I’m saying that the situation has a lot more nuance than simply “Rocky is the worst, throw him in jail!” I mean, we’ll see. Obviously, I’m not as well-versed on Swedish justice, but it definitely feels like Rocky and his crew are being solely blamed for some sh-t that wasn’t entirely their fault.
At ANY POINT during the whole harassment debacle, A$AP or ANY of his crew could have called the police. Or they could have gone into a cafe or bar and told them about the harassment, and some swedish people would have called the police… I legit do not wish anything well for the victim, he seems like a total jackass. But that whole “he was provoked” defense is bull, IMO. If you get carried away and turn to violence yourself, you need to pay the consequences. Also, according to the prosecutor, the videos that A$AP released on Instagram, the ones from TMZ, are heavily edited and conveniently excluded the part where THEY USED A BOTTLE OR PART OF A BOTTLE to beat the victim. Again, I think the victim is a POS, but the claim that A$AP is being treated unfairly is untrue (IMO).
Rocky can be treated unfairly AND still be at fault. Not mutually exclusive. The fact that the “victim” was not charged with anything when he was clearly involved reeks. Looks like Swedish law enforcement is looking to make an example of Rocky. (That being said, Rocky is a deplorable human being who has refused to speak up against bias and/or in support of Black Lives Matter. He has also denigrated black women — repeatedly. So, normally, I’d be eff him. But this is unfair.)
Swedish law may seem odd for a country with stand your ground being legal in states, but it’s only legal for equal force in self defense. He was being harassed, and his friend was struck with headphones. He involved himself in the fight with more violence than was put on him. He was also found in possession. While many agree with his actions of defending himself he didn’t do it within the bounds of Sweden’s laws.
I’m not sure what the outcome will be but even if found guilty it will be such a minimal sentence. It’s not a federal crime, it’s just how their system works. No bail. Quick trials.
Sweden is a well-functioning democracy with a legal system that works just fine. The trial is most definitely not a mess. A group of people cannot just beat up a person without consequences. The trial will be perfectly fair.
I find the reaction on this site very odd.
We’re so used to the “stand your ground” defense where you can actually kill someone if you believe your life is in danger and it’s a well meaning law, but it also gives permission to those feeling attacked to TAKE IT WAY TO FAR like ASAP & his bodyguards did. It was self defense until it wasn’t. That’s what I think Swedish prosecutors are trying to say, yes it was provoked, but at the point where they were incapacitated, ASAP and his bodyguard should have stopped and called the police. There were other alternatives instead of the DEGREE of violence they resorted to.
“Bodyguards” my ass. Professional bodyguards don’t beat down people with bottles AND let their client join in! They would focus on proportional response and neutralization and most importantly removing their client from the situation! I’m assuming these were a few buddies he wanted to take along for free so gave them this title. He wouldn’t be the first celebrity to do so. Bodyguard is an important and actual profession and not something to cheap out on. Make your friends assistants or some nonsense. No way these guys were legit.
Why wasn’t G-Easy arrested for drug possession and assault earlier this year? He was white. That’s why. swedes in the comment section, please don’t pretend you don’t have a racism issue. Ask any black tourist to that part of the world and they’ll have story after story of overt racism. The youngest alleged victim is disturbed. I hope he gets him.
G-Eazy pleaded guilty to drug & assault charges
That G-eazy guy WAS arrested and pled guilty. He took a deal. This guy pled not guilty, he gets a trial. It’s not rocket science. (I’m not Swedish by the way). Every place on earth has issues with racism and prejudice but sorry, not seeing it here. He maintains his innocence, he gets his day in court. That’s the way it goes.
G-easy pleaded guilty to possession and assault, which is why he was processed quickly and had to pay a fine. But feel free to go off for no reason, I guess.
I think G-Eazy was arrested. However he only spent a day and a half in their jail because he plead guilty and paid the fine quickly.
My issue with this case isn’t so much that he was charged… but that he was charged after others have done similar things and gotten off.
Erinn in Sweden? I’m not familiar with other cases but I know nothing of what goes on in Sweden.
People keep citing that G Eazy person (a white musician), forgetting that he was out quickly because he pled guilty and took a deal. This guy has pled not guilty, so he goes to trial to defend his case. Not a one to one analogy at all.
There is no such thing as a perfect victim. Rocky’s getting his trial, rather quickly by US standards. If he broke the law, he should face the consequences. I have every faith that the Swedish justice system will function as it is intended to do. My passport says that when I travel abroad, the US government will not come to my defense if i break the laws of the countries I visit.
I just think the whole thing seems like it was staged.
Crazy situation.
The thing that is interesting to me is that on the video you can hear ASAP saying they are being “harassed by a bunch of drug addicts” and every seeming objective piece of evidence seems to support that. Drug conviction. Video showing them breaking their own glasses by throwing them at ASAP’s bodyguard.
At the very least why weren’t these individuals also charged?
That’s an interesting observation about the Swedish lawyers. I think most of the world feels that America assumes a privileged position when interacting with other countries. Part of the American mythology is that they are always “the good guy”, so for instance they should not be subject to international courts. They pull out of one international treaty after another, and citizens of smaller countries feel more and more helpless. Even the big smaller countries! And when the president apparently feels that he can somehow pull rank on Sweden as though he’s the richest dad at a posh boys’ school, it’s not surprising the Swedes would get their backs up. Hilarious– since Trump sure wouldn’t be giving the guy this kind of sweetheart treatment stateside!