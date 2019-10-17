Tim Tebow has eaten a keto diet since 2011: ‘carbs are the enemy’

Embed from Getty Images

Last week on Twitter, football-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow announced his partnership with KetoLogic, and shared that he’s been following the keto diet since 2011 (Other sites are reporting it’s 2012, but that’s what he tweeted). He also shared photos from a keto cooking segment that he did with Rachael Ray. Tim talked to People about his love of keto, his hatred of carbs, and the meal that he misses:

Tim Tebow says he is one of the original fans of the keto diet. The former NFL player tells PEOPLE that when he tried the carb-cutting diet seven years ago, he didn’t know a single other person that was on it. “I was the first person I knew in the beginning of 2012 to do it,” says Tebow, 32, who credits his trainer at the time for introducing him to the diet. “You learn carbs are the enemy,” Tebow explains, but admits that there is one special meal of his mother’s that he misses most. “It was something called pizza pie,” he says. “It was made with this crazy huge dough on the outside. We had to switch the crust — find new alternatives.”

[From People]

Tim knows the diet has its critics but says that you should do what’s right for you, and that it’s made a difference for him in his family. His message of “you do you” is fine, but the keto diet is not without risks, and I can’t take seriously anyone who says “Carbs are the enemy,” because that overgeneralization is ridiculous. Aside from having a medical condition that makes eating certain foods dangerous, eating everything in moderation makes sense, and most people know that. Tim also recently tweeted, “We’re not called to have fun. We’re called to have lives of meaning, purpose and significance.” What? No fun (or carbs!) ever? And yet you called your cooking segment with Rachael “fun,” Tim. How quickly you forget! Sure, Jan. Whatever.