Tim Tebow has eaten a keto diet since 2011: ‘carbs are the enemy’

Last week on Twitter, football-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow announced his partnership with KetoLogic, and shared that he’s been following the keto diet since 2011 (Other sites are reporting it’s 2012, but that’s what he tweeted). He also shared photos from a keto cooking segment that he did with Rachael Ray. Tim talked to People about his love of keto, his hatred of carbs, and the meal that he misses:

Tim Tebow says he is one of the original fans of the keto diet.

The former NFL player tells PEOPLE that when he tried the carb-cutting diet seven years ago, he didn’t know a single other person that was on it.

“I was the first person I knew in the beginning of 2012 to do it,” says Tebow, 32, who credits his trainer at the time for introducing him to the diet.

“You learn carbs are the enemy,” Tebow explains, but admits that there is one special meal of his mother’s that he misses most.

“It was something called pizza pie,” he says. “It was made with this crazy huge dough on the outside. We had to switch the crust — find new alternatives.”

Tim knows the diet has its critics but says that you should do what’s right for you, and that it’s made a difference for him in his family. His message of “you do you” is fine, but the keto diet is not without risks, and I can’t take seriously anyone who says “Carbs are the enemy,” because that overgeneralization is ridiculous. Aside from having a medical condition that makes eating certain foods dangerous, eating everything in moderation makes sense, and most people know that. Tim also recently tweeted, “We’re not called to have fun. We’re called to have lives of meaning, purpose and significance.” What? No fun (or carbs!) ever? And yet you called your cooking segment with Rachael “fun,” Tim. How quickly you forget! Sure, Jan. Whatever.

17 Responses to “Tim Tebow has eaten a keto diet since 2011: ‘carbs are the enemy’”

  1. Esmom says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:03 am

    I really hope my healthy food and exercise obsessed athlete son doesn’t see this. Messages like Tebow’s can really contribute to disordered eating. Sigh.

    Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:05 am

    I will never ever understand his appeal to anyone other than super evangelical types.

    He looks like a cartoon character. He talks like a meme of one of women from the housewives franchise. There’s just something that really rubs me the wrong way with him – he seems like a huge grifter.

    Reply
  3. tw says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:06 am

    This is so ridiculous. Keto and other forms of restrictive dieting are disordered eating. Balance people. Balance and portion control.

    Reply
    • delphi says:
      October 17, 2019 at 9:09 am

      **takes bite of whole wheat everything bagel with avocado and capers**

      Carbs are your friend, Timmy. NFL defensive lines, not so much.

      Reply
    • Mousy says:
      October 17, 2019 at 9:20 am

      Balance doesnt sell or make headlines though :( Crazy claims like this is why the diet industry exists – im glad people are starting to wake up though. When i gained weight in grad school there were like 3 months of going down the diet trends and it was really toxic. Lot the 20 pounds getting 10k steps a day, snacking less, drinking more water, and eating plant based (not entirely vegan).

      Reply
  4. Willz says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Ketogenic diet is a really valuable tool for helping someone with metabolic syndrome (and other health issues) lose extra fat and get back on track, but as a long- term way of eating, I can’t imagine the health implications.

    To say “carbs are the enemy” is egregious. Fruits and vegetables are carbs. Is this dude saying they’re the enemy? He never struck me as particularly brilliant.

    Reply
  5. Marjorie says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:16 am

    Somebody cares about what he eats?

    Reply
  6. EMc says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Bring on the attacks, but I have more energy and feel much better when I cut out carbs. I try and stick to healthy fats, lean meats and veggies. On occasion I’ll have sweets or bread, but it makes me feel bloated and sluggish the rest of the day.

    Reply
  7. Oatmeal says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:24 am

    Carbs can be the enemy if you have a sedentary job and have to seek out exercise

    As someone who works a physical job (avg 5 to 8 miles a day walking plus carrying up to 50 lbs )…I think I’d go batty if I couldn’t eat carbs

    I couldn’t afford all the meat and veggies I’d need to keep up with the calorie I burn

    And even eating crappy, I still lost 40 lbs

    The human body was meant for movement and laborious activity and it was meant to consume all sources of calories imo.

    Reply
  8. Veronica S says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Lol. You would literally die without carbohydrates. Your body cannot live off protein and fat alone without building up toxic levels of byproducts from accessory metabolic functions. Your body fuels itself on glucose. Period, end of story. Everything has to be converted to that basic sugar for the ATP generation cycle to occur.

    Vegetables, fruits, and whole grains are the best if you want a diet easier to maintain weight on, but carbs are carbs. There is no such thing as “empty calories.” With the exception of synthetics like artificial sweeteners, your body is designed to break down and utilize everything. It does not remotely care how you manage it unless you have autoimmune GI issues or intolerances to things like gluten or lactose.

    Reply
  9. Oatmeal says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Keto did not work for me

    My body was not happy with the loss of whole grains and beans and my gut revolted at the lack of yogurt i.e. good bacteria

    Now sure, I could have replaced the yogurt with say drinking kevita (a live culture fermented beverage) but the loss of beans and grains my body still wouldn’t have stood for

    Reply
  10. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:28 am

    I used Keto for a little while to kick my pre-diabetes to the curb, and then resumed a healthy diet with moderate whole grains. That’s been sustainable for me so I’m sticking to it. You can pry my carbs out of my cold, dead hands.

    Reply
  11. Kebbie says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:30 am

    I thought keto was for people with specific health conditions and for people with extra weight to lose, not healthy people? This guy is an idiot, but keto has been great for me. I’ve never felt less restricted on a diet and my sugar cravings are gone. I used to constantly crave sweets. Constantly. People harp on about balance and portion control, but that isn’t easy for all of us! It wasn’t easy for me until I started keeping my net carbs under 30 g a day.

    I’m not sure why people are so threatened by different ways of eating. If it’s not for you, it’s not for you, but that doesn’t mean it’s awful or unhealthy. The same way carbs are NOT the enemy for all people. Limiting carbs has been great for me. I’ve lost 15 pounds in a month. Everybody should be allowed to figure out what works for them without judgment.

    Reply

