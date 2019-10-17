Matt Lauer took a special interest on ‘hiring’ Pippa Middleton for the ‘Today Show’

Immediately following her sister’s 2011 wedding, Pippa Middleton was in demand. She was in-demand for paparazzi, magazines wanted to profile her or hire her, and people were throwing job offers at Pippa too – she ended up taking a lucrative book deal, several gigs as a “columnist” (for Vanity Fair, among others) and of course there was now-infamous semi-offer to become an on-air correspondent for the Today Show. We knew about that years ago, that Pippa had done some kind of “screen test” for NBC but the real job offer never materialized and I don’t think Pippa was too interested anyway. Still, Today did air a taped interview between Pippa and… Matt Lauer. It was awkward as hell. It aired in 2014. Here’s one clip:
Immediately following that interview, there were many rumors that Buckingham Palace was basically trying to shut down Pippa and never allow her on camera again. The gossip was always on the royal/Middleton side of things. But we were missing the other side: the grossness of Matt Lauer. Apparently, he was all about Pippa. UGH.
Disgraced Matt Lauer set his sights on hiring Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa and pushed to get her on air, Page Six is told. The former “Today” show anchor, who is at the center of rape allegations by former producer Brooke Nevils, wanted Middleton to become a regular contributor. Lauer even shut down his favorite restaurant, Donohue’s Steak House on the Upper East Side, to host a dinner for the future queen’s sister, whose regal derrière became the unwitting star of Kate’s royal wedding to Prince William in 2011.
Pippa was accompanied by her publicist at the time, former UK newspaper editor Simon Kelner, alongside senior “Today” staffers, including former “Today” executive producer Don Nash, who thought it would be a good idea to hire her. Lauer also interviewed Pippa personally on air and arranged for her to film a test shoot at a dude ranch in Montana, which, however, turned out to be “excruciating,” according to a source.
“Pippa wasn’t comfortable with any of it. Buckingham Palace was putting her under tremendous pressure not to go forward or cause any embarrassment to her sister. Matt and Pippa were never alone, and she wasn’t really interested in the job, but nevertheless NBC staffers were nervous about Matt’s interest in Pippa.”
Fortunately, Lauer was overruled by his then-boss at NBC News, Deborah Turness, who said “no” to hiring Pippa, now a happily married mom.
I would imagine that Lauer did this with many women and many female “potential employees.” The wooing, which he probably thought was a seduction, where he tried to ingratiate himself and worm his way into a woman’s confidence and trust. If Pippa had ended up joining the Today Show, I don’t want to even imagine how Lauer would have behaved towards her. Thank goodness she avoided all that.
Pippa looks fresh faced in that first picture. She looks nice.
For not wanting the job, she did put herself through a lot to get it. She was so wooden and awkward and I think that’s when she was asked what Kate did at Party Pieces and couldn’t answer. No wonder Buckingham Palace didn’t support this.
I’m suprised NBC said no. They love giving jobs to relatives of famous people.
NBC probably wanted to make sure he didn’t assault her. Not because it was wrong or to protect her, mind you, but to protect their access to the Royal Family.
Yeah, like NBC really cares about the treatment of women in their offices, unless it’s splashed all over the news pages! They would hire her if she was wooden, which by the way, I didn’t think she was. Nervous, but understandable for someone who has never done this kind of job before. It’s far more likely that NBC didn’t get her because they couldn’t agree on the terms – Pippa was at the top of the social ladder thanks to her sister, and didn’t need a fancy job or the headache of working hard. She is just a lucky girl, I’d say: she’s got a close-knit family, tons of money, and great connections. And she never had to work for any of it.
Exactly this ^
Ah pippa
“When you walk into the room, does he (George) drool. He should, he is one” – wtf???? This man is creepy AF.
Not surprising. Thankfully she didn’t get the job nor have to suffer Lauer’s special attention.
Totally off topic … how on earth do these two human ladies stay SO SLIM! My gosh, I don’t think I was that tiny when I was 14 years old. Well, maybe 14 years old. Pippa and Kate, smallest waists in the land.
A lot of it is simply good genes. Carole is slim with very attractive legs too.
It’s not genes, early pictures of Kate from the dating years showed her at a more athletic weight. I would have to guess around 8-10 pounds heavier.
The real answer is a very strict diet and exercise routine.
Dieting & exercise will only take you so far once you hit your thirties and metabolism starts to slow down. The women in my family are big busted with large bottoms. I was a slightly chubby teen but managed to keep off the weight all through my 20s by avoiding carbs, running 10kms several times a week and doing moderate weights . The same regimen seems far less effective now in my thirties and I am accepting my new shape as the pounds pile up. My girlfriends who are naturally slim don’t see this as a struggle, so I attribute it to genetics as their mums are pretty much the same weight they have been since we were schoolgirls. I’d agree with L84Tea that genetics play a bigger role than we think.
Genes also play a factor in it is all I am saying. I know that strict dieting and exercise is involved too, but is also helps that those Middleton women just naturally have nice shapes.
I for example, got lucky in the skin department–the women in my family all have nice, smooth complexions and we look young for our age. I also do take care of my skin, but I could put the same amount of effort into it side by side with another person and they might still have adult acne issues that I have never dealt with because I was blessed with nice skin.
It’s their body shape. They obviously watch what they eat, but essentially they are slim girls. Even at her heaviest Kate just looked healthy (sitting on that cricket stick or whatever its called in that photo), never fat.
He has a preference……? she kinda resembles his ex wife. At least in the pic with her hair pulled back.
I see it too.
Creep. Thirsty. Hurting. Ughhhhhh
She really looks so much like Wallis Simpson.
Also, NBC execs claim no one knew about Matt Lauer, but staffers knew to be nervous when he showed interest in a (high-profile) woman?!
Everybody knew. Those who tried to do something were fired. It’s so disgusting.
You know what’s crazy? I actually remember watching Today’s live coverage of Will & Kate’s wedding and being appalled by Matt Lauer making a crude reference to Pippa’s backside and how good it looked. It was gross to me then and now makes me even sicker knowing what a monster this man really is.
You must be right! The fact that I watched it too and don’t remember his comment just goes to prove how sexism is internalized within us.
Pippa would have been fine. Matt knew who to mess with. Even he’s not stupid enough to try anything with the sister of royalty. His head might literally have been offed then. Pippa probably did a really shitty test job and that’s why NBC exec shut it down. Believable if you read her party pieces book and saw how childish her writing was
Lauer is a piece of shit and ultimately NBC’s decision was better for Pippa. She didn’t have constantly endure him.