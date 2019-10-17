Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS ‘waist trainers’ are stupid & medically unnecessary

For years, Kim Kardashian promoted various waist trainers on Instagram. She got paid to promote them, probably six-figures or more. But a few months ago, Kim introduced her shapewear line, SKIMS (formerly Kimono). Most of the shapewear just looks like Spanx in various nude and beige colors. I have no idea about the quality (some of it actually looks half-decent), but SKIMS is selling well. Like, extremely well. And Kim has introduced a new product with SKIMS: her very own branded waist-trainer. For the uninitiated, waist trainers are just the 2010s version of corsets. Some have boning, some are just fabric, but they’re really just old-school corsets. And much like OG corsets, waist trainers do next to nothing. In fact, if they do anything at all, it’s “be sucky and medically questionable.” This is not the first time we’ve discussed this, but consider this an annual PSA:

Kim Kardashian has promoted several questionable trends over the years, from heeled flip-flops to bike shorts — but her latest launch could be downright hazardous to your health. On Monday, the 38-year-old shapewear mogul debuted her new SKIMS waist trainer, which proceeded to sell out in every size (from XXS to 4X) in under 24 hours. “They just make me feel really snatched,” Kardashian explained in a recent Instagram video plugging the $68 style, inspired by the girdles she’s worn and loved for years. But although the star’s curve-enhancing contraption claims to “instantly erase inches,” buyers shouldn’t look to them as a long-term solution for whittling their waists. “While they seem like a quick and easy fix, waist trainers don’t actually burn fat or make you lose weight, and there can be a lot of harmful side effects,” Dena Barsoum, MD, board-certified physiatrist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Hospital for Special Surgery, told Page Six Style. “There’s a reason our bodies have the shape that they do. Waist trainers compress everything in the abdomen; not just your muscles and skin, but your intestines, stomach, liver, spleen and kidneys, and all of those need space to function.” As a result, she said, wearers could experience indigestion and heartburn — or worse, cracked ribs and pinched nerves. And while Kardashian praised waist trainers as the perfect gift for her pregnant friends, Dr. Barsoum said there are far better ways for new moms to bounce back after giving birth. “It’s understandable that women are anxious to get back to their pre-baby physique, but between a healthy, balanced diet and exercise, you can shed those pounds in a healthy way — safely, over time — that will allow you to keep that weight off. Whereas with waist trainers, they’re not causing you to lose weight, they’re just pushing things in different directions.”

[From Page Six]

Yep. I thought Instagram was supposed to crack down on these kinds of crackpot sponsorships? Maybe Kim got in through the backdoor (heh) because it’s her OWN product and not really a sponsorship. She’s not at Goop-level for the promotion of sh-tty pseudoscience, but she’s coming close. Sometimes I want to shake Kim and yell “you’re a 38 year old mother of four, stop promoting corsets!!” Jesus.