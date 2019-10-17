Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram is breaking records, she already has 11 million followers

A few days ago, I put Jennifer Aniston’s first Instagram as the “lead link” in the afternoon links post. I thought it was cute that Jennifer has finally joined Instagram and obvious PR is obvious – she was clearly persuaded to join IG as part of her promotion for The Morning Show on Apple+. Looking back on it now, it’s sort of surprising that no one ever contractually obligated her to use social media as a promotional tool – I mean, she has all kinds of endorsements and ad campaigns. She could have been doing Instagram sponcon for Aveeno all this time. But she waited until now to open an IG account and guess what? America’s Sweetheart is still super-popular:

Jennifer Aniston made history when she joined Instagram on Tuesday. The actress, 50, broke the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram in five hours and 16 minutes, PEOPLE confirms. Not only did The Morning Show actress gain friends, she also dethroned one famous couple for the title: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple previously held the title when they launched their Instagram account in April and broke the title in five hours and 45 minutes. Some of the previous title holders include K-Pop star Kang Daniel and Pope Francis.

Wait Pope Francis is on the ‘gram? We stan a thirst-trapping Pope, my goodness. As for Aniston, yes… one million followers in just about five hours. As I’m writing this, she has 11.7 million followers. Aveeno better run her a check because she absolutely will start shilling her ad contracts on IG now.

Jennifer also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and she talked about joining Instagram and she says she doesn’t know why she joined (LOL no one buys that) and how crazy it is that everyone is following her now. And she had a Finstagram to creep on IG. I know the feeling!