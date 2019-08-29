Pete Davidson is now dating 24-year-old actress Margaret Qualley: bad idea?

I’ve made my peace with the fact that I’ll never “get” Pete Davidson. I don’t get why people think he’s funny (he’s not), nor will I ever understand how he manages to date incredibly beautiful, famous women. First it was his whirlwind, WTFery romance with and engagement to Ariana Grande. Then he bounced back from that with a four-month fling with Kate Beckinsale. They ended in April of this year. Now he’s dating someone his own age, someone on the come up: Margaret Qualley, best known to me for her role in Fosse/Verdon, but some of you might know her from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (the first time I ever saw her was in a small role on Mad Men). Margaret is 24 years old and she’s Andie McDowell’s daughter. See the resemblance? Well, Margaret and Pete have been dating for a few months. Ugh.
Pete Davidson has a new love in his life! The Saturday Night Live star is dating actress Margaret Qualley, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.
“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source tells Us, noting that the pair are planning to make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival together. Qualley, who appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has a role in Seberg, which will premiere at the Venice festival on Friday, August 30.
Davidson, 25, was most recently linked to Kate Beckinsale. Us confirmed the twosome called it quits after nearly four months together in May.
I’m not trying to be TOO judgy, but how and why? Pete is a deeply unfunny dude who lives with his mom and plays video games constantly. Are these women – Ari, Kate and now Margaret – so fed up with the other guys on offer that they somehow end up with Pete? Is Pete’s pickup line really that good? And before everyone gets all up in arms and starts yelling about how Pete is a nice guy who treats women like gold and that’s more important… like, I don’t believe that. I don’t think he’s a good boyfriend at all. He seems like a massive pain in the ass emotionally, and don’t even start with that BDE sh-t. I think that’s why he keeps cycling through women too.
I feel this is a PR relationship for her. Unfortunately for Pete (or fortunately?) He is perfect pr boyfriend fodder. She wants to make her name bigger after OUATIH, hes the dodgy ex of Ariana Grande, the younger man of Kate, “edgy” comedian, for some reason SNL favorite – its classic “girl changes boy into better” PR.
She’s never had a gossip headline and Ariana and Kate’s relationship with him gathered many gossip columns. She wants to be an actress, raising her public profile is one way.
Honestly that’s what she sees in him. He’s probably fun (in the beginning) and gets her headlines.
She was rumoured to be dating Cary Fukunaga, CARY FUKUNAGA people and is now with Mr BDE? On the upside Cary Fukunaga is now single but I feel Kaiser has missed a chance to include pics of him in the story for ahem “journalistic” purposes.
I thought Cary was dating Kristine Froseth?
Cary is (was) hot until I noticed his wikipedia page said he was dating a model born 20 years after him. Disappointing
They look like brother and sister. That’s all I’ve got. (I’ve no idea who they are.)
She was in the Leftovers and is Andi McDowell’s daughter
Yes, I think they look alike too! But a lot of couples kind of do.
I mean – there’s a huge difference between living with your mom in his circumstances than there is someone who doesn’t work and has to stay in mom and dads basement because their band might make it ‘someday’. And have you met men in this age range? I don’t know a single guy who DOESN’T play at least some video games haha.
Wow. Maybe he’s a sweet, endearing, funny mess who’s amazing in bed? I’ve worked with comedians before and the thing is, a person who is hilarious in real life can sound flat on air. It takes insane levels of comedy to be funny over the radio or through the screen. Maybe he’s funny face-to-face? He’s definitely a mess though.
What’s wrong with living with mom especially given his mental health condition? He needs all the support. I like that he is close to his mom.
I feel you’re being a bit judgy here on Pete Davidson. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea & you don’t get him. That’s fine but everyone has different tastes on what they find funny. He can be funny, at times. He’s 25. Most 25 year olds play video games. However, I suspect many people haven’t dealt with anyone who has BDE… borderline personality disorder & it’s a whirlwind for both people. If Pete is still is in therapy & is actively managing it, he will be fine. It’s the people that don’t that cause the people around them the most roller coaster of emotions. Is he supposed to close himself off because he has BDE?
I think BDE in the article relates to that “Big Dick Energy” thing that was a net-slang craze for a while, not BPD (Borderline Personality Disorder).
BDE isn’t referring to his mental health, FYI.
BDE = Big D*ck Energy
BPD = Borderline Personality Disorder
Cycling through women? I mean, he’s 25 and dating. I don’t see anything wrong with that. And who knows how he treats his girlfriends? I’ve never really heard anything negative. And I think it’s more of his mom lives with him situation. Like @erinn said above he’s not an unemployed free loader on his moms couch.
Why so judgmental?
I don’t recall reading he treats the girlfriends bad.
Whats wrong with video games? He is employed.
My mom also lived with me for a time when she was financially struggling.
We may think we know this people but at the end of the day we dont. So no, we dont really know the real him.