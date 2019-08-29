Pete Davidson is now dating 24-year-old actress Margaret Qualley: bad idea?

I’ve made my peace with the fact that I’ll never “get” Pete Davidson. I don’t get why people think he’s funny (he’s not), nor will I ever understand how he manages to date incredibly beautiful, famous women. First it was his whirlwind, WTFery romance with and engagement to Ariana Grande. Then he bounced back from that with a four-month fling with Kate Beckinsale. They ended in April of this year. Now he’s dating someone his own age, someone on the come up: Margaret Qualley, best known to me for her role in Fosse/Verdon, but some of you might know her from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (the first time I ever saw her was in a small role on Mad Men). Margaret is 24 years old and she’s Andie McDowell’s daughter. See the resemblance? Well, Margaret and Pete have been dating for a few months. Ugh.

Pete Davidson has a new love in his life! The Saturday Night Live star is dating actress Margaret Qualley, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. “They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source tells Us, noting that the pair are planning to make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival together. Qualley, who appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has a role in Seberg, which will premiere at the Venice festival on Friday, August 30. Davidson, 25, was most recently linked to Kate Beckinsale. Us confirmed the twosome called it quits after nearly four months together in May.

[From Us Weekly]

I’m not trying to be TOO judgy, but how and why? Pete is a deeply unfunny dude who lives with his mom and plays video games constantly. Are these women – Ari, Kate and now Margaret – so fed up with the other guys on offer that they somehow end up with Pete? Is Pete’s pickup line really that good? And before everyone gets all up in arms and starts yelling about how Pete is a nice guy who treats women like gold and that’s more important… like, I don’t believe that. I don’t think he’s a good boyfriend at all. He seems like a massive pain in the ass emotionally, and don’t even start with that BDE sh-t. I think that’s why he keeps cycling through women too.